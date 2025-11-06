Good morning!

Before we get into all the news today, there’s something big we need to acknowledge. The Democratic Party is officially on track for a huge reform as Nancy Pelosi has decided to retire after 20 terms! This is huge for us here at Centered America. We value the work Nancy Pelosi has done for the Democratic Party and for San Francisco, but now is time for change. A new era.

Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House, the leader of House Democrats, and one of the most powerful political figures in modern American history. Her leadership shaped decades of Democratic strategy, from the Affordable Care Act to infrastructure, equality, and protecting democracy itself. But with her departure, we can finally embrace the generational change voters have been demanding.

With her retirement and the recent election of candidates like Zohran Mamdani, it opens the door for a new wave of leadership. People want policies aligned with Mamdani, AOC, and Sanders. We want grassroots, people-focused campaigns that don’t just stop after the election but truly deliver results.

Pelosi to retire after 20 terms

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, confirmed she will not seek reelection in 2026. Her departure closes a defining chapter in California and national politics after decades shaping major Democratic victories, including the Affordable Care Act.

FAA slashes flights amid shutdown strain

The Federal Aviation Administration will reduce flight capacity by up to 10% across 40 major U.S. markets this week. The move follows mounting fatigue among unpaid air traffic controllers as the government shutdown continues to disrupt air travel nationwide.

Mass layoffs reach 22-year October high

Companies announced 153,074 layoffs in October, the most for that month since 2003. Tech firms led the cuts, restructuring around artificial intelligence. Over 1.1 million jobs have been cut this year, highlighting growing pressure on the labor market despite steady hiring in some sectors.

GOP turmoil as Trump blames ‘affordability’ for losses

After off-year defeats, Donald Trump told Fox News that Republicans lost because they failed to focus on “affordability,” calling it a “new word.” Advisers say his campaign will now center on cost-of-living issues. Trump also repeated disputed claims about cutting energy costs and vowed $2 gasoline, while Republican lawmakers signal growing resistance to his demands, including ending the Senate filibuster.

Arizona representative-elect blocked from taking seat

Adelita Grijalva has waited 44 days to be sworn in despite a decisive win in Arizona’s special election. Speaker Mike Johnson’s unexplained delay has prompted a lawsuit from state officials and accusations that he is obstructing her from becoming the 218th signature on a discharge petition to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Democrats push aggressive redistricting after Prop 50 win

Following sweeping election victories and the passage of California’s Proposition 50, Democratic leaders are urging blue states to redraw congressional maps before 2026. Internal divides and competing legal barriers could shape how far the effort goes nationwide.

ICE agents accused of traumatizing family in Los Angeles

Immigration officers in Los Angeles arrested a U.S. citizen father in a Home Depot parking lot, then drove away in his car with his toddler still inside. Advocates called the incident reckless and demanded accountability from federal authorities.

New York’s next mayor names all-female transition team

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani unveiled a transition team made up entirely of women, including former FTC chair Lina Khan and former Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer. The move signals a progressive reform agenda ahead of his January 1 inauguration.

Tourist arrested for vandalizing artwork at the Met

A 19-year-old visitor was taken into custody after splashing water on two paintings and tearing tapestries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Authorities said the roughly $1,000 in damage was repairable, and the motive remains unclear.

Fire at property tied to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Firefighters in Miami-Dade responded to a major blaze early Thursday at a property registered to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Two structures were fully engulfed before a defensive strategy was ordered. No injuries were reported.

Miss Universe controversy sparks global backlash

During a livestreamed event, a Miss Universe Thailand executive berated Mexico’s contestant, Fátima Bosch. She walked out, followed by several others. Pageant leadership later condemned the incident as disrespectful and contrary to the competition’s values.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

