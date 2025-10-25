Good morning!

Here’s the news for this morning as of 11:42 a.m. EST:

Pentagon Accepts $130 Million Anonymous Donation During Shutdown

The Pentagon received an anonymous $130 million contribution to help pay military personnel as the government shutdown continues into its third week. Officials said the donation falls under the Defense Department’s gift authority, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle warned that allowing undisclosed private funding could open the door to outside influence. President Donald Trump said the money came from “a friend.”

Trump Calls Out Canada Over Reagan Tariff Ad

President Trump accused Canada of “cheating” after Ontario aired a political ad using Ronald Reagan’s 1987 remarks about tariffs. Trump claimed the ad was artificially generated, but fact-checkers confirmed it used real audio from Reagan’s speech. The Reagan Foundation criticized the ad’s context, saying it distorted Reagan’s broader message.

Ontario Pauses Reagan Ad After World Series Controversy

Following backlash, Ontario’s government suspended the Reagan ad after the first two World Series games. Trump denounced the timing as “dirty play,” accusing officials of waiting until the ad had already gained attention before pulling it.

White House Approves Anonymous Donations for $300 Million Ballroom Project

The White House announced it will accept anonymous contributions to fund President Trump’s new ballroom, a $300 million expansion that replaces the East Wing. The 90,000-square-foot hall will reportedly be named “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom.” Accepting secret donations to a presidential construction project raises ethical concerns about transparency and potential influence.

Questions Surround Extra $50 Million Raised for Project

Officials say an additional $50 million has been raised for the ballroom effort, though they have not specified how those funds will be spent.

White House Tightens Control of Pardons

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has taken charge of reviewing clemency applications following criticism of Trump’s high-profile pardons, which have included George Santos and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

Former 60 Minutes Producer Resigns Over Censorship Claims

Ex–60 Minutes producer Bill Owens resigned, saying he faced corporate pressure from Paramount to limit coverage of Gaza and Donald Trump. Owens called the restrictions “censorship” linked to business concerns, citing fallout from a Kamala Harris interview that angered the White House.

Justice Department Deploys Federal Election Monitors

The DOJ will send monitors to polling sites in six counties across California and New Jersey to ensure federal voting law compliance. The move comes as Trump’s administration seeks more centralized control over election processes and voter data.

Federal Workers Turn to Food Banks as Shutdown Continues

Hundreds of unpaid government workers in Washington, D.C. are relying on food banks and community aid while Congress remains deadlocked. Volunteers say the need has spiked since the shutdown began.

Air Traffic Controllers Working Without Pay

With paychecks halted, some air traffic controllers have taken delivery or gig jobs to cover expenses. Union leaders warn that fatigue and financial stress could soon affect flight safety nationwide.

Lawmakers Investigate Trump’s Alleged $230 Million DOJ Demand

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia announced an investigation into claims that Trump requested $230 million in personal compensation from the Justice Department for previous investigations into him.

Trump Begins Five-Day Asia Tour

Trump departed for a five-day trip through Asia focused on trade talks with China’s Xi Jinping and possible outreach to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, saying he’s open to a meeting if it “makes sense.”

Amazon Leak Reveals Water Use Concealment

A leaked internal document from Amazon shows executives debated how to minimize disclosure of their datacenters’ total water use. The company’s “Water Positive” campaign only reports direct consumption, excluding water used to generate electricity. Environmental scientists say that omission may hide billions of gallons.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. to Push Fat-Heavy Dietary Guidelines

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to recommend increased consumption of saturated fats from meat and dairy. Nutrition experts have condemned the move as unscientific and dangerous, warning it could raise cholesterol and heart disease risks.

Kamala Harris Says She Might Run in 2028

In a BBC interview, Kamala Harris said she “possibly” could run for president again, describing Trump as a “tyrant” and expressing confidence that America will elect a woman president within her nieces’ lifetime.

Shooting Near Howard University Injures Four

A shooting near Howard University during homecoming festivities left four people injured, two critically. Police have not released details on suspects or motive.

U.S. Navy Moves Carrier Near Venezuela

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group have been deployed to the Caribbean near Venezuela, part of an anti-drug trafficking initiative. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro condemned the deployment, calling it a provocation.

NBA Figures Charged in Gambling and Fraud Cases

The Justice Department unsealed gambling fraud indictments against Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Heat player Terry Rozier. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he was “deeply disturbed” and pledged cooperation with investigators.

Blue Jays Take Game 1 of the World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11–4, fueled by a historic nine-run sixth inning that included Addison Barger’s pinch-hit grand slam, the first in World Series history.

Germany Dismantles Major Art Forgery Network

Police in Germany busted a group accused of producing and selling forged works attributed to artists like Picasso and Rembrandt, including a fake that was once claimed to be the real version of a painting in the Rijksmuseum.