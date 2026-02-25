BREAKING: Pentagon Demands Unrestricted AI Weapons Use
There’s a lot unfolding right now. From a striking admission by House Speaker Mike Johnson about the future of Trump’s presidency, to escalating Pentagon pressure over military AI, to nuclear tensions with Iran, to record journalist deaths worldwide.
Pentagon Threatens To Blacklist Anthropic Over AI Restrictions
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to allow the military to use Anthropic’s AI for “all lawful purposes,” or risk losing a reported $200 million Pentagon contract and being labeled a “supply chain risk.”
Reporting describes a Friday deadline, with the Pentagon also floating the possibility of using the Defense Production Act in the dispute.
Axios reports Elon Musk’s xAI has reached a deal with the Pentagon to deploy Grok in classified systems under an “all lawful purposes” standard, as the Pentagon pressures Anthropic.
Anthropic Weakens A Core Safety Commitment As Pressure Mounts
Anthropic updated its Responsible Scaling Policy (RSP) and dropped a high profile pledge tied to pausing or delaying development when safety measures were not ready, while shifting toward publishing “Frontier Safety Roadmaps” and risk reports.
Kash Patel Faces New Calls For Investigation Over FBI Aircraft Use
Sen. Dick Durbin asked oversight bodies to investigate allegations that FBI Director Kash Patel’s use of FBI aircraft contributed to operational delays, after a whistleblower claim.
Iran Condemns Trump Ahead Of Geneva Nuclear Talks
Iran accused the Trump administration of spreading “big lies” about its nuclear program ahead of a new round of talks in Geneva, with Oman mediating.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to attend, while Iranian officials warned of retaliation if Iran is attacked and still said diplomacy remains possible.
Trump Delivers Record 108 Minute State Of The Union As Approval Sits At 36%
Trump’s State of the Union ran 108 minutes, breaking the record for length.
A CNN Poll conducted by SSRS found Trump’s job approval among all adults at 36% ahead of the speech.
“Black People Aren’t Apes”: Al Green Ejected After Trump Obama Video Fallout
Rep. Al Green held a sign reading “Black people aren’t apes” and was escorted out of the House chamber, saying he was protesting a racist video shared on Trump’s social media depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.
Democrats Hold Power In Pennsylvania And Maine Special Elections
Pennsylvania: House Majority Preserved
Democrats Ana Tiburcio (PA House District 22) and Jennifer Mazzocco (PA House District 42) won special elections, maintaining Democrats’ narrow 102–98 majority in the Pennsylvania House.
Tiburcio replaced Democrat Joshua Siegel after he left the House to become Lehigh County executive.
Maine: Democrats Regain A Narrow House Edge
In Maine, Democrat Scott Harriman beat Republican Janet Beaudoin in a special election for a vacated House seat, with unofficial results showing 572 to 503 and about 19% turnout, restoring Democrats to a 75–72 edge.
Mike Johnson Warns House GOP: Losing Midterms Could “End” Trump’s Presidency
Speaker Mike Johnson warned Republicans that if they lose the House in the midterms, it would be “the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect.”
Fact Check: Trump Claimed “Open Borders” In Charlotte Killing
Trump falsely claimed the killer of Iryna Zarutska entered the country through “open borders.”
The killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., was born in Charlotte.
Democrats Hit Tariffs, Supreme Court Ruling, And Household Costs
In the Democratic response, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Trump’s trade policies forced families to pay more than $1,700 each in tariff costs.
Pete Buttigieg cited research from the Tax Foundation and argued tariffs cost the average household about $1,000.
Research summaries cited by the San Francisco Chronicle referenced estimates around $1,751 for 2025 tariff costs from Yale Budget Lab and $1,000 from the Tax Foundation.
Surgeon General Nominee Casey Means Faces Senate Scrutiny
AP reports nominee Dr. Casey Means is facing questions over qualifications, including not having an active medical license and not completing residency.
Local Backlash Grows Over ICE Contracts Using City Facilities
AP reports protests in Escondido, California over contracts allowing ICE to use local facilities like a police gun range, with similar debates spreading to other communities.
CPJ: Record 129 Journalists Killed In 2025
The Committee to Protect Journalists reported 129 journalists and media workers killed in 2025, with about two-thirds attributed to Israeli forces, and 47 targeted killings documented globally.
Canada Signals A Defense Pivot With First Industrial Strategy
Canada released its first defense industrial strategy, targeting 70% of defense acquisitions to Canadian firms and emphasizing Arctic security, with Prime Minister Mark Carney framing it as a major shift.
