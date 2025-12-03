According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon knew two men survived the initial U.S. strike on a suspected smuggling boat in the Caribbean Sea on September 2, yet the military still proceeded with a follow-on strike intended to sink the vessel.

The first strike killed nine of the eleven people on board. Two survived and were seen alive in the water, clinging to the wreckage, according to two people familiar with internal information reported by AP.

Despite knowing survivors were still alive, the Pentagon authorized a second strike meant to ensure the vessel sank.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied any order to kill survivors, claiming he never saw them and citing the “fog of war.” He also said he did not remain for the rest of the mission after the first strike.

President Trump told reporters he “didn’t know anything” about survivors and said he would not have wanted a second strike.

The Pentagon’s law of war manual explicitly warns that firing on shipwrecked survivors would be “clearly illegal.” Survivors in the water are protected under international law whether or not the United States considers itself in armed conflict with cartels.

Congress was not told about Pentagon awareness of survivors in the first days after the incident. AP reports lawmakers only learned this detail later and found the explanations “unsatisfactory.”

SOURCES: AP News

