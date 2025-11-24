The Pentagon confirmed it has launched an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly after receiving what it called “serious allegations of misconduct” related to a recent video in which Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers address U.S. troops and emphasize their duty to reject unlawful orders.

Kelly, a retired Navy captain, is the only participant who falls under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Retired officers can be recalled to active duty for possible disciplinary action. The other lawmakers involved in the video are civilians and not subject to military jurisdiction.

The Defense Department said the review will determine whether Kelly’s participation affected military “good order and discipline.” Officials have not said whether the probe will lead to any formal action.

The investigation was announced in the aftermath of President Trump accusing Kelly and the others of “sedition, punishable by death” after the video circulated. Trump also claimed they should face arrest and trial. These statements were part of multiple posts the president made over the weekend.

Kelly responded by warning that Trump’s rhetoric is escalating threats. He said the calls for execution and hanging have already intensified the risks facing lawmakers involved in the video and urged the president to stop.

Kelly has not been charged with any crime and remains fully in office while the inquiry proceeds.

