Good afternoon!

We hope you’re all having a great Thursday.

Before we get into the news, we want to announce that starting today, UnPAC’d is back!

It’s part of Centered America’s daily newsletters and news briefs, giving you one quick action a day to help dismantle Trump’s influence, expose corruption, and pressure the institutions behind it!

These are real, small actions that build power when hundreds or thousands of us do them together.

You won’t need hours. Just five minutes, purpose, and persistence.

You can read your daily action for today at the end of this newsletter!

If you believe in holding this administration accountable, exposing what others won’t, and rebuilding a politics grounded in truth and conscience, help sustain this work by becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Here’s the news for today:

• Pentagon Orders 23,500 National Guard Troops for Nationwide “Quick Reaction” Force

The Pentagon has directed all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories to train roughly 23,500 National Guard members in riot-control tactics following President Trump’s executive order on domestic unrest. The classified memo outlines training in shields, batons, Tasers, and pepper spray, requiring full readiness by January 2026. Critics warn the plan could normalize a federally controlled paramilitary response across states, raising fears of deployment during elections under the guise of voter fraud investigations.

• Trump Restarts U.S. Nuclear Testing After 30-Year Moratorium

President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to resume full nuclear weapons testing to “match” Russia and China, reversing a three-decade U.S. moratorium. The announcement, made just before Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping, drew condemnation from international leaders and arms control advocates who warned it risks igniting a new global nuclear arms race.

• Trump and Xi Reach Breakthrough Trade Agreement in Busan

During a meeting in Busan, South Korea, President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping struck a deal to end their rare earths dispute, lower tariffs, and restart China’s purchases of U.S. soybeans. The agreement includes a 10% tariff reduction on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing’s pledge to curb fentanyl exports. Trump called the talks “amazing,” while analysts warned the deal could weaken America’s leverage and strain relations with allies like Canada and Mexico if China fails to honor its commitments.

• Trump Allies Relocate to Military Bases Amid Threats

An exclusive report from The Atlantic reveals that several senior Trump officials—including Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, and Stephen Miller—have moved into military housing for safety reasons. The arrangement, informally called the “Trump Green Zone,” underscores growing polarization and the administration’s isolation from the public. The relocations have reportedly strained housing availability for senior officers.

• Argentine Beef Import Plan Sparks GOP Backlash

Farm-state Republicans are furious over Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on Argentine beef imports. Lawmakers including Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Rep. Jason Smith accused the administration of betraying “America First” principles and undercutting U.S. ranchers. They’re urging the White House to reverse the policy, warning it rewards foreign competitors while rural economies suffer under the ongoing tariff-driven trade shifts.

• Department of Homeland Security Exposed for Misleading Official Videos

A Washington Post investigation found the Trump administration’s DHS used recycled and misdated video footage in at least six official social media videos. Some clips were filmed months earlier or thousands of miles away from the scenes they claimed to depict, while others were altered to remove anti-ICE messages. Experts say the manipulation blurs the line between information and propaganda, eroding trust in government communications.

• ICE Secret Detention Rooms Revealed in Guardian Investigation

A Guardian report exposed that ICE has been detaining migrants for extended periods in short-term holding rooms meant for only a few hours. Detainees have allegedly been kept for days or weeks, often without access to basic hygiene or medical care, in violation of ICE’s own policies.

• Senators Demand End to ICE’s Use of Full-Body “Wrap” Restraint

Eleven Democratic senators have called for ICE to suspend its use of the controversial “Wrap” restraint device on deportees. Their letter cites human rights concerns and an AP investigation showing years of unmonitored use, which some experts say could amount to torture.

• Trump Calls Schumer’s Criticism “Almost Treasonous”

President Trump attacked Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Truth Social after Schumer labeled Trump’s Asia trip a “total dud.” Trump wrote that Schumer’s words were “almost treasonous,” insisting his foreign meetings were a “spectacular success.”

• Shutdown Drags Into Fourth Week as Economy Takes Hit

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said bipartisan talks are “picking up,” but the government shutdown has already cost the U.S. up to $14 billion in GDP, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Food assistance programs face lapses, ICE workers are furloughed, and divisions within both parties are deepening as negotiations stall.

• Independent Investigation Finds Russian Commanders Torturing Their Own Soldiers

The independent outlet Verstka documented more than 100 Russian officers involved in torturing or executing troops who refused to fight in Ukraine. Over 150 deaths have been confirmed, with evidence of “gladiator fights” between detainees and drone strikes on retreating soldiers, underscoring the lawlessness within Russia’s war effort.

• British Journalist Detained Over Pro-Palestinian Advocacy

British journalist Sami Hamdi was detained by U.S. immigration officials during his speaking tour and had his visa revoked despite no charges. His wife and civil rights groups condemned the detention as a crackdown on foreign voices critical of U.S. and Israeli policy.

• Surgeon General Nominee’s Hearing Postponed After She Goes Into Labor

Dr. Casey Means, Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, went into labor days before her scheduled Senate hearing. A Stanford-trained doctor known for holistic wellness advocacy, she would have been the first nominee to testify virtually while on maternity leave.

• Louisiana GOP Moves to Delay 2026 Elections Ahead of Voting Rights Court Ruling

Louisiana’s Republican-led legislature passed a measure delaying 2026 spring elections, preparing to redraw districts if the Supreme Court weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The move could reduce Black representation in Congress for the first time in over a century.

• Belgium and Russia Trade Threats Over NATO Remarks

Belgium’s defense minister Theo Francken told media that NATO would “flatten Moscow” if Russia attacked Brussels. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev called him an “imbecile” and threatened nuclear retaliation. Francken responded on Instagram—set to Selena Gomez’s Calm Down—telling Moscow to “stop bullying.”

• Massacre at Sudanese Hospital Leaves Hundreds Dead

The Rapid Support Forces killed more than 460 patients and staff at a hospital in El Fasher after seizing the city. Witnesses and satellite imagery confirm executions and sexual violence as the group consolidates power in Darfur.

• CBS News Hit by Major Layoffs Following Paramount–Skydance Merger

Nearly 100 CBS employees have been laid off as part of parent company Paramount’s $2 billion cost-cutting plan. The network closed its Johannesburg bureau and dissolved its race and culture unit, while Paramount prepares to cut about 1,000 jobs company-wide.

• Affordable Care Act Premiums Projected to Soar 26% in 2026

Without renewed federal subsidies, premiums for the Affordable Care Act are expected to rise by an average of 26%, potentially doubling costs for millions of Americans. Analysts warn this could deepen the impact of the ongoing shutdown and intensify partisan battles over healthcare.

• U.S. Pulls Troops from Romania Amid European Drawdown

The Pentagon confirmed the withdrawal of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division from Romania, cutting the U.S. presence there from 1,700 to 1,000 troops. Officials say the move reflects a shift toward the Indo-Pacific, but critics warn it weakens deterrence against Russia.

• Two Iranian-Backed Hitmen Sentenced in Plot to Kill Activist Masih Alinejad

Russian nationals Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov were each sentenced to 25 years in U.S. prison for plotting to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in New York. Prosecutors say Iran’s government funded the $500,000 murder-for-hire scheme.

• Nvidia Reaches $5 Trillion Valuation, First in History

Nvidia became the first company ever valued at $5 trillion, driven by global demand for AI chips and new partnerships announced by CEO Jensen Huang. Economists warn the tech boom may echo the dot-com bubble.

• Van Gogh Painting Lawsuit Targets the Met Museum

The heirs of a Jewish couple are suing the Metropolitan Museum of Art over Olive Picking by Vincent van Gogh, claiming it was looted by Nazis after their family fled Germany in 1936. The Met insists it followed legal procedures and was unaware of the painting’s origins until decades later.

DAILY ACTION:

ICE just spent $5.7 million of our tax dollars paying Zignal Labs (an AI company) to track what Americans do online.

Here’s what you can do:

Call them: 415-683-7871 — tell them you don’t support federal money being used to spy on citizens while people struggle to eat.

Email them: info@zignallabs.com — make your voice heard directly.

Live in San Francisco? Visit their office and let them know how you feel: goo.gl/maps/XPhmune14zWugKMJA

Got a minute? Leave a message on their website, too.

Contact Zignal Labs

Let’s hold them accountable. Every call, every email, every message adds up. If they’re wasting our money, we can at least waste some of their time.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America