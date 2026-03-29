by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

As we enter the fifth week of Operation Epic Fury, tonight’s news is as serious as it gets. The Washington Post is reporting that the Pentagon has drawn up plans for a ground war inside Iran. Not airstrikes. Not sanctions. Ground troops, in Iranian territory, for weeks. Here is everything we know right now.

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Pentagon Draws Up Plans for Weeks of Ground Combat Inside Iran

The Washington Post reported Saturday evening that the Pentagon is preparing for a ground operation against Iran that could last weeks, citing U.S. officials.

According to the report, the operation would not involve a full-scale invasion but would instead focus on special operations missions and specific infantry ground operations.

The plans could involve raids by Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops.

Officials said the plans could mark a new and significantly more dangerous phase of the war for U.S. forces compared to the first four weeks of fighting.

Officials speaking anonymously said the operations could expose American troops to drones, missiles, ground fire, and improvised explosives.

It remains unclear as of Saturday night whether President Trump will approve the plans, given the high risk they pose to American soldiers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the report, saying: “It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision.”

The Washington Post also reported that the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment.

Sources: Washington Post | Jerusalem Post | Reuters via Yahoo News | TRT World

Kharg Island Emerges as Primary Target for Potential Ground Assault

Senior U.S. officials told the Jerusalem Post last week that there may be no alternative but to launch a ground operation to seize Iran’s Kharg Island.

Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil processing hub, handling 90% of the country’s oil exports before they are shipped out.

The U.S. struck military targets on the island on March 13, with Trump saying the military decided to spare the island’s oil infrastructure at that time.

The paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne will join several thousand Marines heading to the region, giving Trump options if he decides to launch a ground attack to free the Strait of Hormuz or carry out other missions.

Michael Eisenstadt, director of the Military and Security Studies Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and a retired Army officer who served in Iraq, Israel, and Jordan, warned the Washington Post that a mission against Kharg Island “comes with significant peril.”

Eisenstadt told the Post: “I just wouldn’t want to be in that small place with Iran’s ability to rain down drones and maybe artillery.”

Eisenstadt said the better option would be targeting Iran’s coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz to reduce Iran’s ability to strike vessels navigating the waterway.

NPR’s Tom Bowman reported that Marines have been studying how to take locations along the Iranian coast, including Kharg Island, for the past 40 years.

Sources: Jerusalem Post | Stars and Stripes | NPR

Massive U.S. Troop Buildup Underway in the Middle East

The Pentagon ordered approximately 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to begin deploying to the Middle East on Tuesday, March 25.

The soldiers are being drawn from the 82nd Airborne’s Immediate Response Force, a brigade of 3,000 troops designed to mobilize anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

The deploying contingent includes two battalions of roughly 800 soldiers each, along with the division’s commander, Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, and supporting staff.

Two Marine Expeditionary Units and Amphibious Ready Groups have also recently deployed to the region. The 11th MEU with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group had its scheduled deployment accelerated and rerouted from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, where the 31st MEU and the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group were also deploying.

U.S. Central Command confirmed Saturday that the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship carrying approximately 2,500 Marines from the 31st MEU, has now arrived in the region.

Combined with the two Marine Expeditionary Units already moving toward the Persian Gulf, the deployment could bring 6,000 to 8,000 U.S. ground troops into close proximity to Iran.

The U.S. paratroopers supplement some 50,000 troops already stationed in the Middle East.

Sources: CNN | Stars and Stripes | NPR | PBS | Al Jazeera

Pentagon Weighing 10,000 Additional Troops on Top of Current Surge

The White House and the Pentagon are considering sending at least 10,000 additional combat troops to the Middle East in the coming days, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

The Pentagon is developing military options for what it calls a “final blow” in Iran that could include the use of ground forces and a massive bombing campaign, according to Axios.

Trump has not made a decision on pursuing any of these scenarios, but sources say he is ready to escalate if talks with Iran do not yield tangible results soon.

If approved, the force would likely include infantry and armored vehicles and would join the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers already ordered to the region.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: “All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War. As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal.”

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 65% of adult Americans believe President Trump will order a massive ground-scale invasion of Iran.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said after a House Armed Services briefing: “Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing.”

Sources: Axios | Stars and Stripes | Wall Street Journal via Fox News | The National Desk

12 U.S. Troops Wounded in Iranian Strike on Saudi Air Base Friday

Twelve U.S. service members were wounded Friday in an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, with two of the wounded in serious condition.

Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at the base, according to two people briefed on the matter. Updated reports put the total number of wounded at 15, including five in serious condition.

Multiple refueling aircraft and an E-3 Sentry AWACS command and control aircraft were among the planes damaged in the strike, according to preliminary information.

Iran released Chinese satellite photos of what they claim are burning aircraft at the base. Iran said one tanker aircraft was destroyed and three others were damaged.

Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, was wounded during a March 1 attack on the same base and died days later. He is one of 13 service members who have been killed in the war.

Sources: Military Times | PBS | Air and Space Forces Magazine | Jerusalem Post

Over 300 U.S. Service Members Now Wounded, 13 Killed Since War Began

U.S. Central Command said Friday that more than 300 service members have been wounded in Operation Epic Fury.

Most have returned to duty, while 30 remained out of action and 10 were considered seriously wounded.

Thirteen service members have been killed since the war began on February 28.

Six of the fallen were killed when an Iranian drone struck an operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait. Another six died when their refueling plane crashed in Iraq.

Iran’s Health Ministry reports at least 1,937 people have been killed by U.S. and Israeli attacks in Iran since February 28. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency estimated much higher figures.

The combined U.S. and Israeli offensive has killed more than 1,300 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the opening strikes on February 28.

Over 9,000 targets have been struck since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, alongside more than 9,000 combat flights, hitting missile sites, air defenses, IRGC command centers, and weapons production facilities according to U.S. Central Command.

Sources: PBS | DefenseScoop | Al Jazeera Death Toll Tracker | NPR

Trump Pauses Energy Strikes, Diplomacy Stalls as Rubio Says War Could Last Weeks More

Trump confirmed Thursday he was placing a hold on strikes against Iran’s energy sector for another 10 days, until April 6, to allow time for ceasefire negotiations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the war could continue for “another two to four weeks” and that preventing Iran from imposing tolls on ships in the Strait of Hormuz would be a key post-war challenge.

Iran publicly rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal delivered through Pakistan but said it was willing to listen to “sustainable” proposals to end the war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that CENTCOM had requested the reinforcements to expand operational options.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a congressional briefing that the U.S. may need to physically secure nuclear material inside Iran, saying: “People are going to have to go and get it.”

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility Saturday for their first missile launch at Israel since the war began. Israel’s military said it intercepted the threat.

Sources: Fox News | NPR | Al Jazeera | TRT World | Fox News Live Updates

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