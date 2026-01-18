Centered America

Unity In Defiance
7h

If the MN National Guard is already activated, then putting 1,500 active-duty troops “on alert” isn’t about logistics. Like everything Trump does, it’s all about optics.

It’s escalation theater: “Look how serious this is, we might need the Army.”

It’s intimidation signaling and narrative prep for something bigger (Insurrection Act talk, federal takeover framing, etc.).

We all live in the real world. He lives in a gold-plated fantasy where force and spectacle solve everything. This is a show of dominance, not a real or necessary response.

Tenyce B
7h

We don’t become great by terrorizing our own states.

