Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Tonight, Pentagon reporters from nearly every major media outlet walked out of the building after being asked to accept a new media policy that many viewed as a threat to independent journalism.

What happened:

Reporters were required to sign a new policy tied to their Pentagon credentials, which critics argue could penalize national-security reporting.

After refusing, the press corps surrendered their badges and left together.

The Pentagon Press Association (PPA) called today “a dark day for press freedom,” warning that the new rules risk criminalizing standard press work.

Multiple reports say One America News Network (OAN) is the only outlet that signed this controversial policy, leaving nearly all independent media, including AP, Reuters, PBS, and more, barred from the building tonight.

Why it matters:

The Pentagon directs U.S. military operations around the world and manages a budget close to $1 trillion. Without journalists working inside, critical questions around war, spending, and decisions may go unanswered.

This move marks a severe break from decades of transparency and press access at the Department of Defense.

If you support our mission to fight authoritarianism and uphold independent reporting during urgent national moments, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue this work and keep it accessible for all.

Get 5% off forever

Other Top Headlines

Young Republicans Chat Scandal: Leaked messages showing racist, antisemitic, and pro-Hitler content have led to public outrage and staff firings. JD Vance defended them as “edgy jokes” on The Charlie Kirk Show.

Supreme Court Eyes Voting Act Changes: The Court appears ready to narrow Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais, potentially limiting challenges to discriminatory district maps.

Shutdown Enters Week 3: A judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing Trump’s proposed federal layoffs. Meanwhile, he signed an order directing funds so military pay continues.

Swastika Flag in Capitol Office: Authorities are investigating after a U.S. flag altered with a swastika was found in Rep. Dave Taylor (R-Ohio) ’s office. He has condemned the act and denied involvement.

Mass Layoffs at NBC News: About 150 staffers (around 7%) were cut, and specialty units like NBC BLK, NBC Asian America, NBC Latino, NBC OUT were dismantled.

Covert Ops, Caribbean Strike: The U.S. conducted strikes targeting suspected cartel activity near Colombia. A newly revealed classified authorization reportedly gives the CIA broader power in Venezuela .

“No Kings” Protests — Oct. 18: Organizers predict record turnout for national protests against concentrated power and threats to democracy.

Trump & Israel: Trump offered a pardon to Netanyahu and said Israel could resume military operations “as soon as I say the word” if Hamas violates ceasefire terms. CENTERED AMERICA MERCH

We’re thrilled to announce that Centered America merchandise is now officially available for preorder!

Preorder Now!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thanks for reading!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America