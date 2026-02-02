Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cary Sipiora's avatar
Cary Sipiora
28m

Thank you for calling the killers out. I realize this may sound politically incorrect but it was very disheartening to hear that the murders were Latinos. Its all very hard to understand.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Allen's avatar
Steve Allen
14m

Can you imagine the Trump administration’s response if two Latinos killed a white man after disarming him? But since the two Latinos were ICE, it’s perfectly fine and legal.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture