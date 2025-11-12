Good afternoon!

Before we get into the news, Centered America and our partners, including Nick Paro, Banner & Backbone, Melissa Corrigan, Stephanie Wilson, and others, have raised over $5,000, providing 50,000 meals nationwide. In a time when so many are struggling under the Trump administration, your compassion has created hope where it’s needed most. Every dollar, share, and act of kindness shows what’s possible when we stand together.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. You are the reason this movement thrives. Together, we’re not just building a stronger nation, we’re building a Centered America.

If you’re new here at Centered America, welcome! We’re so glad you’re here with us, standing for truth and fighting for democracy. This is your hub for news, action, and resistance.

Senate Republicans block ACA renewal unless abortion limits tighten

A major fight has erupted in the Senate as Republicans demand new abortion restrictions on Affordable Care Act insurance plans in exchange for renewing expiring subsidies. Democrats argue current rules already follow the Hyde amendment’s federal-funding ban and refuse to negotiate further, warning that more than 20 million Americans could face higher premiums next year. Anti-abortion groups such as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America are backing GOP leadership’s push for what critics describe as “Hyde plus-plus,” a proposal that could block subsidies in states with broader coverage allowances. Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

Provision in funding deal gives senators $500,000 payouts for data seizures

A little-noticed clause in the new government funding package grants senators the right to sue the federal government for at least $500,000 each if their phone records were obtained without notice. The retroactive measure could immediately benefit eight Republican senators previously contacted in the Jan. 6 investigation, triggering taxpayer-funded payouts.

UK halts intelligence-sharing with the US in Caribbean operations

British defense officials have suspended intelligence-sharing with the U.S. on drug-trafficking vessels amid concerns that shared data is being used for lethal strikes near Venezuela. The move, an unusual break between allies, has raised legal and ethical questions over Trump administration tactics in Caribbean interdictions.

Trump moves to reopen offshore oil drilling off California

The administration has advanced a plan to resume offshore oil and gas leasing along California’s coast for the first time in decades. The proposal includes six lease sales between 2027 and 2030, sparking opposition from Governor Gavin Newsom and environmental advocates who warn it risks coastal ecosystems and tourism.

GOP outrage builds after redistricting defeats

Republicans in the House are turning on Speaker Mike Johnson after a major redistricting loss in Utah that gave Democrats a safe Salt Lake City district. Party members blame Johnson’s strategy for leaving them with no new advantages heading into the next election cycle.

Adelita Grijalva to be sworn in as 218th signature on Epstein petition

Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva will be sworn in by Speaker Johnson before the House votes on the government shutdown bill. Her addition marks the 218th signature on the discharge petition demanding release of Epstein-related records.

House Democrats vow to oppose Senate funding bill over health care cuts

Top Democratic leaders say they will vote against the Senate’s government-funding bill, arguing it sacrifices ACA tax credits and fails to protect affordable coverage. The omission leaves no guaranteed plan to extend subsidies before they expire.

Trump administration pushes to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The administration is escalating efforts to strip the CFPB of its independent funding, claiming it will run out of money in early 2026. Democrats and legal experts call the move unlawful, warning it could gut protections that have returned billions to consumers.

Flight cancellations mount as FAA cuts persist during shutdown

About 6 percent of flights have been canceled nationwide as the FAA limits capacity at major airports during the government shutdown. Officials warn delays could worsen through Thanksgiving even after the government reopens, citing weather and staffing shortages. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he cannot guarantee flights will operate on time, underscoring pressure on the aviation system.

Trump attacks air traffic controllers missing shifts during shutdown

As cancellations rise, President Trump criticized controllers who skipped mandatory shifts while suggesting bonuses for those who stayed on duty without pay. He also questioned guaranteed back pay despite federal law, drawing backlash from unions.

S&P 500 lags global markets despite record highs

U.S. markets are trailing most of the world even as the S&P 500 reaches record levels. Analysts note that mega-cap tech stocks driven by AI mask weakness among the other 493 companies, with trade policy uncertainty and Federal Reserve tension dragging broader performance.

Commerce Department plans 107% tariffs on Italian pasta imports

A preliminary ruling could raise tariffs on pasta from 13 Italian producers to over 100 percent, which exporters say would effectively lock them out of the U.S. market. Restaurants warn prices may rise and local production will have to replace imports.

ICE agent draws gun on woman filming him in Santa Ana

A plainclothes ICE agent pointed his weapon at a woman he accused of following him. Santa Ana police declined to intervene without a reported crime, as DHS and local witnesses dispute what happened. The video has reignited criticism of identification rules and use-of-force limits under California law.

Trump pardons trail runner Michelino Sunseri

Trump granted clemency to Michelino Sunseri, a trail runner convicted for briefly stepping off a closed path during a record-setting Grand Teton run. The case gained wide support under the “Free Michelino” campaign after his time was voided for the short detour.

