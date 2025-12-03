BREAKING: Republicans Win Special Election as Democrat Narrows Deep Red Margin

Hey everyone,

Republicans keep control of TN 7

Republican Matt Van Epps won Tuesday’s special election in Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District. Major outlets report Van Epps at roughly 52 to 53 percent and Democrat Aftyn Behn at about 47 to 48 percent, according to The Tennessean and Daily Memphian. The margin is far smaller than the twenty two point advantage Donald Trump carried in the district during the 2024 presidential election, a shift that analysts say reflects growing volatility in suburban and exurban regions of the state. The Guardian

Behn’s performance draws national attention

Behn’s showing exceeded the typical Democratic vote share in the district, surprising strategists in both parties. Election analysts noted that the race was never rated as competitive but became unexpectedly close as turnout patterns emerged throughout the day.

Vacancy follows Mark Green’s resignation

The seat opened after Republican Rep. Mark Green resigned earlier this year. The winner will serve the remainder of the current term. Tennessee’s delegation remains eight Republicans and one Democrat.

Statewide context from 2024

Trump carried Tennessee with 64.2 percent in 2024, according to state certified results. Senator Marsha Blackburn won reelection with 63.8 percent. No House seats changed party control in that cycle.

Official results pending certification

County level data will be posted by the Tennessee Secretary of State once the special election results are certified.

