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Shawn K. Younkin's avatar
Shawn K. Younkin
10m

This makes me sick to my stomach. The roberts court has done unprecedented damage to this country that will take decades to repair, if it's even repairable. 😟😟😟

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
7m

Well. It seems we are going to live thru another civil rights movement.

People will not just sit back and let this happen without fighting back.

SCOTUS is turning the clock back 60 yrs.

It's gonna get even worse before we can start picking up the pieces and putting them back together AGAIN.

This is so wrong on so many levels.

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