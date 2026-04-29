by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

The Voting Rights Act, the law that turned the promises of the Fifteenth Amendment into something real, was hollowed out this morning by six justices in Washington. Louisiana v. Callais came down 6-3. Justice Alito wrote for the majority. Justice Kagan dissented with what she called deep sadness. The decision arrives just in time for Republican legislatures to redraw the South before the 2026 midterms, and the implications go far beyond one congressional map in one state. Here is what happened.

The Court Strikes Down Louisiana’s Second Majority-Black District

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Louisiana v. Callais on April 29, 2026, holding that Louisiana’s congressional map with two majority-Black districts is unconstitutional, according to the Supreme Court opinion.

The majority opinion was authored by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Thomas filed a separate concurrence joined by Justice Gorsuch. Justice Kagan dissented, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Black residents make up roughly one third of Louisiana’s population, but the state’s 2022 map gave them an opportunity to elect a candidate of choice in only one of six congressional districts.

A federal court found the original map likely diluted Black voting power, ordered a remedy, and the legislature drew SB 8 with a second majority-Black district. A group of self-described “non-African American voters” then sued, arguing the remedy itself was racial discrimination, according to the ACLU.

Alito Rewrites Section 2 to Require a Strong Inference of Intent

Writing for the majority, Justice Alito recast Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act as imposing “liability only when circumstances give rise to a strong inference that intentional discrimination occurred.”

That standard reverses more than four decades of doctrine. Since 1982, Section 2 has prohibited election practices that produce racially discriminatory results regardless of whether discriminatory intent could be proven, according to ABC News.

The majority framed Section 2’s race-conscious remedies as in tension with the Equal Protection Clause, treating the act of correcting racial vote dilution as itself a constitutional violation.

Although the Court did not formally strike down Section 2, legal observers describe the ruling as gutting its central enforcement mechanism for redistricting cases, with the statute remaining on the books in name only.

Combined with the Court’s 2019 decision in Common Cause v. Rucho, which held that federal courts cannot police partisan gerrymandering, today’s ruling effectively renders nearly all gerrymandering immune from federal challenge.

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Kagan’s Dissent Accuses the Majority of Eviscerating the Law

In dissent, Justice Kagan wrote that the majority’s reinterpretation of Section 2 would “eviscerate the law.”

Kagan described what was happening to Black voters in Louisiana as “racial vote dilution in its most classic form,” writing that a politically and geographically cohesive minority community had been cracked apart so it would lose all electoral influence.

The dissent argued that ignoring how racial discrimination actually operates in the world does not produce neutrality but instead entrenches existing inequality.

Kagan was joined by Justices Sotomayor and Jackson, leaving the three liberal justices outnumbered two to one on a Court that has now systematically dismantled the federal voting protections built after the Civil War.

Roberts Completes a Decades-Long Project Against the Voting Rights Act

The decision is the culmination of a campaign Chief Justice Roberts began as a young Reagan administration lawyer, when he wrote internal memos arguing that Section 2’s results-based standard exceeded what the Constitution required.

In 2013, Roberts wrote the majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, which gutted the preclearance regime that had required states with histories of voting discrimination to get federal approval before changing election laws. The Court told the public Section 2 would remain as a backstop, according to ABC News.

That backstop is now functionally gone. After Shelby County in 2013 and Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee in 2021, today’s ruling completes the dismantling of federal voting protections that defined the modern civil rights era, according to Vanderbilt Law School.

The legal scholar writing for ABC News called Callais Roberts’ “signature achievement,” describing the opinion as the fulfillment of a project that has driven the Chief Justice’s career for forty years.

Up to Twelve House Seats Could Flip to Republicans Before the 2026 Midterms

Analysts at the New York Times have estimated that without enforceable Section 2 protections, between six and twelve congressional seats currently held by Democrats could flip to Republicans through redistricting in the South, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

An NPR analysis projected that as many as fifteen House districts currently represented by Black members of Congress could be at risk under a ruling like the one issued today, according to NPR.

Estimates from Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter Fund put as much as eleven percent of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and close to two hundred Democratic-held state legislative seats at risk, with most of those seats representing majority-Black districts in the South.

The ruling lands after Texas Republicans rammed through a mid-decade redistricting at President Trump’s urging that the Supreme Court greenlit in December 2025, and after similar GOP gerrymanders advanced in Florida and Indiana.

The decision arrives too late to reshape November’s elections through new maps in most states, but Republican legislatures now have an open lane to redraw districts in the months ahead, locking in House control for what could be a generation.

The Ruling Could Threaten Civil Rights Statutes Beyond Voting

The doctrinal logic of Callais reaches far past redistricting. Disparate-impact standards similar to Section 2’s also undergird Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.

If the Constitution now forbids government responses to racial disparities absent proof of intent, civil rights enforcement frameworks in employment and housing could face the same fate as Section 2 in voting.

Roughly half of all Section 2 cases since 1982 have challenged at-large elections used by cities, school boards, and counties, meaning the ruling threatens minority representation at every level of American government, not just Congress.

The Texas Tribune characterized the decision as making it harder to bring voter discrimination claims against electoral maps, while stopping short of a full repeal of Section 2 from the books, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Voting Rights Act was signed into law just weeks after civil rights marchers were beaten on Bloody Sunday in Selma. Sixty-one years later, six justices have unwound what those marchers walked for.

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