There has been another fatal ICE shooting of a U.S. citizen. The man who was killed was a white Minneapolis resident, a U.S. citizen, and 37 years old. The man was legally carrying a firearm and held a valid permit to do so. Video shows him being disarmed before being shot.

I want to warn you that what you are about to see is a difficult watch.

Remember that we are here for you, this community is here for you, and we will not stop fighting.

Second Fatal Federal Shooting In Minneapolis

Federal agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, the second fatal federal shooting in the city this month amid a major immigration enforcement surge.

DHS said the man was armed; circulating video shows agents wrestling him to the ground before shots. Officials urged the public to avoid the area while investigations proceed.

According to The Guardian, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said city officials have identified the man killed by federal agents earlier today, but his name is not being released yet. O’Hara said the man was a white Minneapolis resident, a U.S. citizen, and 37 years old. He also said federal authorities have so far shared no details about the incident with the police department or city officials.

The Star Tribune reporting indicates federal agents tried to push local police off the scene, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara refused and told officers to preserve it.

Here’s the video: Here’s another angle:

Here’s a close up video showing the man being disarmed before being shot:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the man who was killed was legally carrying a firearm and held a valid permit to do so. NBC

Minnesota “ICE Out” Shutdown And Mass March

A statewide economic shutdown and major protests took place in Minnesota, with organizers urging “no work, no school, no shopping,” tied to outrage over immigration enforcement tactics and the killing of Renée Good. The Guardian

There have been hundreds of business closures and a major march, plus faith leaders arrested during civil disobedience actions near the Minneapolis St. Paul airport.

FBI Supervisor Resigns Amid Renée Good Investigation Turmoil

Reuters reported an FBI agent involved in the aftermath of the Renée Good shooting resigned after concerns about how the matter was being handled.

The early civil rights framing of the probe was disputed inside the system and drew sharp internal conflict.

Judges Reject DOJ Push To Jail Anti-ICE Protesters

A federal judge rejected DOJ efforts to detain defendants tied to a church disruption case, saying prosecutors provided no factual or legal basis to treat it as a “crime of violence.”

The DOJ has said it intends to pursue charges related to the church disruption where an ICE official reportedly serves as a pastor.

2-Year-Old Sent To Texas Despite A Judge’s Order

The Guardian reported Border Patrol agents detained a 2-year-old girl and her father and put them on a commercial flight to Texas even after a judge ordered the child released.

The child was later reunited with her mother, while the father remained detained, and lawyers argued the transfer was meant to evade court oversight.

Maine Governor Demands Answers On ICE “Secret Arrests”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills demanded warrants and real-time arrest information, criticizing what she called “secret arrests” as fear spread through immigrant communities. NBC

DHS Told FEMA To Avoid Saying “Ice” In Storm Alerts

NBC reported the administration advised FEMA to avoid the word “ice” in public storm messaging due to concerns about confusion or viral memes tied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal

Reuters reported Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if Canada proceeds with a newly reached trade agreement with China, escalating tensions with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

UK Outrage Over Trump’s NATO Afghanistan Claims

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Trump’s remarks about allied troops in Afghanistan, calling them “insulting” and “frankly appalling,” and urged an apology. The Guardian

Prince Harry also pushed back publicly, citing his own service and allied casualties.

DOJ Cuts Child Exploitation Training And Support

The Guardian reported DOJ cuts reduced funding and training support for child exploitation investigations, including disruption to key training and delays in grants tied to ICAC task forces.

EPA Sued Over PFAS Insecticide Approval

Public health and environmental groups sued EPA over its approval of isocycloseram, with allegations the agency ignored risks shown in available research and that the chemical is PFAS-based and persistent. The Guardian

US Strikes Suspected Drug-Trafficking Vessel, Two Killed

AP reported the U.S. military carried out a deadly strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two and leaving one survivor, with a search and rescue effort underway.

Philadelphia Sues After Slavery Exhibit Panels Removed

CBS News Philadelphia reported signage about slavery was removed from the President’s House site in Philadelphia, operated by NPS, after a Trump administration directive, prompting local backlash.

Mexico City Policy Expansion Broadens Aid Restrictions

Reporting indicates the administration expanded the Mexico City Policy, extending restrictions beyond abortion-related services to also bar funding for organizations that promote DEI or what officials label “radical gender ideology,” with remarks delivered by Vice President JD Vance at the March for Life. NBC

Former Olympian Ryan Wedding Arrested In Mexico

Reuters reported Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, was arrested in Mexico in a major U.S. drug trafficking case alleging ties to a transnational network linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Luigi Mangione Federal Trial: Jury Selection Set For Sept. 8

ABC News reported the judge set Sept. 8 for jury selection in the federal case involving Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

