Today, we honor the men and women who stood for something greater than themselves, our veterans. Their courage, sacrifice, and strength remind us that freedom is not self-sustaining; it is protected by those willing to bear the weight of its defense.

As our nation faces division and uncertainty, we look to our veterans as proof of what unity, duty, and shared purpose can achieve. They come from every walk of life, every background, every belief, yet they stood side by side for one flag.

To all who served and those still serving: thank you. Centered America stands with you, committed to building a nation worthy of your sacrifice, one grounded in compassion, integrity, and the democracy you swore to defend.

Here’s the news for this morning:

Senate votes to end shutdown, but bill faces uncertain future in House

The Senate voted 60–40 to pass a funding bill that would reopen the government through January 30, restoring SNAP benefits and other programs. Eight Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in support. However, the bill must still pass the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to holding a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, saying the House will follow a “deliberative process.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s amendment to extend the ACA’s enhanced tax credits for one year was blocked by Republicans before final passage.

Senate slips in new protections for itself

Quietly added to the shutdown-ending bill was a clause pushed by Majority Leader John Thune allowing senators to sue the federal government for a minimum of $500,000 if their phone records were secretly seized. The measure also requires tech companies to alert lawmakers when data requests occur.

Utah court throws out GOP-drawn congressional map

At 2 a.m., a Utah judge rejected the legislature’s “Map C”, finding it violated Proposition 4. The court instead selected the plaintiffs’ Map 1, creating a safely Democratic Salt Lake City district rated Harris +24. Republicans, furious over the decision, plan to appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. Unless reversed, the new lines will shape Utah’s 2026 midterms.

Trump reignites racist conspiracy and lashes out on SNAP

President Donald Trump revived the long-debunked birther conspiracy by reposting messages on Truth Social questioning Barack Obama’s birthplace and faith. He also amplified a meme blaming the Obamas for “setting America back 100 years,” continuing his pattern of racist and conspiratorial messaging.

In a separate Fox News interview, Trump called SNAP spending “disgraceful” and claimed too many people receive benefits automatically, even as his administration faces legal challenges for withholding full payments during the shutdown.

Two prosecutors resign over ethics of Trump probe

In the Southern District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones convened an emergency meeting after two prosecutors resigned, reportedly unwilling to participate in what they described as an ethically troubling “conspiracy” investigation targeting former officials including Barack Obama and John Brennan.

Thailand halts Trump-brokered ceasefire after border blast

Thailand suspended a newly signed ceasefire with Cambodia, a deal Trump had touted as a diplomatic victory, after a land mine wounded several Thai soldiers in a disputed border area. The explosion has reignited tensions and thrown the agreement into uncertainty.

UNICEF says Israel blocking child vaccine supplies

UNICEF reports Israel has withheld 1.6 million syringes, vaccine refrigerators, and infant formula labeled as “dual-use,” crippling Gaza’s child immunization campaign. Thousands of children remain without basic vaccines as a result. Israel has not commented.

Internal documents show cracks in Gaza peace plan

Slides shared inside the Trump administration reveal growing alarm that its Gaza peace deal may collapse. Officials cited a lack of structure for a proposed International Stabilization Force, unresolved questions about Palestinian Authority involvement, and weak international coordination.

Legal scholar warns of collapse of global rule of law

Yale professor Oona Hathaway warned that the global legal system is approaching “total collapse” as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, combined with the U.S. administration’s dismissive stance toward international courts, erode the post–WWII norm against seizing territory by force.

Flu season begins amid CDC pullback and pediatric risk

Pediatricians are stepping up public vaccine outreach as the CDC scales back its flu campaigns, including its “wild to mild” messaging program. Experts warn this year’s outbreak could rival last year’s deadly season, when most child flu deaths involved unvaccinated patients.

BBC chief rallies journalists amid Trump lawsuit threat

BBC Director General Tim Davie told staff to “fight for our journalism” following Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat and recent editorial controversies. Davie urged focus on credibility ahead of the broadcaster’s charter renewal.

Trump appeals $5M E. Jean Carroll verdict to Supreme Court

Trump’s lawyers have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the civil verdict finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll, a judgment previously upheld by a federal appeals court.

Suicide bombing hits Islamabad court

A bomber detonated explosives outside a district court in Islamabad, killing 12 and wounding 27 after failing to breach security. The attack followed an overnight assault by Pakistani Taliban militants on a nearby cadet college.

TikTok driver accused after fatal crash on livestream

A Zion, Illinois TikTok livestreamer is under investigation after allegedly hitting and killing 59-year-old Darren Lucas while streaming and later asking viewers to donate toward her “mental leave.” Police are reviewing the video; no charges have been filed.

Texas camp sued over deadly flood

Families of victims from Camp Mystic have filed three wrongful death lawsuits after 27 people, mostly campers, died in July’s catastrophic Central Texas floods. Plaintiffs allege the camp ignored repeated flash-flood warnings, failed to evacuate, and prioritized property over lives.

