by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

The United States Senate passed a government funding bill by a 71-29 bipartisan vote Friday as lawmakers worked up to the funding deadline. The measure funds most federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year in September.

Under a bipartisan agreement between Senate leaders and the White House, the Senate split off the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding from the broader appropriations package and approved temporary funding for DHS at current levels for two weeks. That short extension gives lawmakers time to negotiate changes to immigration enforcement and oversight provisions.

Senate Republicans and Democrats reached the deal after intense negotiations that included last-minute holds and procedural delays. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham lifted his blockade on the spending package Friday after securing assurances on future votes, helping advance the legislation near midnight.

Although the Senate approved the bills before the deadline, a partial government shutdown is still expected to begin at midnight. The House of Representatives is currently out of session and will not return until Monday, meaning the Senate bill must be passed again by the House and signed by President Donald Trump before federal funding can be fully restored.

Senate Democrats pushed for reforms tied to immigration enforcement within DHS, including accountability measures for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents. Those demands were central to negotiations that led to the temporary two-week extension of DHS funding.

Next steps: With the House out of session, lawmakers will need to act next week to finalize the full funding package and prevent a longer lapse in federal services.

