Senate Reaches Deal to Avert Shutdown

Senate leaders reached a late-night deal framework on January 29 to avert a partial government shutdown after the six-bill funding package failed to advance earlier in the day. NYT

The agreement centers on splitting Department of Homeland Security funding away from the broader appropriations package, allowing funding for most federal agencies to move forward separately. AP

Under the framework, DHS would receive a short-term funding extension , buying additional time for negotiations over immigration enforcement oversight and conduct.

The rest of the funding package covers the majority of the federal government , including Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development.

Democratic leaders made clear the deal does not resolve the underlying dispute , which is tied to demands for changes to ICE and CBP practices following the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Congressional leaders emphasized the agreement is a procedural workaround , not final passage, and still requires votes in both chambers to prevent a lapse in funding.

The short-term DHS extension sets up another funding deadline within weeks, leaving the threat of renewed shutdown fights if negotiations collapse again.

Senate Fails to Advance Funding Bill

The Senate failed to advance a six-bill government funding package in a procedural vote, 45–55 , leaving negotiations in limbo and raising the risk of a partial shutdown . NPR

Democrats opposed moving forward with Department of Homeland Security funding without changes to ICE and CBP oversight, tying their stance to the fallout from the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The broader package included funding for major agencies such as Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, with DHS as the central sticking point.

Georgia Election Office Raided, 2020 Ballots Seized

The FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant at Fulton County’s elections facility near Atlanta, seeking 2020 election records.

Agents seized physical ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images, voter rolls, and other election materials listed in the warrant.

The raid escalates scrutiny around Trump’s repeated, debunked fraud claims about the 2020 election in Georgia.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard was present during the search, an unusual detail given the DNI’s typical mission focus.

Georgia Democrats described the move as politically alarming, with Sen. Jon Ossoff criticizing it sharply.

Trump Signals New Pressure Campaign on Iran

Reuters reports Trump warned Iran to make a nuclear deal, saying another U.S. attack would be “far worse,” while Iran threatened retaliation if attacked.

Separate reporting describes Trump weighing additional military options as talks stall and U.S. forces reposition, raising fears of escalation.

Minnesota Crackdown Fallout, Homan Says Drawdown Is Coming

Tom Homan acknowledged Minnesota operations have not been perfect and said changes should be made, while pledging to remain in Minneapolis to refine enforcement and meet with local leaders amid backlash. PBS

Homan said roughly 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents have been operating in Minnesota, with rotations, and that his focus is now on beginning a drawdown.

Newly surfaced video shows Alex Pretti clashing with federal officers days before he was killed, and his family verified he had disclosed the incident.

The same video is being circulated as political ammunition. The Guardian

5-Year-Old From Minnesota Falls Ill in ICE Detention in Texas

People reports school officials and the child’s family say 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos became sick with fever and vomiting while detained with his father at a Texas ICE facility after being taken from Minnesota.

The Guardian reports Rep. Joaquin Castro visited, raised concern about Liam’s condition, and said a federal judge temporarily blocked deportation as litigation continues.

The judge temporarily barred deportation or transfer away from the region where they are currently held.

ICE Ends Enhanced Operations in Maine

PBS reports Sen. Susan Collins said ICE ended its “enhanced enforcement activities” in Maine after she spoke with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, while normal operations continue.

Klobuchar Launches Run for Minnesota Governor

Reuters reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched a campaign for Minnesota governor to succeed retiring Gov. Tim Walz, framing the moment as a crisis requiring leadership amid immigration turmoil and political violence.

Italy Unveils Winter Olympics Security Plan

Reuters reports Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency is preparing for wide-ranging cyber threats at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, focusing on early detection and real-time intelligence sharing.

Iran-Backed Plot to Kill Masih Alinejad Ends in Max Sentence

Reuters reports a Brooklyn man, Carlisle Rivera, was sentenced to 15 years for an Iran-backed murder-for-hire and stalking plot targeting Iranian dissident and journalist Masih Alinejad.

The judge imposed the maximum sentence and describes Alinejad’s testimony about years of threats tied to her activism.

AMA Backlash After Meeting With RFK Jr.

Reporting describes internal backlash inside the American Medical Association after a meeting between AMA President Bobby Mukkamala and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with disputes over whether engagement legitimizes Kennedy’s controversial views or is necessary to influence policy.

Homan Floats A “Drawdown,” But With A Condition

At a Minneapolis news conference on January 29, 2026 , White House border czar Tom Homan said there could be a “significant drawdown” of federal immigration personnel if state and local governments increase cooperation, including access that would let ICE take custody of people in local jails.

Homan framed this as: “common-sense cooperation” that would reduce the number of federal personnel needed on the ground.

He also warned that if agents do not operate professionally, “they will be dealt with.”

