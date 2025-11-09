Good evening!

Before we get into the news, we want to let you in on something big. We’ve officially submitted our paperwork to recognize Centered America as a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization!

This has been a long time coming, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your support, encouragement, and belief in what we’re building together.

Now, the real work begins: we’re gearing up to launch our volunteer network and start organizing across the country. Stay tuned, this is just the beginning.

Gavin and I are also considering reporting live from Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, where Operation Midway Blitz is currently underway. We are planning on being on the ground Monday providing first-hand coverage and updates on the situation as it unfolds.

Here’s the news for this evening as of 7:21 p.m. EST:

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Withhold $4 Billion in SNAP Aid

The Court temporarily paused lower-court orders requiring full November SNAP payments during the government shutdown. The move deepened uncertainty for 42 million Americans depending on food assistance, with state agencies reporting families already skipping meals. Calls to the national 211 hotline for food help quadrupled within days.

Trump’s Shutdown Crisis and Lavish Mar-a-Lago Party

As the shutdown entered day 39, Trump demanded that senators stay in Washington to reopen the government, even as he flew to Palm Beach for another opulent Mar-a-Lago party featuring opera and truffled dishes. Photos of the red-carpet event drew outrage from furloughed workers and stranded travelers.

White House Pushes to End ACA and Redirect Funds

Trump called for cutting the Affordable Care Act and giving that money “to Americans,” arguing it would move the nation toward universal coverage. Economists and lawmakers from both parties dismissed the idea as unworkable under a Republican-controlled Senate.

UPS Grounds Fleet After Deadly Crash in Louisville

A UPS MD-11 cargo jet burst into flames after takeoff in Louisville, killing at least 14 people and destroying part of an industrial area near the airport. The left engine reportedly caught fire and detached mid-lift, forcing both UPS and FedEx to ground their MD-11 fleets while investigators probe what went wrong.

FAA Orders Nationwide Flight Cuts as Shutdown Worsens

The FAA has ordered mandatory reductions of up to 10% at 40 major airports by November 14, following weeks of overworked and unpaid air traffic controllers. More than 4,000 flights were delayed and 1,000 canceled. Major hubs including O’Hare, JFK, Newark, Charlotte, and LaGuardia are reporting severe congestion and ground stops. Private jets are restricted to smaller airports as Hawaii seeks exemptions due to its isolation.

Two Planes Nearly Collide Over Los Angeles

An ITA Airways flight mistakenly turned into the path of an American Airlines jet after takeoff from LAX. Controllers issued urgent warnings that prevented a mid-air collision. The ITA pilot offered a single-word apology before continuing the flight.

Trump Floats 50-Year Mortgage Plan

A White House housing proposal suggests ultra-long-term mortgages to reduce monthly payments. Critics say it violates Dodd-Frank’s Qualified-Mortgage rules and would erode homeowner equity while doing little for affordability.

Deputy Attorney General Calls Legal Fights a “War”

Deputy AG Todd Blanche denounced judges blocking Trump-era policies, calling the judiciary’s pushback a political “war.” He defended prosecutions of Trump critics and accused bar associations and media of bias against conservatives.

Hungary Granted U.S. Sanctions Exemption

Trump approved an exemption allowing Viktor Orbán’s Hungary to keep buying Russian oil and gas despite new U.S. sanctions, shielding Budapest’s energy sector and solidifying the alliance between Washington’s MAGA movement and Europe’s far-right leadership.

Ghislaine Maxwell Enjoys Lenient Conditions in Texas

Newly released emails reveal Maxwell has grown “comfortable and upbeat” since her transfer to a minimum-security Texas prison camp. Staff and residents accuse officials of giving her special treatment normally barred for sex offenders.

Alaska Loses Nine Quake-Warning Stations

Nine seismic and tsunami monitoring stations are closing after a federal grant expired, leaving Alaska and the U.S. West Coast with slower, less accurate alerts in one of the planet’s most dangerous fault zones.

Russia Pounds Ukraine With Overnight Barrage

A wave of missiles and drones struck multiple regions, killing at least four people and crippling energy facilities. Cities relied on generators as President Zelenskyy demanded harsher sanctions on Russian energy exports.

Tanzania Charges Hundreds With Treason After Disputed Election

Tanzania’s government arrested opposition figures and charged hundreds with treason following protests over President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s landslide 97% victory. Observers condemned the vote as fraudulent amid reports of disappearances and killings.

Maha Leaders Defeat Industry Push to Weaken Food-Safety Laws

State legislators and Maha movement leaders forced Senator Roger Marshall to drop language that would have invalidated state toxic-ingredient labeling laws. Critics said the provision was pushed by AFIT, a group masquerading as part of Robert F. Kennedy’s health movement.

Karoline Leavitt Targets BBC as “Fake News”

Trump’s press secretary accused the BBC of doctoring footage in a Panorama documentary, claiming systemic bias in its political and international coverage.

Trump Skips G20 Summit in South Africa

The administration confirmed no U.S. delegation will attend the Johannesburg G20, citing alleged discrimination against white Afrikaners. South Africa denied the accusation, calling it “baseless.”

Trump Video Fuels Health Concerns

The Washington Post reviewed footage of Trump during a weight-loss drug event in the Oval Office where he appeared to struggle to stay awake for nearly 20 minutes, reigniting debate over his stamina after years of mocking Biden’s energy.

Republican Senator Misleads on Trump’s Whereabouts

After Sen. Markwayne Mullin claimed Trump was working in Washington during the weekend shutdown, reports confirmed the president was instead golfing in Florida.

Shots Fired in Chicago’s Little Village

Border Patrol agents were fired upon during an immigration operation near 26th and Kedzie. No one was hurt, and the suspect fled the scene. Crowds gathered afterward, and agents used chemical agents to disperse protesters.

DAILY ACTION

The federal government shutdown under President Donald Trump has now entered its 39th day and shows no end in sight, despite a rare weekend session of the Senate.

The shutdown is already harming millions of Americans: food assistance is delayed, air-traffic staffing is strained, and healthcare subsidies hang in the balance.

What you can do today:

Call your two U.S. Senators and your House Representative. Use a short script:

“I am your constituent. The shutdown is unjustifiable while so many depend on federal services and benefits. Will you vote today to pass full funding for the government and protect SNAP, ACA subsidies, and essential services now?”

Send an email to each of them: subject line “End the shutdown now – for our families”. In the body include:

“The longest shutdown in U.S. history cannot continue while American households bear the cost. I expect you to put people over politics and act today.”

Share on social media (tagging your legislators):

“Shutdown day 39. When do our leaders stop treating services as bargaining chips? #FundOurGovernment #UnPACd”

Reach out to a local community group (food bank, mutual-aid network) and offer to cover one shift this week or donate what you’d normally spend on a streaming service. When you do, post: “While the federal government remains dark, I’m stepping up in my community. You can too.”

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America