Here’s the news for today:

Heather Honey and Marci McCarthy, two individuals who denied the 2020 election, now hold senior federal roles overseeing election security and policy. They are promoting a plan to use fabricated “national emergency” powers and a proposed “U.S. Citizens Elections Bill of Rights” to override state authority, restrict mail voting, purge voter rolls, and centralize partisan control of elections. This plan is part of a coordinated effort by Donald Trump, attorney Cleta Mitchell, and the Election Integrity Network to turn debunked conspiracy theories into federal policy.

Reports said Virginia Democrats are preparing to redraw the state’s congressional maps before the 2026 midterm elections to strengthen their party’s position; this would join national redistricting fights; no legislative action has been confirmed.

Author Michael Wolff filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that First Lady Melania Trump threatened to sue him for $1 billion to stop his reporting on her alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein; the complaint claims her threats were intended to harass and punish him, but independent verification of this filing has not yet emerged.

In a Time magazine interview Trump warned that Israel would lose all U.S. support if it annexed the West Bank, saying he told Arab nations such a move would not happen; he said he intends to visit the Gaza Strip; Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance also criticized the Israeli Knesset’s annexation vote and stressed that U.S. policy opposes annexation.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested as part of a federal investigation into illegal gambling; Rozier was detained in Orlando after a game, Billups was arrested separately, and FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to announce details of cases involving about two dozen suspects tied to organized crime and unlawful betting.

News outlets reported that the U.S. military carried out lethal strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific at Trump’s direction, killing all aboard and framing traffickers as enemy combatants; mainstream confirmation is limited and these claims remain unverified.

The Trump administration is preparing to deploy more than 100 federal agents to the San Francisco Bay Area for a large-scale immigration enforcement operation using a Coast Guard base in Alameda as a staging ground, drawing criticism from California officials like Governor Gavin Newsom.

ICE has been sending new recruits to its Georgia training academy before completing background checks, drug tests or fitness exams to meet the goal of adding thousands of immigration officers; NBC News reported that more than 200 trainees have been dismissed, some for criminal histories or failed drug tests, raising concerns that rushed vetting could allow unqualified candidates to slip through.

Internal records obtained by The Guardian revealed that U.S. police departments spread an unverified rumor in 2024 that members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang had been ordered to attack law enforcement; the FBI later stated there was no such directive; the rumor was circulated by Albuquerque police and amplified by federal and state agencies and conservative media.

Trump said he would personally decide whether his administration should pay him $230 million in damages over prior federal investigations like the Mar-a-Lago search and the Russia inquiry.

Donald Trump continued to repeat false claims about the 2020 election on social media, questioning Barack Obama about Joe Biden’s vote totals and claiming that Black voters hate Biden but he still won swing states; he wrote that the election was an illegal scam and hoax.

Steve Bannon told The Economist that Donald Trump will seek and win a third term in 2028, arguing that the country needs him.

The White House East Wing has been demolished to make way for Trump’s privately funded $300 million ballroom project; historical elements are being preserved and debris removal is underway; the White House released a donor list that includes corporations like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Comcast, Meta, Lockheed Martin, Coinbase and T-Mobile as well as individuals such as Stephen Schwarzman, Kelly Loeffler, the Adelson Family Foundation and the Winklevoss twins.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt declined to say whether Trump will pursue other demolition projects and said his top priority right now is the ballroom.

Trump reversed plans to deploy federal troops to San Francisco after appeals from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and mayor Daniel Lurie; he said local progress on crime reduction means he will give the city a chance but warned federal intervention remains possible under the Insurrection Act.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said local police could arrest federal immigration agents who break California law during planned raids, though legal experts noted that states generally cannot prosecute federal officers acting within their duties.

Breanna Morello of Infowars will join Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s new Pentagon Press Corps along with right-wing media figures such as Tim Pool, Jack Posobiec, LindellTV and Red State.

According to reports, U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that the mortgage fraud case against Senator Adam Schiff lacks sufficient evidence to proceed, but Justice Department official Ed Martin is pushing to keep the investigation open.

President Donald Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who served a four-month sentence for money laundering violations; Trump called his prosecution part of a war on cryptocurrency and the move aligns with his outreach to the digital asset industry.

Sources said Fred Daibes, a New Jersey businessman convicted of bribing former Senator Bob Menendez, paid $1 million to a lobbying firm led by Trump ally Keith Schiller seeking a presidential pardon or commutation.

A Washington, D.C. man, Sam O’Hara, filed a lawsuit claiming his rights were violated when he was arrested for following National Guard troops while playing The Imperial March from Star Wars to protest Trump’s military deployments.

The U.S. imposed major sanctions on Russia’s state oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil; this first major economic action against Moscow in Trump’s second term is aimed at pressuring Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and was welcomed by Kyiv and European allies but criticized by the Kremlin; analysts say its impact will depend on enforcement and whether the U.S. targets buyers like China and India.

A study reported that Florida’s elkhorn and staghorn corals, key reef builders for thousands of years, are now functionally extinct after a 2023 marine heat wave killed nearly all colonies, underscoring the impact of rising ocean temperatures on coral ecosystems.

New York City mayor Eric Adams endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo in an upcoming mayoral race after dropping out.