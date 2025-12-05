Good afternoon,

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear President Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship. The outcome will decide whether children born in the United States to parents who are not lawfully present remain guaranteed citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment. The justices accepted challenges that cut directly into more than a century of settled interpretation on who is considered a citizen at birth.

Newly viewed classified footage from the September 2 Caribbean strike shows two shipwrecked survivors waving for help before a second US missile killed them. Senators who saw the video described the men as shirtless, unarmed, and clinging to wreckage for about an hour. According to the New York Times and the Guardian, the footage contradicts Pentagon claims of an ongoing threat and raises questions about violations of the Law of War manual.

If you want to join Centered America in our fight for democracy, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today.

Get 5% off forever

Shipwrecked Survivors Waved For Help Before Second US Strike Killed Them

Senators who viewed classified footage of the September 2 strike campaign in the Caribbean say a Pentagon video shows two men surviving an initial US airstrike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat, then clinging shirtless to wreckage for about an hour before a second missile kills them. The men appear unarmed, disoriented, and without radios or phones as they try and fail to right a piece of the hull. They were seen waving for help before being struck. NYT

Targeting shipwrecked survivors violates the US Law of War manual and amounts to a war crime, while the Pentagon insists the survivors remained lawful targets because the operation is part of a broader Trump administration campaign against alleged “narco-terrorists” that has killed at least 80 to 87 people in more than twenty strikes. The Guardian

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to President Trump’s bid to narrow birthright citizenship by executive action, taking up cases that question whether children born in the United States to noncitizen parents who are not lawfully present are automatically citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Trump’s order defies more than a century of precedent on “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” while Trump’s lawyers contend the Constitution allows limits based on a parent’s legal status. The ruling will determine whether the White House can unilaterally redraw one of the core rules of American citizenship. AP News

CDC Vaccine Panel Pulls Back Universal Hepatitis B Shot at Birth

A federal advisory committee to the CDC voted 8–3 to end the three-decade-old recommendation that every newborn in the United States receive a hepatitis B shot within 24 hours of birth. Under the new guidance, the birth dose is recommended only for infants whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B, while other families can wait until the two-month visit. The panel, now operating under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., framed the move as shifting toward individual risk assessment.

The change abandons a policy credited with driving childhood hepatitis B infections down to a tiny fraction of pre-1991 levels and say the reversal is driven by long-standing vaccine skepticism rather than new evidence. The final decision on whether to adopt the recommendation rests with acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill. Reuters

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Netflix’s $72 Billion Warner Bros Deal Sparks Antitrust Alarm

Netflix has struck a proposed $72 billion agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s film and TV studios and its streaming business, including HBO and HBO Max, in a blockbuster merger that would combine two of the largest streaming libraries in the world. The deal, which excludes cable assets such as CNN and TNT Sports and still needs regulatory and shareholder approval, would give Netflix control over franchises from “Harry Potter” to DC’s superhero catalog. Photo by Thibault Penin on Unsplash

Senator Elizabeth Warren called the planned merger an “anti-monopoly nightmare,” and joined other Democrats and several Republicans who warn that a combined Netflix–Warner giant could control close to half of the US streaming market, driving up prices, shrinking consumer choice, and squeezing wages and creative freedom for workers. Antitrust regulators in the United States and Europe are expected to scrutinize the deal intensely. AP News

House Democrats Urge Hegseth to Resign After Signal Leak Report

The New Democrat Coalition, the largest ideological bloc among House Democrats, has called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “resign immediately,” citing a Pentagon inspector general report that found he used an encrypted Signal chat on his personal phone to share sensitive targeting information about overseas operations with a small group of allies and commentators.

The watchdog concluded that the practice violated Defense Department rules and risked exposing the timing and location of US military activity. In a statement, coalition leaders Brad Schneider and Gil Cisneros accused Hegseth of recklessness and of endangering US service members, calling him “incompetent” and a threat to the troops he oversees. The pressure adds to the backlash from the Caribbean boat strikes, where the same report also faulted Hegseth’s handling of strike planning. New Democrat Coalition

Trump Administration Targets Factcheckers and Moderators in New Visa Guidance

A new State Department cable obtained by Reuters instructs US consular officers to scrutinize and potentially deny visas to applicants who have worked in what the Trump administration labels “censorship” roles, including content moderation and fact-checking jobs at social media platforms, tech companies, and some news organizations.

The guidance tells officials to treat involvement in restricting online speech as possible evidence that the applicant is hostile to US values, and to use existing immigration law to find such applicants “inadmissible” where possible. Critics say the move is an escalation of Trump’s fight against platform moderation, and could punish workers who enforced company rules against hate speech, disinformation, and harassment. Reuters

Harvard Visiting Professor Forced Out After BB-Gun Incident Near Synagogue

US immigration agents have arrested and expelled Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a Brazilian visiting professor at Harvard Law School, after his visa was revoked following an October BB-gun incident outside Temple Beth Zion in Brookline, Massachusetts on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Local police said Gouvea told them he was shooting rats when a pellet shattered a car window near the synagogue; he was charged, placed on pretrial probation, and ordered to pay restitution, but investigators and synagogue leaders said they did not find evidence of a hate crime. The Department of Homeland Security nonetheless labeled the episode an antisemitic shooting, revoked his J-1 visa, and announced that he had agreed to leave the United States rather than face deportation. Reuters

Alleged DNC–RNC Pipe Bomber Appears in Court After Citing 2020 Election Lies

The man accused of planting two pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters in Washington on the night before the January 6 Capitol attack has made his first court appearance, where a judge read the charges and considered whether he should remain in custody while the case proceeds.

According to charging documents described by NBC News and CNN, investigators say the suspect told the FBI he was motivated by conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and believed lies that the vote had been stolen. Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep him detained, arguing that the attempted bombings were politically motivated acts of domestic terrorism. AP News

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America