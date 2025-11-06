The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to enforce two major policies restricting transgender Americans’ rights, blocking new passport gender marker options and reinstating a ban on transgender military service.

The decisions, handed down over the past months and reaffirmed this week, permit the administration to proceed while lawsuits continue.

Under the passport policy, the “X” nonbinary marker is suspended, and applicants can only select “male” or “female” as listed on their birth certificates.

The Court also lifted injunctions blocking the Pentagon’s policy that disqualifies transgender individuals from enlisting or continuing service unless they adhere to their birth-assigned sex.

Both rulings are temporary but signal strong judicial deference to Trump’s executive authority on identity and military policy.

The Biden-era expansions of passport options and military inclusion are now fully reversed, marking the most significant federal rollback of LGBTQ+ rights in nearly a decade.

