The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court order that required the Trump administration to issue full November SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown. The emergency stay halts Judge John McConnell’s directive that would have forced the USDA to distribute roughly $8 to $9 billion in food aid to more than 42 million Americans.

The administration argued it could not legally spend more than the $4.65 billion Congress appropriated, even as millions face food insecurity. The Court’s intervention means families expecting full payments may now receive reduced benefits, or none at all, while the case proceeds.

[Source: AP News, Reuters, Politico]

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

