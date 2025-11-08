Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jameswantsthetruth's avatar
Jameswantsthetruth
6h

Should NEVER happen. SCOTUS & POTUS have got to go. 🤬waiting, they need to go. This is ABSOLUTE bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jayme Kendrick's avatar
Jayme Kendrick
6h

This is absolute bullshit!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture