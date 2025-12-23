The U.S. Supreme Court declined to let the Trump administration move forward, for now, with deploying National Guard troops in the Chicago area while the legal fight continues. The ruling leaves in place lower court decisions that had stopped the deployment. Reuters

Federal courts said the legal conditions for federalizing the National Guard were not met, including a lack of evidence of a rebellion or a breakdown in enforcing the law.

The case involves Trump’s effort to use troops in support of immigration enforcement and federal property protection, which Illinois and Chicago officials challenged.

The Supreme Court’s action is not a final ruling on the underlying legality, but it keeps the deployment blocked during litigation and could shape other related disputes. AP News

Three justices publicly dissented: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch. Reporting indicates the administration had at one point sought troops from Illinois and Texas, with the Texas contingent later pulled back. AP News

