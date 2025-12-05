Good evening,

A new strike on a vessel in the Caribbean has killed four.

Lawmakers who have seen longer videos of the September 2 strike say the images of the survivors before the second strike are disturbing in a way that is hard to shake.

At the same time, the Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use a map a lower court said weakened Latino voting power, a decision that will shape the 2026 midterms.

This week has already been heavy, and today even more so. If you want to stand with us in the fight for democracy and truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Amnesty Report Describes Torture Conditions in Florida Detention Sites

Amnesty International is accusing the United States of torture and other serious human rights violations at Florida’s Baker County Detention Center, known locally as “Alligator Alcatraz,” and at the federal Krome facility near Miami. Investigators documented people shackled and locked in a roughly 2-foot-high outdoor metal cage known as “the box” for up to 24 hours at a time without water, exposed to intense heat, humidity, and mosquitoes, along with chronic sleep deprivation, filthy conditions, and denial of medical care.

Florida officials aligned with Gov. Ron DeSantis reject the report, even though Baker previously faced a federal order to close before Trump-appointed judges blocked it. Amnesty warns that Baker lacks basic tracking systems, allowing people to effectively disappear in custody when families cannot locate them and transfers are not recorded. Amnesty International USA

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

US Releases Video of Latest Boat Strike Amid Hegseth Scrutiny

U.S. Southern Command has posted unclassified footage of the December 4 strike on an alleged narcotics-trafficking vessel, releasing video on social media that shows the moment Joint Task Force Southern Spear’s missile hits and destroys the boat.

The Pentagon says the mission, ordered by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, killed four suspected narco-terrorists in international waters in the Eastern Pacific and marked the 22nd lethal boat strike since early September. US South Com

Supreme Court Approves Texas Racial Gerrymander for 2026 Elections

The Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use a new congressional map that favors Republicans in the 2026 midterms, even though a lower court found that the map illegally weakened Latino voting power by dismantling a district where Latino voters had been able to elect their preferred candidate.

The unsigned order did not explain the court’s reasoning and came over the objections of the three liberal justices, who would have blocked the map. Voting rights groups say the ruling effectively greenlights a racial gerrymander and locks in an advantage for Republicans in a closely watched state. SCOTUSblog

New Orleans ICE Raids Spread Panic

Trump’s latest immigration crackdown has led to dozens of arrests in and around New Orleans over two days, with raids taking place in parking lots, apartment complexes, and other everyday public spaces.

Local advocates say some U.S. citizens have been questioned or briefly detained, businesses have shuttered out of fear, and immigrant neighborhoods feel under siege, describing what is happening as racial profiling and a city under occupation. The raids have already sparked protests and a tense city council meeting as residents push back against the administration’s escalating enforcement. The Guardian

Lawmakers Shaken by “Double Tap” Boat Strike Video as Pentagon Faces New Questions

US Southern Command has released unclassified footage of the September 2 strike on a suspected drug boat, showing a small vessel racing across the Caribbean before a missile hits and the boat erupts in flames. The same operation is now under investigation after lawmakers viewed longer, unedited video that shows two survivors trying to cling to the wreckage before a second strike kills them.

Senator Jack Reed said he was “deeply disturbed” by what he saw and that the briefing confirmed his “worst fears” about the Trump administration’s conduct, while legal experts point to US rules that forbid attacking shipwrecked or incapacitated people.

The Pentagon has defended the follow up strike as lawful, and an official update on Operation Southern Spear says Special Operations Command requested the second shot, but new reporting and lawsuits are pressing for all the footage and orders behind the incident to be made public. Reuters

CDC Delays Infant Hepatitis B Vote Amid Anti-Vaccine Pressure

After a heated meeting, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 6–3 to postpone a decision on whether to restrict access to the hepatitis B vaccine for infants, even though no new evidence of harm was presented and decades of data show the shot is safe and highly effective.

Reported cases of acute hepatitis B among children have fallen by about 99 percent since the infant immunization program began, and outside experts warn that simply debating cutbacks sends a dangerous signal that the science is unsettled and could deepen vaccine hesitancy.

Many of the advisers were handpicked by Trump health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist who has pushed to delay the shot, alarming public health officials who say any change could cost lives. The Guardian

Grand Jury Declines to Reindict New York AG Letitia James

A federal grand jury has declined to issue a new indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a bank fraud case that was already thrown out after a court ruled the special prosecutor who brought it had been unlawfully appointed.

The Justice Department reassigned the matter to a different team, so prosecutors can still seek another indictment, but this failure to re-charge James is a major setback in an aggressive effort to criminally pursue one of President Trump’s top critics. Legal experts quoted in earlier coverage have already described the original case as unusually thin. The Washington Post

GAO Opens Probe Into Pulte Over Sensitive Mortgage Data

The Government Accountability Office has opened an investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte after Senate Democrats asked whether he abused his position to obtain sensitive mortgage information on Trump’s political opponents. Pulte referred New York AG Letitia James, Representative Adam Schiff, Representative Eric Swalwell, and Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook to the Justice Department for alleged mortgage fraud, a move experts say is highly unusual because such cases are usually handled by the agency’s inspector general.

The GAO confirmed it has accepted the request and will now define the scope and methods of its inquiry into whether Pulte weaponized a little-known federal agency against people criticized by the president. The Guardian

Lawmakers Alarmed After Viewing “Double Tap” Boat Strike Footage

After a classified briefing on the 2 September strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat off Venezuela, Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was “deeply disturbed” by video of the operation and that the briefing confirmed his “worst fears” about the Trump administration’s military conduct.

The footage reportedly shows two survivors of the initial strike trying to right their capsized boat before a second missile hits, killing them, which critics say could amount to killing shipwrecked people in violation of the laws of war. At the same time, watchdog group American Oversight has filed Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits against the Pentagon and Justice Department seeking records on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reported “kill everybody” directive and the administration’s use of auto-deleting messaging apps around the boat campaign. The Guardian

FBI Charges Suspect in RNC and DNC Pipe Bomb Case

Nearly five years after pipe bombs were planted outside the Republican and Democratic national committee headquarters on the eve of January 6, 2021, federal prosecutors have charged Brian J. Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, investigators linked Cole to the devices through years of painstaking work, including surveillance video, cell-site data that tracked his phone along the bomber’s route, and records of component purchases in northern Virginia.

Cole faces counts including transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction by explosives, in a case that had long fueled conspiracy theories because no suspect had previously been named. Department of Justice

Court Allows Trump to Keep National Guard in Washington, DC

A federal appeals court has paused a lower-court ruling that would have required President Trump to end his expanded National Guard deployment in Washington, DC, allowing more than 2,000 Guard members to remain in the city.

The DC attorney general has sued, arguing that the president is unlawfully seizing local policing powers and violating long-standing limits on domestic military enforcement by using Guard troops as an internal security force. The appeals court’s stay keeps Trump’s deployment in place while the legal fight continues, raising new questions about the militarization of the capital. The Guardian

Student Activist Sentenced to Jail for Rescuing Four Chickens

Zoe Rosenberg, a UC Berkeley student and animal rights organizer, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and more than $100,000 in restitution after she and other Direct Action Everywhere activists entered a Perdue Farms poultry facility near Petaluma, California, and removed four sick chickens they described as rescues.

Prosecutors and farm interests framed the action as theft and a threat to biosecurity, while animal advocates say the punishment is meant to intimidate whistleblowers who expose abuse inside factory farms. The case has become a high-profile test of the “right to rescue” argument and has drawn support from prominent animal welfare figures. AP News

Trump Replaces Architect on Controversial White House Ballroom Plan

The Washington Post reports that President Trump has replaced architect James McCrery II with well-known Washington firm Shalom Baranes Associates on his planned 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom. Trump initially chose McCrery, but officials told the Post that his small firm could not meet the aggressive schedule and logistical demands of such a large, security-sensitive federal project.

The ballroom proposal has already drawn criticism as an unnecessary vanity build at a time when public attention is focused on democratic backsliding and mounting ethics scandals. Reuters.com

Centered America Thoughts

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America