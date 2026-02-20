Hey everyone,

I am on the road to Phoenix right now, but the news doesn’t stop, and we sure do have some wonderful news this morning.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, February 20, 2026 ruled that President Donald Trump’s broad global tariffs are illegal because he exceeded his legal authority.

Subscribe

The 6-3 decision found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the statute Trump invoked to impose sweeping tariffs, does not grant the president the power to enact tariffs without clear authorization from Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by three conservative justices and three liberal justices, saying that setting tariffs is a power constitutionally reserved for Congress. The opinion emphasized that IEEPA does not expressly authorize tariffs and that using it to impose broad import taxes represents a major expansion of executive authority without legislative approval.

Three conservative justices dissented, arguing that tariffs have long been a regulatory tool that can fall within presidential authority under IEEPA.

The ruling directly affects the tariffs Trump imposed on most U.S. trading partners, including “reciprocal” tariffs levied in 2025. Those levies had generated tens of billions in revenue and were a central plank of his trade agenda.

Subscribe

More soon.