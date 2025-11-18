Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Gurchinoff's avatar
Christina Gurchinoff
2h

Damn. The crime spree continues. I still don’t understand why Trump and his cabinet haven’t been arrested. They’ve caused pain and suffering.

The United States residents need to create a class action lawsuit. We need a team of lawyers. I wonder if the ACLU has explored this. I would think if I can come up with it, that lawyers would also come up with the idea.

This shit has to stop and we don’t have 3 more years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
2h

Thank you Centered America. Us “piggys “ are grateful to you for sharing the truth.💔🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture