Good afternoon!

Today marks a historic moment, one we will not let go unnoticed.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse stood on capitol hill and demanded action. They urged lawmakers to release the files and finally deliver the transparency that has been denied for far too long.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Survivors deliver raw, emotional testimony as Congress prepares for a landmark Epstein files vote

At a packed Capitol Hill event, survivors and lawmakers described the moment as a turning point after years of failed accountability.

Rep. Ro Khanna opened the gathering with a declaration: Khanna:

“Today is the first day of real reckoning for the Epstein class.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene described internal political backlash, saying she was labeled a traitor by Trump for supporting the release of the files: Greene:

“That is what we did by fighting so hard against the most powerful people in the world, even the president, in order to make this vote happen. I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for 6 years for. I gave him my loyalty for free. I have never owed him anything. Let me tell you what a traitor is, a traitor is an American that serves foreign countries.”

Survivors commanded the room with direct condemnation of political handling of the case.

Haley Robson spoke with frustration: Robson:

“I am traumatized. I am not stupid. You have put us through so much stress, the lockdowns, the halt of these, of these procedures that were supposed to have happened 50 days ago.”

Another survivor addressed Trump directly: Survivor:

“We are hearing the administration say they intend to investigate various Democrats who were friends with Epstein. I beg you President Trump, please stop making this political. It is not about you, President Trump. Show some class. I voted for you, but your behavior on this issue has been a national embarrassment.”

Annie Farmer delivered one of the sharpest indictments of the broader system: Farmer:

“Under Trump’s second presidency, the DOJ announced they were closing the investigation into Epstein’s coconspirators and then transferred Ghislaine Maxwell into a prison camp, where it is well documented that she is receiving special treatment. This is not an issue of a few corrupt Democrats or a few corrupt Republicans. This is a case of institutional betrayal.”

Virginia Giuffre’s family spoke about her being trafficked after taking a job at Mar a Lago at age sixteen: Giuffre’s family:

“My sister is not a political tool for you to use. These survivors are not political tools for you to use. These are real stories, real trauma. And it is time for you to stop just talking about it and act. Vote yes.”

Survivor Jess Michaels warned that the vote represents a national test: Michaels:

“Today we stand in a moment that will decide whether our government still belongs to the American people or to those who prey on them.”

Another survivor urged lawmakers to finish the job: Survivor:

“Let us send it through the senate and straight to President Trump’s desk for signing. I would like to be there that day that he signs. I am sure all of us would like to be there.”

Rep. Thomas Massie pointed to internal conflict in House leadership: Massie:

“I think I think the speaker wants to save face. He is going to vote for a piece of legislation today that he has disparaged for four months.”

Trump insults a reporter during Epstein questioning as bipartisan pressure builds

While facing questions about the files, President Trump called a reporter “quiet, piggy.”

The remark drew intensified scrutiny during a moment when Congress is pressing for mandatory disclosure of all unclassified Epstein records.

The House moves toward a sweeping bipartisan vote to force release of all unclassified Epstein files

Lawmakers expect strong support for a bill that would mandate disclosure and put significant pressure on the Senate.

Trump reversed his earlier opposition and is now urging Republicans to vote for the measure.

Survivors and advocates are on Capitol Hill pushing for full transparency.

The Justice Department is preparing for possible mandatory release within 30 days if the bill becomes law.

Larry Summers faces intense fallout after newly released Epstein emails

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said he is “deeply ashamed” and will pull back from public roles after emails revealed extensive contact with Epstein.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others are calling on institutions, including Harvard and OpenAI, to cut ties.

Summers denies involvement in any criminal activity but continues to face mounting public pressure.

Immigration raids in Charlotte trigger fear and disruption

A federal Border Patrol operation has detained more than 130 people.

Residents report aggressive arrests, including some involving U.S. citizens.

Businesses have closed, churches have seen reduced attendance, and families are avoiding public spaces.

Several detainees have reportedly been transferred to out of state detention centers.

New analysis shows years of PFAS spraying on California farms

Roughly 15 million pounds of PFAS chemicals were applied on crops including almonds, grapes, pistachios, alfalfa, and tomatoes from 2018 to 2023.

Advocates warn of contamination of soil and water and long term risks to farmworkers and nearby communities.

PFAS remain unregulated in U.S. pesticide law despite known health risks.

MI5 warns British lawmakers of Chinese intelligence targeting through professional networks

MI5 issued an alert stating that intelligence operatives have been approaching members of Parliament through LinkedIn, recruiters, and consultancy channels.

The warning follows the collapse of a recent spying case due to lack of disclosed evidence.

Trump says he would be “OK” using military strikes in Mexico

The president said he would support launching U.S. strikes against drug cartels inside Mexico and declined to say whether he would seek consent from the Mexican government.

He also suggested potential targets in Colombia and did not rule out military action involving Venezuela.

The comments have intensified regional tension as Mexico and Colombia repeat their opposition to unauthorized U.S. operations.

Cloudflare outage disrupts major internet platforms

A worldwide service disruption affected sites including X and ChatGPT.

Cloudflare cited an internal technical failure that caused intermittent outages.

The company said services are improving but that users may continue to experience elevated error rates.

Report shows Florida workers with criminal records are pushed into unstable temp jobs

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians with criminal records are routed into low wage, no benefit temporary agency work that is often the only employment permitted under supervision rules.

Workers report wage theft, blocked opportunities for permanent positions, retaliation, and feeling “disposable.”

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America