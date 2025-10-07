Good evening, everyone.

Tonight is a reminder of how fragile the U.S. has become. We have entered dangerous territory. The President is talking about invoking the Insurrection Act while deploying troops into American cities, and at the same time, the government cannot even pay its own workers. The system is buckling under its own power games, and people are getting hurt.

Here’s all the news you missed today:

• Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Use

President Donald Trump said he would consider invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. troops to cities such as Portland and Chicago if courts or local leaders block his efforts to use the National Guard. The law, last used in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots, permits the military to perform certain civilian law enforcement functions under extreme conditions. His remarks come as Illinois officials challenge federal troop deployments, deepening a constitutional standoff over state sovereignty.

• Oregon GOP Caught Posting Doctored Protest Photos

Oregon’s Republican Party posted fake images on social media showing Portland protests as violent and chaotic. The photos, later identified as scenes from unrelated demonstrations in Ecuador and Brazil, were used to bolster Trump’s “city on fire” claims. After public backlash, the state GOP dismissed the deception, replying, “We’re not reporters, just bad memers.”

• Texas Guard Troops Begin Arriving in Chicago

Texas National Guard units began deploying to Illinois after a federal judge declined to block the Trump administration’s order permitting their arrival. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker denounced the move as “Trump’s invasion,” saying it violated state authority and risked unrest. Attorney General Kwame Raoul warned it could cause economic harm and erode trust in government institutions.

• White House Memo Challenges Back Pay for Furloughed Workers

A leaked memo obtained by Axios shows the Trump administration’s position that furloughed federal employees are not automatically entitled to back pay during the ongoing shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget argues that Congress must explicitly approve compensation, a stance that could deny wages to up to 750,000 workers. The dispute raises tensions as pressure builds on Senate Democrats to end the funding impasse.

• FAA Staffing Crisis Halts Flights Nationwide

At least twelve FAA facilities across the U.S. hit official “staffing triggers” Monday night amid the prolonged shutdown. Air traffic control towers in Burbank, Phoenix, and Denver reported dangerously low staffing, while additional shortages spread to Newark, Jacksonville, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Indianapolis. Over 6,000 flights were delayed as unpaid controllers worked extended shifts under mounting stress.

• Hollywood Burbank Tower Left Unmanned for Six Hours

The air traffic control tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport was left unmanned for nearly six hours Monday, forcing flight cancellations and delays averaging two and a half hours. Radar operations were temporarily managed from Southern California TRACON in San Diego. FAA officials confirmed that controllers have begun calling in sick at higher rates as the shutdown drags on.

• Rural Air Routes at Risk

NBC News reported that if the shutdown continues past Sunday, the Essential Air Service program funding will expire, threatening airline routes to 177 rural U.S. communities, including areas of Alaska that rely entirely on air travel for supplies and emergency care.

• States Using Own Budgets to Keep National Parks Open

Governors in Utah, Colorado, Tennessee, and West Virginia are using state funds to keep national parks open to protect tourism revenue. Conservation groups warn the “patchwork” approach risks long-term damage to ecosystems and note that the federal government may not reimburse states for these costs.

• Attorney General Pam Bondi Faces Senate Scrutiny

Attorney General Pam Bondi faced a tense Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over controversial Justice Department actions. Senators questioned her about the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, recent U.S. military strikes near Venezuela, and the administration’s refusal to release Epstein-related court documents. Bondi clashed with Democrats, deflecting questions and accusing lawmakers of politicizing the DOJ.

• Bari Weiss Appointed CBS News Editor-in-Chief

CBS News confirmed Bari Weiss’s appointment as editor-in-chief following Paramount Skydance’s $150 million acquisition of her outlet, The Free Press. CBS staff expressed concern over Weiss’s lack of broadcast experience and perceived ideological leanings, while executives praised her “fact-based journalism” and promised newsroom innovation.

• Supreme Court Weighs Colorado’s Conversion Therapy Ban

The conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s 2019 ban on conversion therapy for minors, claiming it violates free speech rights. Several conservative justices appeared sympathetic to the argument, while the state defended the law as protecting LGBTQ+ youth from a harmful and discredited practice.

• U.S. Scientists Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

John Clarke (UC Berkeley), Michel H. Devoret (Yale), and John M. Martinis (UC Santa Barbara) received the Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments proving quantum mechanics at macroscopic scales. Their foundational work in the 1980s paved the way for today’s advances in quantum computing and secure communications.

• Sacramento News Station Shooting Suspect Charged

Aníbal Hernandez Santana, 64, pleaded not guilty to firing shots at ABC10’s Sacramento headquarters on September 19. Three bullets struck the building’s windows but caused no injuries. Federal agents say a note found at the scene referenced high-profile figures including FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

• Medical Helicopter Crash in Sacramento

A REACH Air Medical helicopter crashed on Highway 50 in Sacramento after an in-flight emergency, critically injuring the pilot, nurse, and paramedic onboard. About 15 motorists and firefighters lifted the wreckage to free a woman pinned beneath the aircraft. No motorists were hurt.

• Bad Bunny and Trump Clash Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Trump criticized the NFL’s choice of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, calling the decision “crazy.” Bad Bunny responded on “Saturday Night Live,” mocking Trump’s comments while highlighting Latino representation in entertainment.

• Glenn Medical Center Closes, Leaving Thousands Without Emergency Care

Glenn Medical Center in rural Glenn County, California, permanently closed after losing its critical access hospital status due to new federal distance rules. The decision leaves 28,000 residents without nearby emergency care and has sparked outrage among local officials who warn the move endangers lives.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

