Oct 8

The General tipped his helmet up to see the thing better. “Sir, I don’t know what you are. But I’ll listen.”

Lincoln nodded as he removed his vintage stove pipe hat from his head and held it by the brim. He waved the hat in a wide arc across everyone surrounding the two on the street.

"The social contract, General, is not ink on paper. It is breath shared between those who govern AND the governed."

He turned around and put the hat back on his head, to face the General again.

"What's wrong with his eyes?" the General wondered to himself, "I thought they were carved like that just on the statue."

"General," Lincoln continued, "it is fragile - not because it is weak, but because it is sacred. And sacred things are easily defiled.”

"God, he's tall," the General thought, "That hat makes him look like eight feet. And, I thought the statue looked big."

“I am not here to haunt, Sir." Lincoln said.

The General leaned forward and poked the apparition with his finger. It went right through the coat.

Lincoln took a step forward, “You swore an oath - not to a man, but to a document. That parchment is fragile, but its spirit is not. It does not bend to ambition. Nor, yield to fear.”

Lincoln then placed his hand on the General's shoulder, and he sighed. The General watched Lincoln's strange eyes dart back and forth up close.

“During the war between the states, I saw that fragility firsthand. Brothers turned rifles on brothers. Governors defied the Union. And I, sworn to preserve it, had to stretch the Constitution to its very edge."

But, then Lincoln looked unsettled.

"I did not do so lightly, General. I did it to keep the promise alive.”

Lincoln then smiled and nodded back at all that was behind him.

"Look at it General. A remarkable sight. These people are governing their own destiny. I could not imagine another city in the world where this can happen as easily."

"Command is never easy," the General muttered.

Lincoln removed his hand from the General's shoulder, and his face took on a serious demeanor.

"But now I see troops being sent not to preserve the Union, but to suppress its voice."

Lincoln then looked angry.

"I see orders given that defy law, and soldiers who are about to disgrace other's patriotic sacrifices. This is not governance General. It is exploitation.”

The General shifted uneasily.

"You stand NOT upon a battlefield of blood, but upon a crossroads of conscience, Sir."

Lincoln stared unflinchingly.

"The federal government was not forged to dominate cities with boots and rifles. It was conceived to safeguard liberty, to mediate justice, and to ensure that no voice is drowned beneath ONE MAN's power."

The General smiled. That was what he believed to be the purpose too.

"The Constitution is not a weapon - it is a covenant. And when the executive wields force against our people, not in defense but in assertion, we must ask: has the republic forgotten itself?"

Lincoln looked the General straight in the eye.

"If unrest brews in the streets, let us not answer with suppression, but with understanding. If fear spreads, let us not deploy soldiers, but summon truth. The role of the federal government is not to impose order - it is to cultivate peace."

Lincoln then stood back.

"When you are asked to enforce tyranny without a thought, your troops are no longer defenders of liberty. They are pawns in a game that has forgotten its rules.”

Lincoln's cheeks turned down heavily in saddness.

"You must decide, General. Whether to obey, or whether to remember. My time has come and gone, and I already had to make my choice."

Lincoln then started to step away, but stopped. He looked back over his shoulder at the General.

"Obedience is a shield for the powerfully corrupt. The Constitution is a shield for the just."

Lincoln then turned around as his cape swung behind him - and he suddenly disolved into the air.

Oct 8

😡😡😡😡

