BREAKING: The U.S. Will Now Run Venezuela, U.S. Captures Nicolas Maduro
Jan 3 | U.S. Captures Nicolas Maduro and His Wife After Attacking Venezuela
Good afternoon,
Very early this morning the United States carried out an attack on Venezuela’s capital, capturing Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Trump is now saying that the U.S. will run the country of Venezuela until a proper transition is in place.
This update covers all that went down and more.
I just got up and I am pushing this out as cleanly and quickly as I can. This is a fast moving day, and I will keep updating as more facts lock in.
Maduro Captured, U.S. Attacks Venezuela Capital
The U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in an operation that moved them onto a U.S. ship, with plans described as prosecution in New York on narco-terrorism related charges. AP News
What Trump said
President Donald Trump said U.S. forces carried out a large-scale operation and that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and removed from the country. The Guardian
Trump said that the U.S. will now run Venezuela: “We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he said.
What U.S. officials are saying next
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the couple would face prosecution tied to a New York indictment, writing they would “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” The Guardian
Trump told Fox News the couple were aboard the USS Iwo Jima headed to New York. AP News
What Venezuela’s side is saying
On-the-ground indicators
Multiple explosions were heard in Caracas in the early hours. The Guardian
International reaction starting to harden
Immediate spillover
The FAA imposed a temporary airspace restriction affecting Puerto Rico’s main international airport area, and that “most commercial airlines” operated by U.S. carriers were suspended or could be canceled. AP News
Legal and constitutional questions inside the U.S.
So, he's committing war crimes and having already destroyed America is moving on to Venezuela to highjack a country to kill innocent people. This is ILLEGAL!! WHY IS HE NOT IN PRISON YET????
Got a pit in my stomach about this one.