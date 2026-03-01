by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America | Analysis by Shane Yirak, Geopolitical Analyst

Good morning.

Today marks a major escalation in the U.S.–Iran war. American troops have now been killed. Maritime routes are under threat. Leadership transitions in Tehran are accelerating. Congress is preparing to confront the president over war powers.

As always, every major claim referenced in this report is backed by sourced reporting. You can find the full source list at the bottom of this post.

3 U.S. Troops Killed, Multiple Injured in Iran Strike

Three American service members have been killed during U.S. operations against Iran, with five more listed as “seriously wounded,” U.S. Central Command said this morning.

This is the first confirmed U.S. death toll publicly reported since the operation began.

Tanker Struck Near The Strait Of Hormuz

An oil tanker named Skylight was attacked off Oman near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, injuring four crew members.

The tanker had been under U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Says Iranian Warship Is Sinking

The U.S. military says it struck and sank an Iranian Jamaran-class warship at a pier in Chah Bahar in the Gulf of Oman.

The statement included a call for Iranian forces to lay down arms and abandon the ship.

Iranian Shahed Strikes UAE Oil Platform In The Persian Gulf

An Iranian Shahed drone has reportedly struck a UAE oil platform in the Persian Gulf.

In over-the-counter (OTC) trading today, Brent crude oil has jumped roughly 8% to 10%, with traders reporting the price around $80 per barrel on Sunday amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. And Israeli Strike On Iranian Girls’ Elementary School Leaves 153 Dead

A strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab is being described as one of the deadliest single incidents so far, but figures vary widely across outlets and remain hard to independently verify.

At least 153 were reported dead by CNN and BBC.

The U.S. military has acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and said it is investigating.

Iran Succession Timeline

Iran’s interim leadership council includes President Masoud Pezeshkian , Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei , and cleric Alireza Arafi .

Iran’s foreign minister said a new supreme leader could be selected in “a day or two.”

Congress War Powers Pressure Builds

Democrats are pushing to force votes aimed at restraining further hostilities without explicit congressional authorization, with renewed attention to the War Powers Resolution framework.

Oman Channel Signals De-escalation Opening

Oman’s foreign ministry said Iran’s foreign minister told Oman he is open to “serious efforts” at de-escalation.

Netanyahu Signals Intensification

Netanyahu said strikes “will continue to increase in the upcoming days.”

Thousands more sites are expected to be targeted.

Hormuz Traffic Freezes, Ships Anchor

Major disruption in Gulf shipping has occurred, with large numbers of tankers dropping anchor as risk spikes around Hormuz.

Many vessels began U-turns, idling, or diverting, with steep traffic reduction in the region.

UAE to Cover Stranded Tourists’ Stays

Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities directed hotels to extend stays for guests who cannot depart due to disruptions.

The UAE state is bearing accommodation costs for affected stranded passengers.

Trump: “48 Leaders” Killed

President Donald Trump told Fox News that 48 leaders were killed in joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Shane Yirak ’s Analysis

I’ll be damned. They got him.

My two cents on this: Khamenei being dead is one thing, but it seems like they might escalate rapidly. They have managed to launch consistent strikes. The U.S. has had reasonable success in causing launcher attrition, but they are still being forced to launch interceptors. I think that Iran likely has a degraded response due to the high rate of attrition within leadership, but the regime is structurally strong, and the mourning period will serve as a means to quell public outrage in a limited capacity.

Regardless, I anticipate escalation around Hormuz and another large strike to come, especially following the death of the Supreme Leader. Victory here is whoever limps away a little less bloodied. The U.S. has already lost its image of invincibility with the 5th Fleet headquarters being struck, and the Middle East ablaze, a clear failure to protect its regional defense obligations. Iran has lost the head of the regime, but is calling for jihad against the United States.

They most certainly have their contingencies in place. We have not seen the largest strikes that Iran has prepared for this conflict. I believe we will see a much larger wave, based on its success and the ability of that strike to slow down U.S. and Israeli sortie rates whilst shutting down global trade. That puts immense pressure on all parties to cease hostilities. The United States cannot afford a protracted engagement, and depending on the size of the next drone and missile wave, it could accelerate the interceptor depletion window.

The death of the Supreme Leader is not a victory. It merely adds more uncertainty. Regardless, the United States has used precious stockpiles in an operation that will likely see it accused of further war crimes alongside Israel. It has been humiliating seeing its seat of power in the Gulf struck. Iran is destroying the safe haven that the Gulf nations have worked so hard to cultivate.

It is worth noting that this may be an attempt to seek leverage over China by assuming control over the Strait of Hormuz, China’s oil jugular. China is the buyer of over 80% of Iran’s shipped crude, making it particularly vulnerable to this as an economic shock.

Watch China, particularly backchannel negotiations and pressures, where this could also be used as an attempt to gain trade leverage over China to gain relief on Chinese mineral controls.

Bottom Line and Estimates:

The opening phase of Operation Epic Fury delivered leadership decapitation and broad infrastructure strikes. The central constraint now is not offensive strike capacity. It is interceptor burn rate. Based on current tempo and modeling, U.S. and Israeli planners face a decision window by March 2 to 3.

Opening Strike Scope

Nearly 900 strikes in the first 12 hours , according to U.S. officials cited in reporting and analyzed by the Critical Threats Project.

The IDF reported striking roughly 500 Iranian targets in coordinated waves.

Strikes hit leadership nodes, missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities, air defense systems, and naval targets across 17 provinces .

Iranian state media confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, marking a strategic leadership decapitation event.

Iranian Retaliation Pattern

Iran launched dozens to over 100 ballistic missiles and drones in episodic waves targeting Israel and U.S. bases across the Gulf.

Retaliation was front-loaded and wave-based, not sustained saturation barrages, suggesting degraded coordination and launcher capacity.

The Interceptor Constraint

Estimated Day 1 interceptor launches: 250 to 400 across Arrow, David’s Sling, THAAD, Patriot, and Iron Dome systems.

At current tempo, projections indicate up to 1,000 interceptor launches over four days .

Iranian missile waves are placing strain on U.S. interceptor inventories.

During the June 2025 conflict, interceptor depletion influenced ceasefire timing.

Succession And Strategic Fork

Ali Larijani has emerged as a central crisis manager within an interim leadership structure.

As of latest reporting cutoffs, major Axis of Resistance actors, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, had not launched full-scale retaliation.

Strategic fork:

If succession stabilizes under a pragmatic-security coalition, de-escalation channels may reopen.

If IRGC hardliners consolidate and proxy mobilization accelerates, the conflict shifts into a prolonged regional hybrid war.

What To Watch Over The Next 72 Hours

Confirmation of who controls national security decision-making in Tehran.

Emergency U.S. interceptor resupply signals.

Any Hezbollah mass-salvo attack signaling regional escalation.

Signs of Strait of Hormuz disruption. As of latest reporting, no confirmed tanker attacks had occurred.

⸻

Sources: