by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good morning.

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced Tuesday that he is resigning effective immediately, saying he cannot support the ongoing war in Iran. In the statement he posted publicly, Kent said Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the United States and claimed the war began because of pressure from Israel and its American lobby.

Kent was not a minor figure inside the national security apparatus. He served as director of the NCTC, the U.S. government’s primary hub for integrating and analyzing counterterrorism intelligence, and had taken office in July 2025.

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His resignation is significant for several reasons.

First, it marks one of the clearest public signs yet of internal dissent over the administration’s justification for war. Kent is a Trump-aligned national security official, which makes his break especially politically damaging. His resignation reflects unease even among Trump-aligned circles over the rationale for the war.

Second, his statement puts the issue of “imminent threat” directly at the center of the debate. Evidence of an imminent threat is a major legal and constitutional question in any attempt to justify sudden U.S. military action.

Third, it raises fresh questions about what intelligence the administration relied on, how that intelligence was interpreted, and whether there is deeper disagreement inside the national security and intelligence bureaucracy than has been publicly acknowledged. The resignation stunned intelligence officials, while both the White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had not publicly commented as of the initial reports.

The immediate implication is that the administration now faces a credibility problem from inside its own ranks. The broader implication is that Congress, the press, and the public will likely demand a much clearer accounting of the intelligence basis for the war, especially if additional resignations or internal objections emerge in the coming days. That final point is analysis based on Kent’s rank, the timing, and the nature of his claim.

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