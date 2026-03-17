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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
6h

This is great that there are some people with a shred of humanity left even in the Republican Party and base. We need many, many more to come forward.

We the People MUST put the pressure on harder. Dissent and open resistance is required.

Messaging has always been a democratic downfall. That's where we need to get louder and make OUR messaging visible EVERYWHERE.

This March 28th we need the nation to rise up together against this 4th Reich.

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Enid Logan's avatar
Enid Logan
18m

Impeach the convicted felon and charge him with starting an illegal war!

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