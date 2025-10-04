Hey everyone,

Today’s report brings an alarming set of developments out of Washington, the Pentagon, and the streets of America. From Trump ordering the military to arrest American citizens to leaked messages revealing the possible use of elite U.S. Army forces in Portland, the escalation is real.

Here’s the news for today:

The Star Tribune published verified Signal messages showing Trump officials discussed sending the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division into Portland during ongoing protests. Defense aides flagged the move as legally risky under the Posse Comitatus Act, noting “it will cause a lot of headlines” if the combat unit is ordered onto U.S. streets. 200 National Guard troops have already been deployed.

Flag Burning Crackdown: President Trump ordered that anyone burning the American flag be “immediately arrested” and jailed for one year under his Aug. 25 executive order. He ordered the military to arrest individuals as well, which is deeply illegal and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has ruled multiple times that flag burning is protected speech, setting up near-certain constitutional challenges. Trump cannot unilaterally create new criminal penalties.

Comey Indictment Fallout: An FBI agent was suspended for refusing to stage a public “perp walk” of former FBI Director James Comey, indicted Sept. 25 on charges of making false statements and obstructing Congress.

Pentagon Turmoil: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Navy chief of staff Jon Harrison following the confirmation of Undersecretary Hung Cao. Harrison had consolidated unusual influence over Navy bureaucracy.

Justice Department Purge: Veteran prosecutor Michael Ben’Ary was fired after pro-Trump commentators accused him online of Biden ties. In a farewell note, he warned DOJ now prioritizes punishing “enemies” over national security.

DHS Secretary Confrontation: Kristi Noem accused Illinois officials of misconduct after she and staff were denied entry to a municipal building during anti-ICE protests. Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired back, fueling state-federal tensions.

Noem vs. NFL: Noem blasted the NFL for picking Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show, calling the league “weak” and vowing “we’ll fix it.”

FBI Breaks with SPLC and ADL: Director Kash Patel announced the FBI will cut ties with longstanding partners SPLC and ADL on extremism monitoring, citing “partisanship.” Critics warn the move undercuts hate-crimes oversight amid rising antisemitism.

HHS Shakeup: Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired NIH scientist Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, who had filed a whistleblower complaint on vaccine research interference. The move comes as Kennedy pursues 10,000 staff cuts and deep reductions in vaccine research.

Supreme Court TPS Ruling: In a 6–3 decision, the Court cleared Trump to end Temporary Protected Status for 600,000 Venezuelans, overturning lower-court blocks. Liberal justices dissented, warning lives will be endangered.

Chicago Immigration Raids: A broad no-fly zone was imposed over Chicago during DHS’s “Midway Blitz” raids, after 900+ arrests and warnings of possible drone attacks. Civil liberties groups said the restriction suppresses press oversight.

Human Trafficking Aid Freeze: The administration froze $88 million in funds for survivor aid groups, shutting down programs nationwide. Advocates warn the freeze “enables trafficking” and leaves victims without housing or counseling.

CDC Officials Sound Alarm: Former CDC chief medical officer Dr. Debra Houry called RFK Jr.’s leadership a “hostile takeover,” accusing him of sidelining experts and weakening immunization policy during rising outbreaks.

Drone Chaos in Europe: Munich International Airport shut down twice in 24 hours amid drone sightings, adding to a wave of incursions across Europe suspected of foreign involvement.

Police Brutality Case in Kansas: Deputy Richard Fatherly was charged with second-degree murder after pressing his knee into the back of Charles Adair, a handcuffed detainee, for 86 seconds, causing death by asphyxia.

Kavanaugh Assassination Plot Sentencing: Sophie Roske was sentenced to just over 8 years in prison and lifetime supervision after pleading guilty to plotting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022.

Middle East Violence: Israeli strikes killed civilians in Gaza overnight despite Trump’s public appeal for restraint.

Japan’s Next Leader: Sanae Takaichi won Japan’s ruling LDP leadership race, putting her on track to be the nation’s first female prime minister.