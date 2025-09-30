BREAKING: Trump Administration Requests Troop Deployment to Illinois
Sep 29 | Trump administration has requested the deployment of 100 military troops to Illinois, says Governor J.B. Pritzker
CHICAGO — September 29, 2025
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the Trump administration has asked the Pentagon to send 100 military personnel to Illinois to support federal immigration enforcement.
According to Reuters, the Department of Homeland Security submitted a memo to the Defense Department seeking the deployment, which Pritzker’s office said was shared with the Illinois National Guard. The request is tied to ongoing ICE operations in Chicago under “Operation Midway Blitz.”
The Pentagon confirmed it had received the request and said it would follow “established processes,” but no decision has been announced.
The Associated Press reported that federal agents are already active in downtown Chicago as part of the immigration crackdown, which has drawn protests and criticism from local officials.
Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Politico, CBS News, WBEZ
Jesus Christ, this guy is a menace and a danger to us all
Teresa, you aren’t paying close enough attention, woman. “Just” trying to spark violence?? You think “sparking” violence is a PRESIDENTIAL DUTY?” This guy is SICK SICK SICK. He’s trying to WRECK our DEMOCRACY! !! That’s A LOT!!!!!!!