CHICAGO — September 29, 2025

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the Trump administration has asked the Pentagon to send 100 military personnel to Illinois to support federal immigration enforcement.

According to Reuters, the Department of Homeland Security submitted a memo to the Defense Department seeking the deployment, which Pritzker’s office said was shared with the Illinois National Guard. The request is tied to ongoing ICE operations in Chicago under “Operation Midway Blitz.”

The Pentagon confirmed it had received the request and said it would follow “established processes,” but no decision has been announced.

The Associated Press reported that federal agents are already active in downtown Chicago as part of the immigration crackdown, which has drawn protests and criticism from local officials.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Politico, CBS News, WBEZ

