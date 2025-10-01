Good afternoon!

Everyone is starting to feel the tension building as we reach the end of the first day of the shutdown. If any of you have been furloughed and need any help, please reach out to us and we can do the best we can to help you and your family. Email us at info@centeredamerica.org

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid!

Shutdown Fallout

Layoffs Loom : OMB Director Russell Vought told House Republicans that federal worker layoffs could begin within “one to two days.” Vice President JD Vance confirmed the plan is being prepared but gave no numbers.

Funding Freeze in New York : The White House froze $18 billion in infrastructure funding for New York City, halting the Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway projects. Vought said the contracts are under review for “DEI principles,” but Democrats blasted the move as political retaliation.

Impact: Federal agencies have begun scaling back operations. Several inspector general websites are offline. Courts remain open through Oct. 17 using fee balances. Social Security checks continue but new claims may be delayed. WIC could run out of funds within a week.

U.S. Politics and Economy

Jobs Decline : ADP reported the U.S. lost 32,000 private-sector jobs in September, while August’s gains were revised downward. The official Labor Department report is delayed by the shutdown.

Oval Office Symbolism : During talks with Schumer and Jeffries, Trump placed red “Trump 2028” hats on the Resolute Desk. Democrats accused him of political stunts while Republicans accused Democrats of overspending.

Anthony Kennedy Warning : The retired Supreme Court justice said “democracy is not guaranteed to survive,” citing partisanship and the court’s rightward shift.

Political Reactions : Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after Trump suggested U.S. cities like Chicago could be used as “training grounds” for troops. The White House defended Trump’s comments.

BLS Nominee Pulled: The White House withdrew economist E.J. Antoni’s nomination to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics after scrutiny over his skepticism of jobs data and Jan. 6 ties.

Domestic News

Defense Speech Backlash : Veterans and military leaders criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for politicizing the military in a speech to hundreds of generals and admirals.

Walmart Reformulation : Walmart announced it will remove synthetic dyes and 30 additives from its private-label brands by 2027.

Bronx Building Collapse : A partial collapse in a Bronx apartment building led to evacuations, with a boiler room explosion suspected.

Jane Goodall Passes : The pioneering primatologist and animal advocate died at 91 during a speaking tour in California.

Jane Fonda Relaunches Free Speech Committee: With support from 600 cultural figures, she revived her father’s 1947 initiative to resist government censorship.

International

Qatar Security Pledge : Trump issued an executive order declaring any attack on Qatar a threat to U.S. security, weeks after an Israeli strike in Doha killed Hamas leaders and a Qatari officer.

Gaza Blockade : Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla of more than 40 boats carrying aid, detaining activists including Greta Thunberg and Susan Sarandon. Israel issued a final warning for Gaza City residents to evacuate south.

Munich Security Threat : Oktoberfest was closed after a bomb threat tied to a nearby explosion, reopening later after police sweeps.

Royal Caribbean Rescue: A cruise ship rescued about ten people stranded on a raft between Mexico and Cuba.

This shutdown was a choice by Republicans. Remember that.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Sources

Politico, Washington Post, Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, NBC News, CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg, BBC, NPR

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America