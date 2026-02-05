by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening!

This update is later than usual as today was especially busy, but it captures the full scope of the day’s news. Thank you for your patience.

Here’s your evening update:

Tulsi Gabbard-Led Inquiry Into Puerto Rico Machines

Reuters reports, a U.S. national security office led by officials connected to the director’s office reviewed allegations about voting machines in Puerto Rico after claims of foreign interference.

Investigators found no clear evidence that Venezuelan actors had hacked the machines.

Trump Refuses to Rule Out Third Term

Donald Trump Orders Pullback After Minnesota Backlash

NBC reports, the White House announced a drawdown of hundreds of federal immigration agents deployed to Minnesota amid public outcry after fatal confrontations and clashes with local leaders.

The administration said it would reduce the surge while maintaining a firm enforcement posture.

Supreme Court Lets California Map Stand

The Hill reports, the Supreme Court declined an emergency request to block California’s new mid-decade congressional map, clearing the way for the state to use voter-approved lines that could net Democrats as many as five seats. The one-sentence order gave no public rationale.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it's the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going.

Oman Hosts U.S. Talks With Iran

Diplomats confirmed high-level nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran will take place in Muscat on Friday after venue and scope negotiations.

The meeting came amid broader regional tensions and disagreement over whether talks should include missile and proxy issues in addition to nuclear matters.

U.S. Department of Justice Orders Emergency “Jump” Prosecutor Teams

An internal memo from the Department required U.S. attorney offices to designate prosecutors to serve on rapid-response “jump teams” that can be sent to districts facing protests, staffing shortages, or surges in criminal matters.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Family Detentions Fuel Local Outcry

Community and school officials pressed federal authorities after multiple Minnesota children were flown to family detention centers in Texas. One 10-year-old, Elizabeth Zuna Caisaguano, and her mother were released after nearly a month in custody, a case that amplified calls for changes to enforcement tactics and for greater oversight.

Steve Bannon Calls for ICE at Polling Places

Steve Bannon urged a plan that would put immigration agents near polling places in November. Election officials warned such a presence could intimidate voters and raise legal concerns about federal interference in state and local election administration.

Ken Griffin GOP Megadonor Criticizes White House Favoritism

A major Republican donor publicly criticized the administration for actions he said appear to enrich families and allies. He warned that perceived favoritism creates pressure for corporate leaders and risks undermining public trust.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it's the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going.

Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks involving U.S. envoys and negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow restarted in Abu Dhabi for a second round.

Ryan Routh Sentenced To Life For Attempted Assassination

CBS reports, a federal judge handed down a life sentence, plus additional years for firearms charges, to a man convicted of attempting to assassinate the president at a Florida golf club in 2024.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.