Good afternoon!

We are in the second day of the government shut down!

I thought I’d give a pretty quick run-down today instead of the longer Centered America briefs. When the headlines pile up, it’s hard to process so much information at once, so I have made sure to keep the details easily digestible.

Trump and Project 2025

President Trump said he met with Russ Vought, “he of Project 2025 fame,” to review which “Democrat Agencies” should be cut.

Trump proposed that the cuts could be permanent and framed the opportunity as a gift from Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune distanced himself from Vought’s slash-and-burn approach, while arguing Democrats “have no one to blame” for the shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed concern about the potential consequences of shutting down the government and handing the reins to Russ Vought. He emphasized that Democrats should have anticipated that Vought’s Office of Management and Budget could broadly target government workers and programs during a shutdown.

Shutdown Fallout

Layoffs tied to the shutdown are expected to reach into the thousands.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been ordered not to work.

Senators return tomorrow to try to break the funding impasse.

Speaker Mike Johnson said the Senate should work through the weekend.

Domestic Cuts and Policy Moves

The Trump administration cut $8B in clean energy projects, heavily concentrated in blue states.

Trump asked nine colleges to commit to his political agenda in exchange for favorable access to federal money.

Immigration and Asylum

An immigration judge denied Kilmar García’s bid for asylum.

Politics and Culture

Vice President Kamala Harris’s new book reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

International Moves

Israeli forces intercepted an aid flotilla in international waters; activist Greta Thunberg was on board.

A synagogue in the UK was attacked; multiple people were injured.

Trump declared Caribbean drug cartels “unlawful combatants.”

The U.S. confirmed it will give Ukraine intelligence to strike long-range targets inside Russia.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America