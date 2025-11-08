The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court’s order requiring the government to distribute full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments to more than 42 million Americans this month.

If you would like to support Centered America in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

The emergency appeal, filed late Thursday, came after U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ordered the administration to immediately release the full November benefits, condemning officials for defying an earlier directive to ensure families would not go hungry during the ongoing government shutdown. McConnell called the administration’s refusal “arbitrary, capricious, and utterly unacceptable,” citing a Truth Social post from President Trump as evidence that he intended to disregard the court’s authority.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals denied the administration’s request for a stay earlier in the day, prompting the White House to take the issue directly to the Supreme Court. Government lawyers argued that complying with the order would violate the Constitution’s separation of powers, claiming that Congress alone has the authority to appropriate federal funds and that the court cannot compel spending without a legislative appropriation.

The dispute centers on roughly $8.5 to $9 billion in food benefits for low-income households. The administration has argued that the shutdown left the Department of Agriculture without the legal authority to disburse the funds, while McConnell ordered the use of contingency reserves to prevent what he described as “irreparable harm” to families.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

If the Supreme Court grants the stay, millions of Americans could see delays or reductions in their November food benefits. Anti-hunger advocates say the move would deepen the strain on food banks already overwhelmed by the prolonged shutdown.

The outcome now rests with the Supreme Court, which could decide within days whether to uphold McConnell’s order or allow the administration to continue withholding full payments as the shutdown drags into its sixth week.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, The Guardian.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America