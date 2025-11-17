Centered America

P. Skinner
1h

This is an empty gesture on his part since he knows the file cannot be released while an open investigation is underway.

Harper Thorpe
1h

BREAKING EPSTEIN FILES NEWS

Trump just told the GOP to vote for releasing the Epstein files. POTUS could’ve said, “I’ll release all the files.” He didn’t. WHY?

He’s waiting for Blondi to say the DOJ can’t because of the active DEM investigations HE ordered.

