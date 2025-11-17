Good evening!

Trump has reversed course and is now backing the release of the Epstein files.

This raises serious questions given his recent outrage over the bill and the Wall Street Journal’s reporting that he was pressuring House members to block the release.

He posted on Truth Social:

The reversal comes as bipartisan support for the measure has surged. A rare discharge petition forced the bill onto the House floor after reaching the required 218 signatures, according to reporting that included the addition of two newly sworn in members from Arizona and Virginia. Sponsors expect well over 100 Republicans to vote yes.

Trump’s shift followed a wave of new Epstein records released by House Republicans. The documents came from Epstein’s estate and included emails that referenced Trump. In one email to journalist Michael Wolff, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls,” though the meaning was not fully clear.

Trump has also continued to call the transparency push a partisan attack even as he now says he supports releasing files. He has simultaneously ordered the Justice Department to launch a new Epstein related review aimed at institutions and figures he has publicly criticized.

The bill requires the Justice Department to make public its Epstein related files with redactions for victims and ongoing investigations. A similar attempt in the Senate was blocked earlier this year, but supporters of the House bill say the new release of documents and rising pressure from survivors have shifted momentum.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America