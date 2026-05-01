by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

CENTCOM is briefing Trump on a renewed military campaign against Iran, including a possible ground operation to seize the Strait of Hormuz and a special forces mission to take control of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. This is the same commander who gave a strikingly similar briefing two days before the war started.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old son of two diplomats who were just named in an Epstein corruption probe was found dead in Oslo. He and his twin sister were left $10 million in Epstein’s will. A sealed suicide note from Epstein himself, found by his cellmate in 2019, has been sitting in a federal courthouse this entire time, and the DOJ says it NEVER REVIEWED IT.

The Iran war is now more unpopular than Vietnam. Trump’s approval is at 34%. Inflation just hit a three-year high. And the Coast Guard is running stations on flashlights because Congress let DHS go unfunded for 75 days.

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Now here is your Thursday briefing.

CENTCOM Briefs Trump On “Short And Powerful” New Iran Strike Wave

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, is briefing Trump and the national security team Thursday on a renewed military campaign that includes a wave of strikes on Iranian infrastructure, a possible ground operation to seize the Strait of Hormuz, and a special forces mission to take control of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine is in the room. Cooper gave a strikingly similar briefing on February 26, two days before the U.S. and Israel launched the war that has now defined the year.

Trump has called the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports “100% foolproof.” CENTCOM says it has redirected 42 vessels and that 41 stranded tankers hold roughly 69 million barrels of unsellable Iranian oil.

Diplomats’ Son Found Dead Day After Epstein Probe Opens

Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, 25, was found dead in Oslo on April 29 in an apparent suicide. He was the son of Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen and former Jordan ambassador Mona Juul, who had just been named in a joint Norwegian and French corruption probe tied to their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein left Edward and his twin sister Emma a combined $10 million in his will, the same amount he left Ghislaine Maxwell.

His attorneys Skjelbred and Elden said in a statement that “suicide is always complex,” with no single cause. His mother resigned her ambassadorship in February.

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Sealed Epstein Note Found In Cell Was Never Reviewed By DOJ

A purported suicide note from Jeffrey Epstein, found by his cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione weeks before his 2019 death, has been locked in a New York federal courthouse the entire time.

The note, ripped from a yellow legal pad inside a graphic novel, reportedly read in part “time to say goodbye.”

It was sealed by Judge Kenneth Karas as part of Tartaglione’s separate quadruple-homicide case, and the Justice Department has confirmed it never reviewed it. The New York Times has filed a petition to unseal it.

Iran War Now More Unpopular Than Vietnam

Reuters/Ipsos polling on April 28 shows 61% of Americans now disapprove of the Iran war, up from 43% at its start. For comparison, disapproval of the Vietnam War peaked at 60%.

Trump’s approval rating is at 34% (Reuters/Ipsos), 35% (Strength in Numbers/Verasight), 33% (AP-NORC), and 37% (NBC).

A separate CNN analysis found his approval has dropped roughly 10 points since the war started.

Iran Calls Blockade “Doomed To Fail” As Brent Hits $126

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a Persian Gulf Day statement that the U.S. blockade is “doomed to fail.”

Brent crude briefly topped $126 per barrel overnight, the highest level since 2022. The U.S. national gas average is at $4.30.

Trump told Axios he sees the blockade as “somewhat more effective than the bombing.” Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to protect the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

Hegseth Says Ceasefire Pauses 60-Day War Powers Clock

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday that a ceasefire effectively stops the constitutional clock for congressional war authorization.

Sen. Tim Kaine pushed back, saying the statute does not allow the clock to pause and that the deadline likely runs out Friday.

A Senate war powers resolution failed 47-50 earlier this week. Sens. Susan Collins and Rand Paul joined Democrats. John Fetterman was the only Democrat who voted no.

Trump Floats Pentagon Pullback From Germany

Trump posted Tuesday that the U.S. is “studying and reviewing” possible troop reductions in Germany.

The U.S. has roughly 36,000 troops at Ramstein, Grafenwoehr, and other bases. Pentagon officials told Politico no drawdown was planned and a recent military review supported maintaining levels. Politico said the move could derail a planned Tomahawk deployment.

The threat follows Trump’s feud with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said the U.S. had been “humiliated” by Iran. A senior German official said they wonder when “the adults in D.C. plan to step back into the spotlight.”

March PCE Hits 3.5%, Highest Inflation In Three Years

Headline PCE inflation hit 3.5% in March and core PCE hit 3.2%, the highest readings since May 2023.

The driver was energy. Gasoline rose 21% on the month. Real disposable income fell 0.1% for the second straight month and the personal saving rate dropped to a four-year low of 3.6%.

Heather Long of Navy Federal Credit Union said households are paying about $70 more a month at the pump.

Scalise Tries To Sell $6 Gas Story, Kernen Won’t Buy It

Rep. Steve Scalise told CNBC’s Squawk Box that gasoline was almost $6 per gallon two years ago and is now “in the 3s.”

Joe Kernen pushed back, asking when prices were ever at $6 and noting that average gas in April 2024 was about $3.65.

AAA’s April 30 figure has the national average at $4.30, well above the 2024 number.

DOGE Paper Trail Shows Voter Data Pipeline To Outside Group

Records obtained by Democracy Forward through FOIA show a Department of Government Efficiency staffer at the Social Security Administration signed a “Voter Data Agreement” on March 24, 2025 with an outside political group seeking, in their own words, to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn election results.

Skye Perryman, Democracy Forward’s CEO, said the documents prove a coordinated effort. The Fourth Circuit has already described the conduct as “alarming.”

The data at issue includes Social Security numbers and other sensitive records on millions of Americans.

Landry Cancels Louisiana’s House Primary Mid-Election

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Wednesday suspending Louisiana’s May 16 closed and June 27 open House primaries, even though absentee ballots had already gone to overseas voters.

Landry said allowing elections to proceed under what the Supreme Court ruled an unconstitutional map would undermine voter rights. The redrawn map could eliminate one of two majority-Black districts currently held by Reps. Cleo Fields and Troy Carter.

House Speaker Mike Johnson backed the cancellation. Trump publicly thanked Landry on Truth Social. Senate races and other contests on the ballot proceed as scheduled. The special legislative session ends June 1.

Trump Says Tennessee Will Redraw Map For “One Extra Seat”

Trump posted Wednesday that Gov. Bill Lee promised in a phone call to “correct” Tennessee’s congressional map, claiming the move would deliver Republicans an additional seat.

Lee did not immediately confirm the call. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for governor, has been pushing a special session targeting Rep. Steve Cohen’s Memphis-based District 9.

Hakeem Jeffries told Politico Democrats are now actively planning new maps in New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Colorado for 2028. He called the Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act ruling “illegitimate.” Rep. Terri Sewell told reporters she would “take 52 seats from California” and 17 from Illinois if it helped Democrats win nationally.

House Ends Record Shutdown With DHS Bill

The House passed the Senate’s DHS funding bill by voice vote Thursday and Trump signed it, ending the longest partial shutdown in U.S. history at 75 days.

The measure funds TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and Secret Service through September 30. ICE and CBP funding was deliberately stripped out, to be addressed later through a separate reconciliation bill.

Speaker Johnson said Republicans pulled DHS off the package because they could not let Democrats “isolate and eliminate those two critical agencies.”

Coast Guard Goes Dark As Shutdown Hits Day 75

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday told CBS News in an exclusive interview that more than 6,000 utility bills totaling $5.2 million have gone unpaid.

“It seems like a horror movie, but it’s actually happening,” Lunday said. Power was cut at Station Channel Islands in California and Station Port Huron in Michigan. Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii lost natural gas service. A St. Louis recruiting station ran on flashlights.

The branch owes more than $300 million in unpaid obligations and has canceled 30 national security exercises, including pre-event training for the World Cup and America 250.

FISA 702 Gets 45-Day Extension

The Senate cleared a 45-day extension of FISA Section 702 by voice vote Wednesday. The House followed Thursday with a 261-111 vote, extending authorities through June 12.

The measure rejects the longer 8-month House version. Negotiators are still fighting over whether warrants should be required when accessing Americans’ communications inside the database.

Pope Leo XIV Beats Trump By 46 Points On Favorability

An NBC News/Hart Research poll shows Pope Leo XIV at +34 net favorability vs. Trump at -12, a 46-point gap.

A PRRI survey found Trump’s support among Latino Catholics has collapsed from 41% in November 2024 to 25% today. A YouGov poll April 17 to 20 found 48% of Americans agree with the Pope on the Iran war, vs. 28% with Trump and Vance.

Pope Leo’s Easter address called on the world to “lay down your weapons.” Cardinal McElroy told 60 Minutes that in Catholic teaching, this is “not a just war.” Trump has called the pope “WEAK on Crime.”

WHCD Shooter Concedes Detention, Manifesto Released

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, conceded pretrial detention through his attorney Tezira Abe Thursday.

Allen faces three federal charges including attempted assassination of the president, transporting a firearm interstate, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. A Secret Service officer was struck in the vest. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Allen “fired off that 12-gauge shotgun one time.”

Allen’s manifesto, released by DOJ, is signed “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen” and references his unwillingness to permit a “pedophile, rapist, and traitor” to act in his name. Allen earned a Caltech mechanical engineering degree in 2017 and a Cal State Dominguez Hills MS in computer science in 2025. Preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

E. Jean Carroll’s $83 Million Verdict Stands

The Second Circuit denied Trump’s request for an en banc rehearing of the $83 million defamation judgment 5-3 on Wednesday.

Judge Denny Chin wrote for the majority that Trump cannot substitute the United States as defendant fifteen months after final judgment. Judge Steven Menashi authored a 54-page dissent joined by Park and Livingston.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said Carroll, who first filed in 2019, is “eager for this case to be over so that she can finally obtain justice.” Trump can still ask the Supreme Court to take it up.

Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla In International Waters

Israeli forces intercepted at least 22 of 58 boats from the Global Sumud flotilla overnight Wednesday and Thursday near Crete, detaining roughly 175 to 211 activists.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Israel was again violating international law in waters that did not belong to it. Turkey called the operation an “act of piracy.” Italy and Germany issued a joint statement urging restraint.

Israeli FM Gideon Saar said the activists were being processed in Greece.

Casey Means Out As Surgeon General Pick, Saphier In

Trump withdrew Dr. Casey Means’ nomination Thursday, replacing her with Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth and longtime Fox News contributor.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, who chairs HELP, said Means “didn’t have the votes to pass.”

Trump on Truth Social called Means a “MAHA Warrior” and said she would continue fighting despite Cassidy’s “intransigence.” Saphier authored a 2020 book titled “Make America Healthy Again.”

Trump Appeals RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Ruling

The Justice Department on April 29 appealed Judge Brian Murphy’s March 16 ruling that blocked HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Murphy had ruled the changes to the CDC advisory committee were unlawful and stayed both the new schedule and 13 committee appointments. Kennedy had reduced the recommended vaccines from 18 to 11, dropping hepatitis A, hepatitis B, RSV, dengue, and two meningitis vaccines.

The lawsuit was filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. AAP attorney Richard Hughes told reporters the case may eventually reach the Supreme Court.

CBS Cut Trump’s Wildest Tangents From The 60 Minutes Interview

An analysis from Decoding Fox News found CBS edited out Trump’s rants from his post-WHCD shooting 60 Minutes interview.

The cut material included Trump comparing the No Kings movement to the KKK, claiming SPLC funded the Klan, looping into his old Charlottesville talking points, and falsely claiming CBS paid him $38 million when the actual settlement was $16 million.

Confronted with the manifesto, Trump told CBS he is “not a pedophile.”

Trump Gives DOJ Lawyers A Vindictive Prosecution Gift

After confronting Kaitlan Collins in the Oval Office, Trump posted overnight on Truth Social that “86” is a mob term meaning “kill him,” and that “86 47 means ‘kill President Trump.’”

Comey’s attorney Patrick Fitzgerald told the magistrate Wednesday he would file a motion to dismiss on vindictive prosecution grounds.

Acting AG Todd Blanche has said every threats case is different and that grand juries, not the DOJ, issue indictments.

Trump Boosts Another QAnon Account Overnight

Trump posted late Wednesday a link to an AI-generated image of himself surrounded by lightning, with the slogans “The Storm is Coming” and “Nothing Can Stop What is Coming.”

The original was posted by an account called “Spiritual Street Fighter,” whose bio includes “WWG1WGA,” the QAnon rally cry.

Mike Rothschild, who has tracked QAnon for years, told reporters Trump is now boosting QAnon content so frequently that “nobody even comments on it anymore.”

House Democrats Open Probe Of FCC Chair Over ABC License Push

Energy & Commerce Democrats are investigating FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s order requiring early license renewal for roughly 10 ABC-owned broadcast stations.

Carr has insisted the action is based on “DEI conduct, not speech.” FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez called it the most egregious First Amendment violation the commission has taken to date.

The probe targets Carr’s documents and decision-making process. The stations affected are owned-and-operated outlets in California, Illinois, New York, Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Habba Faces The View, Loses The Room

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba sat for an extended interview on The View Wednesday.

Habba claimed the DOJ “brings real cases” and is “not Jack Smith.” Sunny Hostin pressed her on the nearly $1 million sanction a federal judge ordered last year for a frivolous lawsuit against Comey, Hillary Clinton, and others. The judge described the case as “political grievances masquerading as legal claims.”

Habba said she was proud of her conduct.

Trump Demands Cognitive Tests For Anyone Running For President

On Truth Social Wednesday night, Trump wrote that anyone running for president or vice president should be forced to take a cognitive examination before entering the race.

He named Barack “Hussein” Obama and “Sleepy Joe Biden” as people he claimed wouldn’t have been elected if such a rule existed.

Trump is 79 and has previously said he aced the same Montreal Cognitive Assessment that screens for dementia.

Janet Mills Drops Out, Platner Now Faces Collins

Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspended her Senate campaign Thursday, citing a lack of campaign funds.

Mills had been recruited by Schumer and the DSCC. Oyster farmer and combat veteran Graham Platner had outraised her $4.1 million to $2.7 million in Q1 and led 64% to 26% in February polling.

Platner now faces incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The DSCC has formally pivoted to back Platner. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ruben Gallego, and Martin Heinrich had endorsed him over Mills.

Sheriff Hutson Indicted On 30 Felonies Days Before Leaving Office

A New Orleans grand jury indicted outgoing Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on 30 felony counts Wednesday.

Charges include malfeasance, obstruction of justice, falsifying public records, and conspiracy. Her CFO Bianka Brown was indicted on 20 similar counts.

Louisiana AG Liz Murrill said Hutson did not personally open the doors for the 10 escapees but that her refusal to comply with basic legal requirements directly enabled their escape. Hutson’s bond was set at $300,000. Sheriff-elect Michelle Woodfork takes office Monday.

Camp Mystic Withdraws Application After 28 Children Died

Camp Mystic withdrew its 2026 license application Thursday following a two-day legislative hearing.

Twenty-eight children and counselors died in the July 4, 2025 Guadalupe River flood. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had publicly urged denial. The camp’s statement said no process should move forward while families “continue to grieve.”

Cici and Will Steward, parents of 8-year-old Cile Steward who is still missing, said they were grateful no child would be in the Eastlands’ care this summer but that what was offered Thursday “was not accountability.”

Trump Reschedules Some Cannabis Products To Schedule III

Acting AG Todd Blanche signed an order April 23 moving FDA-approved cannabis products and items regulated by state medical marijuana programs from Schedule I to Schedule III.

The change does not legalize cannabis federally and does not touch recreational programs. It exempts medical operators from IRS Section 280E.

An expedited DEA hearing on broader rescheduling is scheduled for June 29. Critics say the partial change has created confusion, particularly in states with combined medical and recreational programs, and that benefits flow disproportionately to larger licensed operators.

NZ Green Card Holder Detained Three Weeks At Adelanto

Everlee Wihongi, 37, has been held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California since April 10. She moved to the U.S. at age six and has held a green card for roughly 30 years.

The trigger appears to be a 2014 Wisconsin THC possession conviction, dealt with more than a decade ago. Wihongi is sharing a room with 46 other detainees and confined for 22 hours a day.

Her next court date is June 10. The New Zealand government has said it can provide consular support but cannot intervene.

May Day Economic Blackout Hits 3,000 Events Tomorrow

More than 3,000 events are scheduled across over 600 cities for the May Day Strong / 50501 economic blackout on Friday.

Organizers are calling on workers to skip work, school, and shopping. Stated demands include taxing the rich, ending ICE raids, ending the Iran war, and expanding democracy.

Senate Bans Members And Staff From Prediction Markets

The Senate passed by unanimous voice vote Thursday a permanent ban on senators and staff trading on Polymarket, Kalshi, and similar prediction markets.

Sen. Bernie Moreno led the effort and said serving in Congress is an honor, “not a side hustle.”

The move follows the indictment of Army soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke for using classified information about a Maduro raid to win roughly $400,000 on prediction markets. Schumer called on Speaker Johnson to bring up the same rule in the House.

Infantino Confirms Iran At World Cup Despite Tensions

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the FIFA Congress in Vancouver Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup, including in U.S. host cities.

Iran opens the tournament against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Iran’s federation president Mehdi Taj was previously turned back at Toronto’s airport.

Trump told reporters that if Infantino said it, then “let ‘em play.”

Trump Demands Jeffries Apologize For Calling SCOTUS Illegitimate

Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social that Jeffries is a “Low IQ individual” who should “withdraw the statement, IMMEDIATELY.”

Jeffries had described the Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act ruling as the work of an “illegitimate” majority. Trump has previously called the same court’s tariff rulings “country-threatening.”

Amazon Eyes Apprentice Reboot With Don Jr. As Host

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Amazon executives have held internal discussions about reviving The Apprentice with Donald Trump Jr. as host.

Amazon told Variety the show “is not in active development” and that any reporting on potential hosts is “purely speculative.”

Amazon paid $40 million for Brett Ratner’s Melania documentary in January. The MGM-owned Apprentice catalogue arrived with Amazon’s 2022 acquisition.

Trump Compliments NASA Chief’s “Beautiful Ears” In Oval

After a reporter asked about relocating NASA HQ from D.C. to Texas, Ohio, or Florida, Trump deferred to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman with the line “you heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours?”

Trump added that the 43-year-old has “super hearing.” Isaacman replied, “Trick of the trade, sir.”

Trump also asked whether a sitting president is “allowed to go up in one of these missions.” Washington Post reporter John Hudson posted afterward that he could not believe what had just happened.

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Sources

Axios CENTCOM: https://www.axios.com/2026/04/30/trump-military-plans-iran-briefing-centcom

Jerusalem Post Cooper briefing: https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-894659

CNBC blockade: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/30/trump-iran-war-centcom-hormuz-congress.html

AOL Edward Rod-Larsen: https://www.aol.com/articles/diplomats-son-25-left-5-204117724

Newsweek Rod-Larsen: https://www.newsweek.com/son-of-epstein-associate-under-investigation-dies-by-suicide-11899731

The Mirror Epstein note: https://www.themirror.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-note-tartaglione-1814739

Mediaite Epstein note: https://www.mediaite.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-purported-suicide-note-still-sealed-in-court-records

News Nation Epstein: https://www.newsnationnow.com/justice/epstein-suicide-note-tartaglione-prison-cellmate

Democracy Docket DOGE: https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/exclusive-new-records-show-paper-trail-of-doge-voter-data-pact

NBC Louisiana primary: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2026-election/louisiana-delay-house-primaries

NPR Louisiana: https://www.npr.org/2026/04/30/nx-s1-5806000/louisiana-house-primaries-suspended

Axios Louisiana: https://www.axios.com/local/new-orleans/2026/04/30/louisiana-halts-house-elections

CBS Coast Guard: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coast-guard-crisis-dhs-shutdown-halts-pay-in-may-cuts-power-strains-missions

The Hill Tennessee: https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/5857661-trump-redistricting-tennessee-congress

Al Jazeera Tennessee: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/30/trump-says-tennessee-next-to-redistrict

Democracy Docket VRA: https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/supreme-court-voting-rights-act-democrats-vow-redistricting-pro-voting-laws

New Republic cognitive test: https://newrepublic.com/post/209812/trump-cognitive-test-presidential-candidates-truth-social

IBTimes UK cognitive test: https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/trump-proposes-cognitive-tests-presidential-candidates-1794571

ABC News WHCD shooter: https://abcnews.com/US/white-house-correspondents-suspect-cole-allen-stay-custody/story

NBC WHCD shooter: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/suspect-white-house-correspondents-association-dinner-shooting-court-rcna342852

DOJ press release Allen: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/suspect-white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-charged-attempt-assassinate-president

The Hill war powers: https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5858446-war-powers-resolution-iran

CBS war powers: https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war

Spectrum News Maine Hegseth: https://www.spectrumlocalnews.com/me/maine/news/2026/04/30/hegseth-says-clock-paused

CNBC Germany: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/30/us-reviews-cutting-troop-numbers-in-germany

NPR Germany: https://www.npr.org/2026/04/30/g-s1-119480/germany-trump-troop-withdrawal

Raw Story Germany: https://www.rawstory.com/trump-germany-2676837425

Deadline FCC ABC: https://deadline.com/2026/04/fcc-disney-jimmy-kimmel-1236874587

Hollywood Reporter Carr: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/fcc-chairman-abc-license-move-not-related-jimmy-kimmel-1236580959

CNBC FCC: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/28/fcc-begins-review-of-disney-broadcast-licenses

NBC DHS shutdown: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/congress-expected-end-record-75-day-partial-government-shutdown-rcna342903

CBS DHS bill: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dhs-shutdown-house-vote

CNN DHS: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/30/politics/dhs-shutdown-funding-bill-house-vote

Spectrum May Day: https://spectrumlocalnews.com/us/snplus/politics/2026/04/30/may-day-2026

The Real News May Day: https://therealnews.com/may-1-unions-community-orgs-economic-blackout

Fox News May Day: https://www.foxnews.com/us/may-day-protests

Roll Call prediction markets: https://www.rollcall.com/2026/04/30/senate-bans-prediction-market-trading-members-staff

The Hill prediction markets: https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5857911-senate-bars-prediction-market-trading

Washington Post prediction markets: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/30/senate-ban-prediction-markets

NBC Casey Means: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/trump-pulls-casey-means-nomination

STAT Saphier: https://www.statnews.com/2026/04/30/trump-withdraws-casey-means-nomination-surgeon-general-taps-nicole-saphier

Washington Post surgeon general: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/04/30/surgeon-general-nominee-means-saphier

CBS Camp Mystic: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/camp-mystic-withdraws-application-2026-camp-license

CNN Camp Mystic: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/30/us/texas-camp-mystic-camp-license

NBC Camp Mystic: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/camp-mystic-withdraws-application-open-summer-rcna342947

New Republic 60 Minutes: https://newrepublic.com/post/209590/trump-rants-edited-out-60-minutes-interview-cbs-shooting

Hollywood Reporter 60 Minutes: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/donald-trump-60-minutes-interview-edited-cbs-lawsuit

CBS 60 Minutes transcript: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-60-minutes-transcript

AOL QAnon: https://www.aol.com/articles/trump-elevates-qanon-conspiracy-theory-103328097

Meidas QAnon: https://www.meidasnews.com/news/trump-amplifies-qanon-image-on-truth-social

The Hill Comey-Trump: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5856783-comey-indicted-social-media-threat

CNBC Comey: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/29/james-comey-trump-threat-indictment-seashells.html

ABC News Blanche: https://abcnews.com/US/blanche-asked-doj-now-prosecute-post-86-47

Fox News Habba: https://www.foxnews.com/media/alina-habba-battles-view

Daily Beast Habba: https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/the-view-hosts-school-trump-lawyer-alina-habba-in-heated-interview

CNN PCE: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/30/economy/us-pce-fed-inflation-spending-march

CNBC PCE: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/30/pce-inflation-rate-march-2026

The Hill PCE: https://thehill.com/business/5856788

NBC RFK appeal: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/trump-rfk-jr-appeals-ruling-blocked-vaccine-overhaul-rcna342816

Bloomberg Law RFK appeal: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/rfk-jr-appeals-decision

The Mirror polling: https://www.themirror.com/news/politics/eye-opening-graphic-shows-how-1814197

Nate Silver polling:

CNN Trump approval: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/21/politics/trump-approval-rating-iran-war

NBC Carroll: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/appeals-court-rejects-trumps-request

CNN Carroll: https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/29/politics/e-jean-carroll-trump-appeal

ABC Carroll: https://abcnews.com/US/appeals-court-rehear-trumps-challenge

Al Jazeera flotilla: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/29/israeli-military-speedboats-block-gaza-bound-aid-ship

Al Jazeera flotilla reactions: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/30/act-of-piracy-world-reacts

NPR flotilla: https://www.npr.org/2026/04/30/g-s1-119486/israel-intercept-gaza-aid-flotilla

Joe.My.God Pope: https://www.joemygod.com/2026/04/polls-trumps-support-among-catholics-is-cratering

Letters from Leo: