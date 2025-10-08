Good Morning, everyone.

The situation in Chicago is rapidly intensifying. As President Trump calls for the arrest of Illinois’ top leaders, ICE and DHS face mounting backlash over raids that have left neighborhoods shaken and lawsuits piling up. The lines between state authority and federal power are blurring before our eyes, and the stakes for democracy, civil rights, and everyday people couldn’t be higher.

Here’s the news for this morning as of 10:43 a.m. EST:

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker “should be in jail” for allegedly failing to protect ICE agents, though no evidence has been presented.

The post heightens tensions amid the administration’s deployment of National Guard troops to the Chicago area, part of its broader “big-city crime” and immigration enforcement agenda.

Texas National Guard troops have arrived at a training center in Elwood, Illinois (about 50 miles from Chicago), despite objections from state and city leaders.

Illinois and Chicago officials have filed legal challenges seeking to block the deployment, contending it violates state authority and federal law.

A judge declined to immediately block the troop deployment, but has scheduled a hearing and urged federal officials to delay implementation.

The deployment includes some 300 Illinois National Guard personnel and additional units from Texas.

In recent days, ICE and DHS intensified “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, involving arrests, militarized tactics, use of helicopters, chemical agents, and confrontations near the ICE facility in Broadview.

Controversy surrounds the fatal shooting of Marimar Martinez during the raid; conflicting claims and bodycam footage have drawn scrutiny of ICE and DHS accounts.

Civil rights groups have filed suits alleging violations of Illinois’ 2022 consent decree (which limits certain ICE operations), and constitutional rights violations tied to the raids.

Former FBI Director James Comey was arraigned today, pleading not guilty to charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

DOJ officials denied rumors of a staged “perp walk” for Comey’s arrest, calling them distractions.

DHS released a promotional video featuring footage from ICE raids in Chicago, drawing condemnation for omitting accounts of violence, children being dragged naked, and alleged trauma to residents.

National Guard troops currently stationed outside Chicago may be redeployed toward Memphis in coming days under the administration’s expanded city security plan.

At least 13 people have been arrested in protests near the ICE facility outside Chicago in connection with the enforcement surge.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem toured a Chicago-area ICE facility alongside conservative influencers, drawing protests and criticism from local officials.

Democrats led by Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced legislation to reimburse unpaid federal workers for childcare during the ongoing government shutdown.

A new investigation finds over 40 Trump administration appointees maintain ties to fossil fuel interests; Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former oil and gas executive, is among them.

Major U.S. airports, including O’Hare, Newark, and Atlanta, saw widespread flight disruptions today due to air traffic control staffing shortages during the government shutdown.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

⸻

