Trump has publicly reposted a call to “hang” Democratic lawmakers and published additional posts accusing them of “seditious behavior” and saying such behavior is “punishable by death.” These messages came in response to a video from military and intelligence veterans urging service members to follow lawful orders and reject illegal ones after the recent Caribbean strikes.

Defending democracy requires understanding exactly what is happening, exactly as it is happening. That is the purpose of this publication. We track threats to institutional stability, pressure on civil society, and actions that undermine constitutional boundaries.

Trump calls for death of Democratic lawmakers

Trump reacted to a joint video from Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds who urged servicemembers to refuse illegal orders after the administration’s Caribbean strikes. Those strikes have killed at least 83 people.

Trump posted that their message amounted to “seditious behavior at the highest level” and said they should be arrested and put on trial. He then published a message saying “seditious behavior” is “punishable by death.”

He also reposted a Truth Social comment calling to “hang” the lawmakers and separately posted they should be “locked up.”

Trumpworld signaled support for Paramount–Skydance’s push for control of Warner Bros Discovery

Senior White House officials privately backed Paramount–Skydance’s attempt to secure the Warner Bros Discovery takeover. Larry Ellison discussed possible CNN programming changes during these talks, including removing anchors Trump dislikes and bringing in CBS content, which aligned with Trump’s preferences.

Trump asks ABC to remove Jimmy Kimmel from the air

Trump attacked Jimmy Kimmel again, questioning why ABC keeps him on television and urging the network to take him off air, continuing his pattern of pressuring media outlets to remove critics.

Mike Johnson and John Thune clash over Senate phone records provision and the Epstein files bill

A Senate-added clause that allowed senators to sue over seized phone records triggered heavy backlash from Speaker Mike Johnson. The House quickly moved to repeal the provision. John Thune dismissed Johnson’s push to change the Epstein files bill, frustrating House Republicans and exposing widening divisions ahead of fights over Obamacare subsidies and possible shutdown scenarios.

Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district are staying with her despite her feud with Trump

Interviews in her Georgia district show most conservative voters continue supporting Greene. They describe her as independent and focused on local economic challenges, even while still backing Trump, signaling tension inside the movement without a full break.

Trump will meet NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Despite opposing Mamdani’s campaign, Trump agreed to meet him at the White House after Mamdani requested a conversation focused on public safety, economic stability and affordability in New York City.

Vaccine and FDA tension grows between RFK Jr and Marty Makary

Health Secretary RFK Jr and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are in a deepening conflict over vaccine safety policy and internal staffing. Makary has resisted Kennedy’s push for rapid new safety reviews. The White House blocked Makary’s attempt to promote an aide, and HHS leadership is monitoring the dispute as it becomes more public.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick charged with defrauding a FEMA vaccine contract

The Justice Department charged the Florida congresswoman with diverting money from her family’s health care company’s FEMA-funded covid vaccination contract into her 2021 House campaign. Prosecutors accuse her of inflating invoices and misusing federal funds.

Dozens of pregnant women in U.S. jails report dangerous mistreatment

A review of federal lawsuits found at least 54 pregnant women jailed on mostly low-level charges reported severe abuses. Accounts included miscarriages after ignored medical pleas, giving birth on cell floors or into toilets and infants suffering infections from unsafe conditions.

Study finds over 5,500 toxic sites at risk of coastal flooding

A major climate study warns thousands of hazardous facilities, including sewage plants, refineries, power stations and fuel terminals, could face coastal flooding by the end of the century. Risk is concentrated in a small set of coastal states and disproportionately affects low income and segregated communities.

Delayed jobs report shows stronger than expected hiring

The postponed September jobs report recorded 119,000 new jobs despite predictions of far fewer gains. Unemployment remained at 4.4 percent, though the release highlighted uncertainty caused by earlier shutdown disruptions and political turmoil over economic data management.

Trump approves a 28 point Russia Ukraine framework developed with Russian input

Trump signed off on a proposed framework created with participation from Russian officials and limited Ukrainian involvement. The plan arrived as Russia intensified attacks, and Ukraine expressed mistrust. European allies and Kyiv were alarmed by the approach and by special envoy Steve Witkoff’s back channel role.

Allies say they were blindsided by the back channel negotiations

European governments and Ukrainian officials warned that the framework could pressure Ukraine into major concessions and weaken NATO security guarantees. Concerns grew after indications that Moscow had been involved in shaping core elements of the plan.

Israeli airstrikes kill 33 people after the ceasefire

New Israeli strikes hit tents sheltering displaced families and neighborhoods in Gaza City, killing at least 33 people. This marked one of the deadliest escalations since the ceasefire and highlighted how fragile the truce remains.

Former Bamban mayor Alice Guo sentenced to life in major trafficking case

Alice Guo was sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking tied to a scam compound partly located on land she owned. Her case intensified national concern over Chinese influence and illegal offshore operations connected to trafficking syndicates.

