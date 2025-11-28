Good afternoon,

Here’s your afternoon update:

Trump calls female reporter “stupid” and cuts off questioning on CIA vetted Afghan suspect

At a recent White House press conference, Trump again lashed out at a female reporter who corrected his claims about the D.C. shooting, calling her “stupid” as she pressed him on his own administration’s vetting of the suspect.

Trump called her a “stupid person.”

Multiple outlets report that the president ended the event abruptly when questioned about evidence that Lakanwal had worked with the CIA and other American intelligence partners in Afghanistan and had already cleared U.S. security checks years earlier. The Daily Beast

The episode continues a weeks long pattern of Trump singling out women in the press corps for personal insults when they challenge his false statements, rather than answering basic questions about how his administration handled the case of a man it once trusted as an ally.

Walz demands release of Trump’s MRI results after slur filled Thanksgiving post

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is calling on Trump to release the full results of an MRI he recently acknowledged having at Walter Reed, after the president used a late night Thanksgiving message to attack immigrants and hurl an ableist slur at Walz. The Daily Beast

In his post, Trump referred to Walz as “seriously retarded” while blaming Somali communities in Minnesota for crime and tying them to the D.C. shooting suspect, language disability advocates and civil rights groups have condemned as dehumanizing and dangerous. New York Post

Walz responded with a four word statement on social media, “Release the MRI results,” which has since been picked up by other critics pushing for transparency about the president’s health and increasingly erratic public behavior. The Daily Beast

Regulators signal possible action on banks that enabled Jeffrey Epstein

U.S. financial regulators say they are “taking seriously” allegations that major bankers helped Jeffrey Epstein keep access to the financial system long after his 2008 sex crime conviction.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC told Senator Elizabeth Warren they are reviewing her complaint that executives, including former JPMorgan and Barclays executive Jes Staley, may have facilitated Epstein’s activities and could face enforcement if evidence of misconduct is confirmed. The Guardian

Warren’s letter cites reporting that JPMorgan flagged more than one billion dollars in suspicious Epstein linked transactions after his death, including wires to Russian banks and dealings with ultra wealthy figures like Leon Black and Leslie Wexner. AOL

Regulators have not yet announced formal investigations, but the FDIC has indicated that substantiated findings would be referred to its inspector general’s law enforcement arm, which can recommend fines and bans from banking. The Guardian

This is unfolding as Congress moves toward releasing a first batch of unclassified federal records on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and as lawmakers in both parties start demanding access to Treasury suspicious activity reports that could expose a broader financial network behind Epstein’s operations. BostonGlobe.com

Video shows execution of surrendering Palestinians

Newly published footage in the occupied West Bank shows Israeli border police shooting two Palestinian men who appear to be unarmed and in the act of surrendering. In the video, the men come out of a building with their hands up and shirts lifted to show they are not carrying weapons, are forced to the ground, then ordered back toward the doorway before being shot at close range. Reuters

TRIGGER WARNING: This video contains graphic violence.

The United Nations human rights office says the killings look like a “summary execution” and has condemned both the incident and far right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s statement that “terrorists should die.” Reuters

Israeli authorities say the men were wanted militants and have opened a review, but the pattern of impunity for similar incidents makes an honest investigation unlikely. Reuters

Ukraine raids home of Zelensky’s top aide in Energoatom kickback probe

Ukraine’s National Anti Corruption Bureau and security services have searched the home of Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s powerful chief of staff, as part of a widening investigation into alleged kickbacks tied to state nuclear company Energoatom. CNN

Investigators are reportedly examining whether intermediaries close to the presidential office steered fuel and equipment contracts in exchange for bribes, at a time when Ukraine faces severe wartime energy shortages.

Yermak, one of Zelensky’s closest allies, has publicly denied wrongdoing and is said to have offered his resignation. Zelensky has so far kept him in place, even as Yermak leads sensitive talks with U.S. officials over a Trump backed peace framework that could redraw control over Ukrainian territory. The Independent

The raid has fueled public anger over corruption inside the presidential circle and raised questions about who will actually benefit from any postwar reconstruction and energy deals.

Trump uses D.C. Guard shooting to justify sweeping immigration crackdown

After an Afghan asylum seeker allegedly opened fire near the White House, wounding two D.C. National Guard members, President Trump labeled the attack an “act of terror” and announced a new order halting migration from what he called “all Third World countries.” Reuters

He has also directed officials to reexamine green cards and visas from 19 countries, speed up deportations and strip certain federal benefits from noncitizens, with particular focus on Somali and Afghan communities. Reuters

Reporting has since confirmed that the shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had worked closely with U.S. intelligence in Afghanistan and that his asylum case was vetted and approved during Trump’s previous term, not under President Biden. The Daily Beast

The White House has not reconciled those facts with Trump’s claim that the attack proves Biden’s immigration policies are America’s “greatest national security threat.”

WHO and experts warn measles surge is a “fire alarm” for broader vaccine failures

New data from the World Health Organization show that global measles cases fell sharply between 2000 and 2024, but jumped about 8 percent compared with pre pandemic levels, with 59 countries reporting large or disruptive outbreaks last year. Reuters

Measles is resurging in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas as routine childhood vaccination rates slip, and WHO warns that the disease is often the first signal that immunization systems are breaking down. The Guardian

In the United States, CDC data show more measles cases in 2025 than in any year since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000, with more than 1,700 confirmed cases across over 40 states. CDC

Public health experts told ABC News the U.S. is at serious risk of losing its measles elimination status if current trends continue, especially as outbreaks spread from under vaccinated communities in Texas to other states. ABC News

Doctors and WHO officials warn that the same gaps in vaccination and trust will make outbreaks of other vaccine preventable diseases like whooping cough and polio more likely. Yahoo

FDA drops talc asbestos testing rule, alarming cancer experts

The Food and Drug Administration has moved to withdraw a proposed rule that would have required manufacturers of talc based cosmetics to test for asbestos contamination and keep records proving compliance, a mandate created under the 2022 Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act. Newsweek

An HHS spokesperson told Newsweek the agency still plans a “more comprehensive” effort to reduce asbestos exposure and will propose a different rule, but did not specify what standards will replace the scrapped testing requirement. Newsweek

The decision is a serious mistake. Talc deposits are often naturally contaminated with asbestos and that talc products have been linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma in numerous lawsuits. Newsweek

They warn that removing a clear, enforceable testing rule will make it easier for asbestos contaminated powders and makeup to stay on the market, even as the EPA also reexamines a separate policy that would have banned most uses of asbestos in the United States.

