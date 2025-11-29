Good afternoon,

I apologize for the delay getting this out today. I usually have the afternoon report published by noon, but I fell behind. Today’s update is a heavy one. Trump has closed Venezuelan airspace, a move that signals open conflict could begin as soon as this weekend.

I have been tracking the conflict in Venezuela closely and this moment is a real turning point. I’ll keep watching every new development and break it down so you know exactly what is happening. If you want to support this work, becoming a free or paid subscriber today would mean a lot to us.

Get 5% off forever

The declaration comes after months of U.S. military buildup, covert missions, and lethal strikes on suspected drug boats off Venezuela’s coast. Venezuelan authorities have condemned the move as a colonial-style threat and a violation of international law, warning it adds to already rising tensions in the Caribbean theater.

President Trump abruptly declared that all airspace “above and surrounding Venezuela” is “closed in its entirety,” in a social media post addressed to “airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers,” raising concern that U.S. air and missile strikes against targets linked to Venezuelan networks could escalate into open conflict as soon as this weekend. Miami Herald

Hegseth’s 2024 book The War on Warriors is now under renewed scrutiny, since he argued that the United States should consider ignoring the Geneva Conventions and suggested fighting “by our own rules” instead, positions legal experts say are directly at odds with the concerns now being raised about the boat strikes. The Guardian

In a detailed statement, the Former JAGs Working Group of ex-military lawyers warned that if the reporting is accurate, both issuing and carrying out such “no quarter” orders would be war crimes under the laws of armed conflict, and if the operations are not part of an armed conflict, they would constitute murder under U.S. law. T.co

Senators Roger Wicker and Jack Reed, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a joint statement promising “vigorous oversight,” confirming they have already directed inquiries to the Pentagon about the strikes and legal rationale. Hegseth has dismissed the reporting as “fake news” and insists the operations are lawful. The Washington Post

A Washington Post investigation reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth verbally ordered forces to “kill them all” during a September 2 strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean, including a second missile that killed two survivors seen clinging to wreckage after the first strike.

Ukrainian troops interviewed across several front lines told NBC that Trump’s original 28-point peace plan amounts to “capitulation,” since it would force Kyiv to accept territorial losses, cap the size of its armed forces, and forgo NATO membership. Soldiers describe exhausted units still under fire, especially around Donetsk, and say pulling back now would abandon comrades who died holding those lines and hand Russia a new advantage. NBC

At the same time, European and Ukrainian media, citing The Telegraph, report that Trump has sent special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow with an offer for the United States to recognize Russian control over Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories as part of a potential deal. Euromaidan Press

A leaked U.S. framework would freeze Russian gains on the ground, cap Ukraine’s military, bar NATO entry, and use frozen Russian assets for reconstruction and joint economic projects, drawing sharp criticism from European leaders who warn it would reward aggression and leave Ukraine permanently weakened. AP News