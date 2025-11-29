BREAKING: Trump Closes Airspace Over Venezuela, Hegseth Faces War Crimes, Trump Loses Grip on GOP
Nov 29 | Hegseth faces war crimes warnings, Trump escalates Venezuela and Ukraine gambits, vaccines and air travel rocked by new crises
Trump closes Venezuelan airspace as strikes and boat operations raise fears of a wider conflict
President Trump abruptly declared that all airspace “above and surrounding Venezuela” is “closed in its entirety,” in a social media post addressed to “airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers,” raising concern that U.S. air and missile strikes against targets linked to Venezuelan networks could escalate into open conflict as soon as this weekend. Miami Herald
The declaration comes after months of U.S. military buildup, covert missions, and lethal strikes on suspected drug boats off Venezuela’s coast. Venezuelan authorities have condemned the move as a colonial-style threat and a violation of international law, warning it adds to already rising tensions in the Caribbean theater.
Hegseth’s “kill them all” order sparks bipartisan Senate scrutiny
A Washington Post investigation reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth verbally ordered forces to “kill them all” during a September 2 strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean, including a second missile that killed two survivors seen clinging to wreckage after the first strike.
Senators Roger Wicker and Jack Reed, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a joint statement promising “vigorous oversight,” confirming they have already directed inquiries to the Pentagon about the strikes and legal rationale. Hegseth has dismissed the reporting as “fake news” and insists the operations are lawful. The Washington Post
In a detailed statement, the Former JAGs Working Group of ex-military lawyers warned that if the reporting is accurate, both issuing and carrying out such “no quarter” orders would be war crimes under the laws of armed conflict, and if the operations are not part of an armed conflict, they would constitute murder under U.S. law. T.co
Hegseth’s 2024 book The War on Warriors is now under renewed scrutiny, since he argued that the United States should consider ignoring the Geneva Conventions and suggested fighting “by our own rules” instead, positions legal experts say are directly at odds with the concerns now being raised about the boat strikes. The Guardian
Ukraine peace push: soldiers call Trump plan “capitulation” as envoys reportedly offer recognition of Russian land
Ukrainian troops interviewed across several front lines told NBC that Trump’s original 28-point peace plan amounts to “capitulation,” since it would force Kyiv to accept territorial losses, cap the size of its armed forces, and forgo NATO membership. Soldiers describe exhausted units still under fire, especially around Donetsk, and say pulling back now would abandon comrades who died holding those lines and hand Russia a new advantage. NBC
At the same time, European and Ukrainian media, citing The Telegraph, report that Trump has sent special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow with an offer for the United States to recognize Russian control over Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories as part of a potential deal. Euromaidan Press
A leaked U.S. framework would freeze Russian gains on the ground, cap Ukraine’s military, bar NATO entry, and use frozen Russian assets for reconstruction and joint economic projects, drawing sharp criticism from European leaders who warn it would reward aggression and leave Ukraine permanently weakened. AP News
DC National Guard shooting becomes pretext for sweeping immigration crackdown
Trump has called for a “permanent pause” on immigration from what he describes as “third world countries,” a push for “reverse migration,” mass deportations, benefit cuts for non-citizens, and re-vetting of existing green card holders, while federal agencies have moved to pause Afghan visas and slow asylum processing. The proposals are sweeping, likely unconstitutional, and rooted in rhetoric long criticized as discriminatory and outdated. Reuters
Vaccine policy shock: RFK Jr’s FDA and HHS moves alarm public health experts and industry
The FDA’s top vaccine regulator, Dr. Vinay Prasad, has ordered a much stricter approval regime after an internal review concluded that at least ten children died “after and because of” receiving Covid vaccines, apparently due to myocarditis.
In an internal memo obtained by outlets including the Washington Post and the New York Times, Prasad called the finding “a profound revelation” and said the agency will rethink annual flu shot guidance, restrict simultaneous vaccinations, and tighten rules for vaccinating pregnant women. The Guardian
Outside experts quoted by the Guardian and other outlets warn the new protocol is “dangerous and irresponsible,” arguing it relies on unverified interpretations of safety data and could badly slow down vaccine development, undercut immunization programs, and further erode public trust. The Guardian
Separately, POLITICO has reported that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is weighing a redefinition of “vaccine injury” that would treat some autism diagnoses as compensable injuries, even though scientific bodies have repeatedly found no causal link between vaccines and autism. According to that reporting, experts fear such a move could flood the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program with claims, threaten its finances, and drive vaccine manufacturers out of the U.S. market entirely.
Airbus orders emergency fixes for 6,000 A320 jets after solar radiation glitch triggers mid-air incident
Airbus and global regulators have ordered urgent software repairs on roughly 6,000 A320-family aircraft, more than half of the worldwide fleet, after investigators tied an October JetBlue incident to a software vulnerability triggered by intense solar radiation. The bug, which affects the flight control computers, can corrupt altitude and control data and led to an uncommanded drop that injured passengers and forced an emergency diversion. The Guardian
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration have issued emergency directives requiring airlines to roll back or patch the affected software before their next routine flights, causing flight cancellations and delays during a peak travel period. Some aircraft may also need hardware changes, adding to the strain on maintenance hubs and airlines that rely heavily on the A320 family. Reuters
Gaza: historian says Israeli forces enabled looting of aid convoys, Israel denies
Historian Jean-Pierre Filiu says he personally observed evidence that Israeli forces allowed or facilitated looters attacking aid convoys bound for Gaza, echoing earlier concerns raised by some United Nations officials about attacks on humanitarian deliveries. Israel has rejected the allegation, insisting its strikes are aimed at militants and infrastructure, not civilians or aid, and accusing critics of misrepresenting its operations. The Guardian
Trump’s grip questioned: Michael Wolff cites physical decline, mental lapses, and fraying loyalty
Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the podcast Inside Trump’s Head that the president is showing signs of worsening physical and mental strain and “losing his grip” on the Republican Party, pointing to rapid policy flip-flops, conflicting signals on Ukraine and Russia, and a growing sense of fatigue among allies.
He cited the shock resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene and quiet frustration from figures such as House Speaker Mike Johnson as evidence that even longtime loyalists are growing weary of constant crises and reversals. The White House has dismissed Wolff’s claims and attacked his credibility. The Daily Beast
Pentagon “New Media Week” gives pro-Trump influencers exclusive access as traditional press freezes out
After most mainstream Pentagon reporters walked away rather than sign his restrictive press rules, Hegseth is hosting a three-day “New Media Week” for a new, loyalist Pentagon press corps made up largely of far-right outlets and influencers. Invitees include Gateway Pundit, Turning Point USA, Tim Pool, and Laura Loomer, who praised the event publicly, while critics say the arrangement effectively shuts out independent and critical journalism from Pentagon briefings. The Daily Beast
Texas Rep. Troy Nehls retires while brother moves to inherit pro-Trump seat
Representative Troy Nehls of Texas, a close Trump ally who has strongly backed the administration’s immigration agenda, announced that he will not seek reelection and will leave Congress at the end of his term. In the same breath, he endorsed his twin brother, Trever Nehls, to run for the seat, saying he expects Trever to “stand shoulder-to-shoulder” with Trump and to receive the president’s backing. Reuters
