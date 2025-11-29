Centered America

Kelly Eggers
10h

God what a mess. Thank you Centered America!💔🇺🇸🤦🏼‍♀️

Jane B In NC🌼
9hEdited

Meanwhile back at the gaudy gold WH, Trump pardons a Honduras drug trafficker who brought lots of cocaine into our country and served hardly any of his 14-yr sentence.

This crazy regime is trying to kill most of us off. All of their actions are showing they are doing so.

