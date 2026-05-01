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GREIW's avatar
GREIW
8h

What made anyone think tRump was going to respect Congress after the fact! Remember tRump was supposed to get permission from Congress before he launched his illegal War!

They continue doing what they want when they want with Our Money, Military, and Country! The best thing is they have all committed treason! Our Constitution is clear what the consequences are for that!

They have done generational damage to Our Country, and Now they’re openly suppressing Our ability to vote!

The only way to put a bloodless stop to this is to coordinate a simultaneous mass citizens arrest; including the corrupt scotus6 justices!

They are conducting War and we are still trying to stay inside the lines! The knew we would and we’re losing!

It’s time to get real and get them OUT!

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Indie's avatar
Indie
8h

Well, like who has the power of the purse and so MANY other things in the US Constitution, war powers is ignored by Trump. And the Republican controlled Congress let him usurp THEIR authority….as well as Congress’ Constitutional authority to rein Trump in and obligations to remove him.

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