by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening, everyone.

Today is the 60th day since strikes began on Iran. Under the War Powers Resolution, this is the deadline. Congress must authorize or the president must stop. Trump did neither. He sent letters to Congress declaring “the hostilities have terminated” while 50,000 troops sit in the Middle East and a naval blockade chokes the Strait of Hormuz. Then he called the entire War Powers Act unconstitutional.

That is not how the law works. That is not how any of this works. And a new poll today shows 61 percent of Americans AGREE: this war was a mistake. Gas hit $4.39. An 18th person died in ICE custody. Spirit Airlines is hours from shutting down. Louisiana canceled an election AFTER people already voted. And hundreds of thousands of Americans walked out of work and school for May Day.

It is a LOT. Let’s get into it.

If you want to help us keep doing this work, reporting the news, investigating what matters, and pushing back against what is happening to this country, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Now here is your Thursday evening briefing.

Trump Declares War “Terminated,” Calls War Powers Act Unconstitutional

Today marks 60 days since the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, the deadline under the 1973 War Powers Resolution for the president to either get congressional authorization or end the war. Trump did neither. Instead, he sent letters to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley arguing the law no longer applies because of the April 7 ceasefire.

“The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have terminated,” Trump wrote. At the same time he warned that “the threat posed by Iran to the United States and our Armed Forces remains significant,” leaving the door wide open for further military action.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump went further and called the entire law unconstitutional. “It’s never been used. It’s never been adhered to. And every other president considered it totally unconstitutional. And we agree with that,” he said.

The U.S. continues to enforce a naval blockade against Iran, which began April 13, and still has more than 50,000 service members stationed across the Middle East.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine broke with her party Friday for the first time and joined Democrats voting for a war powers resolution. “The Constitution gives Congress an essential role in decisions of war and peace, and the War Powers Act establishes a clear 60-day deadline. That deadline is not a suggestion; it is a requirement,” she said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut put it bluntly on social media: “There’s no pause button in the Constitution, or the War Powers Act. We’re at war. We’ve been at war for 60 days. The blockade alone is a continuing act of war.”

New Poll: 61 Percent Say Iran War Was a Mistake

A new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll out today finds 61 percent of Americans believe the decision to launch the Iran war was a mistake, while only 36 percent call it the right decision.

The poll was conducted April 24 to 28 among 2,560 U.S. adults with a margin of error of about 2 points. Among Democrats, 91 percent call it a mistake, along with more than 70 percent of independents. Among Republicans, 79 percent still say it was the right decision.

Only 19 percent of respondents call the war successful so far. CNN senior political reporter Aaron Blake noted the historical comparison: “In Iraq, it took more than three years to reach that high. In Vietnam, it took six years.”

52 percent said Israel had “too much” influence over the Pentagon’s decision to enter the war. More than half of all respondents believe the war has raised the chance of a U.S. recession, and over 40 percent say they have already cut back on driving and household expenses.

Cuban Man Becomes 18th ICE Death of 2026

Denny Adan Gonzalez, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, around 10:25 p.m. on April 28 and pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. ICE described the suspected cause of death as suicide.

Stewart is privately operated by CoreCivic. Immigration researcher Andrew Free, who first reported the death, said Gonzalez had been held in solitary confinement.

Gonzalez is the 18th person to die in ICE custody in the first four months of 2026 and the fifth death by suspected suicide this year. Last year ICE recorded 31 detainee deaths, the highest figure in two decades.

Dr. Katherine Peeler of Harvard Medical School and Physicians for Human Rights said in a statement, “As a physician, I am not surprised by this death, and that is precisely what makes it so devastating.” She added that solitary confinement places people at “significantly elevated risk of psychological deterioration and suicidal behavior.”

ICE detention has grown from 40,000 people when Trump took office in 2025 to roughly 60,000 today, with budget documents projecting an annual average of 99,000 detainees in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. In March 2025, DHS shut down three internal oversight offices that had reviewed conditions inside detention facilities.

I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. We need you here with us at Centered America!

Gas Prices Surge to $4.39 Wartime High

The national average price of regular gasoline hit $4.39 per gallon today, the highest level since the war began and the biggest one-day jump since the April 7 ceasefire. Prices are up nearly 50 percent from the week before strikes on Iran began.

The blockade is keeping the Strait of Hormuz almost completely shut. International benchmark Brent crude briefly topped $126 a barrel Thursday, a four-year high.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said this week: “If people are concerned about the gas prices, they should call up Donald Trump.”

Analysts at Kpler note the blockade will not actually impact Iranian oil revenues for three to four months, since cargoes typically take two months to reach buyers in northeastern China and another two months for payment.

Louisiana Voters Sue After Primary Halted Mid-Election

Gov. Jeff Landry suspended the May 16 U.S. House primaries by executive order after the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s congressional map in Louisiana v. Callais on Wednesday. All other races, including the Senate primary, will proceed as scheduled.

More than 100,000 absentee ballots had already been mailed to elderly voters, disabled voters, students, and active-duty military. In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, 4,300 mail-in ballots had already been returned.

A federal lawsuit, Garcia v. Landry, was filed Thursday in the Middle District of Louisiana. Plaintiffs include Democratic candidate Lindsay Garcia and Baton Rouge voter Eugene Collins. “This is not a close call. You cannot cancel an election after people have already voted. The Constitution does not allow it, and federal law does not allow it,” counsel for the plaintiffs said in a statement.

The complaint also alleges racial discrimination, arguing that “suspending only the U.S. House primary while leaving in place” all other races “supports a strong inference of intentional discrimination on the basis of race.”

State Sen. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat from New Orleans, said: “This is going to cause mass confusion among voters, Democrats, Republicans, white, Black, everybody. What they’re effectively doing is changing the rules of the game in the middle of the game. It’s rigging the system.”

Alabama Calls Special Session to Redraw Maps

Gov. Kay Ivey announced today she is calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session starting Monday to prepare new congressional and state Senate maps if courts lift the existing injunction.

Alabama is currently under a federal court order requiring the existing two-Black-majority district map to remain in place through 2030, after years of litigation under Allen v. Milligan. Attorney General Steve Marshall filed emergency motions asking the Supreme Court to lift those injunctions.

“By calling the Legislature into a special session, I am ensuring Alabama is prepared should the courts act quickly enough to allow Alabama’s previously drawn congressional and state senate maps to be used during this election cycle,” Ivey said. She added she expects lawmakers “to address this call in fast order and be completed within five days.”

Birmingham state Rep. Juandalynn Givan called the move a “terrible day for the State of Alabama” and urged Republicans to “take a long, hard look before they move forward.”

Kemp Says Georgia Maps Wait Until 2028

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced today his state will not redraw its congressional maps for the 2026 midterms but signaled new maps are coming for the 2028 cycle.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais restores fairness to our redistricting process and allows states to pass electoral maps that reflect the will of the voters, not the will of federal judges. Voting is already underway for the 2026 elections, but it’s clear that Callais requires Georgia to adopt new electoral maps before the 2028 election cycle,” Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia’s primary is May 19. Kemp’s term ends at the end of this year, so any 2028 redraw would happen under new state leadership unless he calls a special session before leaving office.

I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. We need you here with us at Centered America!

Trump Hits European Cars With 25 Percent Tariff

Trump announced on Truth Social today that he is raising tariffs on EU cars and trucks from 15 percent to 25 percent next week, citing alleged noncompliance with last summer’s Turnberry Agreement.

“I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%,” Trump wrote.

The European Commission rejected the noncompliance claim. A spokesperson said, “We remain fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship,” and noted the bloc “will keep our options open to protect EU interests” if Trump does not honor the existing deal.

The hardest hit automakers are likely Mercedes, BMW, and Volkswagen, which import a large share of their U.S. inventory from European plants. Hildegard Mueller, president of Germany’s VDA auto association, said tariff costs would “be enormous and would likely impact US consumers.”

Spirit Airlines Hours From Shutdown

Spirit Airlines is preparing to wind down operations as early as 3 a.m. Eastern Saturday after talks with bondholders over a federal bailout failed.

The Trump administration had offered a $500 million loan that could have given the government up to a 90 percent stake in the Florida-based carrier. Trump said today that the White House had given Spirit “a final proposal.” Trump said, “We’re looking at Spirit. If we can help them, we will, but we have to come first. If we could do it, we’d do it, but only if it’s a good deal.”

Spirit lost $60 million in just the first two months of 2026, even before jet fuel prices surged from the Iran war. The airline employs roughly 17,000 people.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the bailout idea, telling Reuters: “There’s been a lot of money thrown at Spirit, and they haven’t found their way into profitability. And so would we just forestall the inevitable and then own that?”

American Airlines is implementing fare caps on main cabin tickets in Spirit markets where it has nonstop competition, and United and Frontier said they are preparing to absorb stranded passengers.

May Day Strong Floods Streets Coast to Coast

Thousands gathered today across the country for “May Day Strong,” a coordinated day of walkouts, school strikes, and shopping boycotts organized under the banner “No Work, No School, No Shopping.”

More than 500 labor unions, student groups, and community organizations took part. The Sunrise Movement said over 100,000 students were expected to walk out. In North Carolina, around 20 public school districts including Charlotte-Mecklenburg shut down because of staff absences.

Cliff Smith, business manager of Roofers Union Local 36 in Los Angeles, said: “It’s important to show business leaders if they back an attempt by Trump to steal the elections that we will shut things down in this country. May Day will show them that we are serious in our threats.”

Organizers describe the day as a rehearsal toward a full general strike. Across the Atlantic, the European Trade Union Confederation, representing 93 unions in 41 countries, said: “Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East.”

Ex-Congressman Convicted in Secret Maduro Lobbying Scheme

A Miami federal jury today convicted former Republican Rep. David Rivera and consultant Esther Nuhfer on all counts, including failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors said Venezuela’s state-run oil company hired Rivera in 2017 and 2018 to ease U.S. sanctions on Nicolas Maduro’s government. The contract was for $50 million, and they ultimately received about $20 million before it was terminated.

Members of the lobbying group used code names: Maduro was “the bus driver,” Texas Rep. Pete Sessions was “Sombrero,” and millions of dollars were “melons.”

Prosecutor Roger Cruz said in closing arguments, “As long as the money kept coming in, they didn’t care from where.” Cruz said the pair manipulated influential friends including Secretary of State Marco Rubio “like pawns on a chess board.”

Rubio testified at trial that he would have been “shocked” had he known of Rivera’s ties to Venezuela. Judge Melissa Damian ordered Rivera taken into custody after the verdict, citing flight risk.

Maxwell’s Ex-Boyfriend Testifies in Epstein Probe

Tech billionaire Ted Waitt, co-founder of Gateway Computers and former boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell, sat for a five-hour transcribed interview behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday. He is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Waitt and Maxwell were in a romantic relationship for seven years starting in 2003. He appears hundreds of times in the Justice Department’s released Epstein files, mostly in emails between him and Maxwell.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Virginia Democrat, said before the hearing: “I want to know what Ted Waitt knows about Ghislaine Maxwell, and it was clear that she was committing crimes even when they were dating. And so I’d like to know how much he knew about those crimes.”

Committee Chair James Comer said Waitt came onto the committee’s radar through Bill and Hillary Clinton’s earlier depositions: “Bill Clinton mentioned Ted Waitt’s name several times. And no one’s accusing Ted Waitt of any wrongdoing. But we’re just trying to learn more about Maxwell, because one thing we all know is, is she was a very bad actor in all of this.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is scheduled to testify May 6, and Bill Gates is set for June 10.

Hundreds Protest Trump in The Villages

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Central Parkway in The Villages, Florida, this morning ahead of Trump’s 3 p.m. event at The Villages Charter School Middleton Campus. The visit marks Trump’s first major public appearance since the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The protest was cosponsored by the Florida Democratic Party, the Democratic Club of The Villages, Central Florida Tri-County Indivisible, and Villagers4Democracy. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried joined the rally and said: “He’s underwater here in Florida. He’s down across the country. We’re all suffering from his domestic and foreign policies.”

Mike Bullock, an Army veteran who joined in 1968, told reporters: “Anyone who can’t see the parallels to what Hitler did in Germany is either a Nazi themselves or doesn’t know history.”

Trump Brags About Dementia Test, Mocks Obama

Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree Thursday demanding cognitive exams for all presidential and vice presidential candidates.

He wrote: “Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race! By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED.’ Our Country would be a much better place!”

Trump added: “I took the Exam three times during my (’THREE!’) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES, An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

The exam Trump references is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute screening tool designed to detect dementia, not measure intelligence. Tasks include identifying drawings of animals like a lion or camel, drawing a clock, and connecting numbered dots. Trump’s two confirmed perfect scores came during his first term and in April 2025.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources used:

https://maydaystrong.org/