President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, framing Democratic-led cities as battlegrounds. He declared “the enemy is the enemy from within” and said “we will straighten them out one by one,” singling out San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.

Trump suggested that U.S. cities could serve as “training grounds” for the military, a statement that drew immediate concern from civil-liberties advocates. The language represents one of the starkest calls yet to use the armed forces against domestic populations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump’s directives, signaling a more aggressive posture toward urban unrest. Such rhetoric collides with long-standing restrictions like the Posse Comitatus Act, which bars use of federal troops for domestic law enforcement without specific authorization.

The Quantico gathering, normally a closed-door strategy session, has now become the center of controversy as Trump sharpens his focus on cities governed by Democrats and frames them as internal threats.

Sources: Washington Post, Time, Guardian

