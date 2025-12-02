Trump expands threat of military action beyond Venezuela

At a televised cabinet meeting on December 2, President Donald Trump said that countries that manufacture and sell drugs to the United States are “subject to attack,” adding that future strikes “wouldn’t be limited to Venezuela.”

He also vowed to move from sea strikes on alleged narcotics smugglers to strikes “on land,” saying the United States knows “the routes they take” and “where the bad ones live,” and that land operations would begin “very soon.” The Guardian

The comments come after months of U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific under Operation Southern Spear, which have killed at least 83 people since September, and amid growing scrutiny from Congress and human rights groups over the legality of the campaign.

Trump ends cabinet meeting with racist rant against Somalis in the U.S.

At today’s cabinet meeting, which ran for more than two hours, Trump finished by launching into a rant against Somali immigrants and Somali Americans, with Ilhan Omar as a main target.

According to multiple outlets and local Minnesota coverage:

Trump said Somalis “contribute nothing” and that welfare among Somalis was “like 88%,” before adding, “I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you.” AP News

He described Somalia by saying “their country is no good for a reason” and “their country stinks and we don’t want them in our country,” and said the U.S. would “go the wrong way” if it kept “taking garbage into our country.” FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

He personally attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her “garbage” and extending that label to “her friends,” while complaining that Somalis “do nothing but complain” and “do nothing but bitch” after “they come from hell.” FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Local and national outlets are already tying this to his recent move to end Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals in Minnesota and to reports that ICE is planning targeted enforcement operations focused on Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis–St Paul area.

Centered America Thoughts

It honestly breaks my heart to hear a sitting President call a group of immigrants “garbage.” This is everything we have fought against in America. We are moving backwards. This President does not represent us. He is a disgrace to then heart and soul of this country. A country that should protect the livelihood and the hope of people who come here seeking a better future.

I feel like if our country were personified, if it were a living, breathing person, if it were Lady Liberty herself, there would be tears streaming down her face.

Thank you for fighting.

