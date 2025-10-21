Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Good evening, everyone.

Before we get into tonight’s news, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who’s stayed engaged and informed through these past few weeks. Between the ongoing government shutdown, new developments inside the Justice Department, and rising global tensions, it’s never been more important to stay grounded, connected, and focused on truth.

Here’s all the news you missed today:

• ICE Hiring Crisis and Overhaul

The administration’s plan to double ICE’s workforce is faltering as over one-third of new recruits fail basic fitness tests—15 push-ups, 32 sit-ups, and a 1.5-mile run in 14 minutes. Officials blame “athletically allergic” applicants who exaggerated fitness on forms, raising concerns that rushed hiring could compromise agency quality.

• White House Ballroom Controversy

The White House defended demolishing part of the East Wing to build a $250 million privately funded ballroom. Critics called it wasteful amid a shutdown, while the administration dismissed backlash as “manufactured outrage,” describing it as a “visionary renovation.” Treasury employees have reportedly been told not to share photos or videos of the demolition.

• Trump Freezes State Projects Amid Shutdown

President Trump said infrastructure and aid projects in Democratic-led states paused during the shutdown will not be restored, praising budget director Russ Vought for enforcing cuts. The standoff continues as Congress fails to reach an agreement.

• Trump–Putin Summit Paused

Plans for a Trump-Putin summit in Budapest have been suspended after failed diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war. Allies push for a ceasefire along existing frontlines with no territorial concessions, as the White House confirms there are “no immediate plans” for talks.

• GOP Turns on Special Counsel Nominee

Republican senators are withdrawing support for Trump’s special counsel pick Paul Ingrassia after reports revealed racist text messages in which he described himself as having “a Nazi streak.” GOP leaders are urging the White House to withdraw his nomination.

• Marine Shell Explosion Over California Interstate

A Marine Corps artillery demonstration over I-5 in California went wrong when a 155mm shell exploded mid-air, scattering fragments on a police vehicle. The event, attended by Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has sparked an investigation and a safety dispute between Governor Gavin Newsom and the White House.

• Trump Eyes Privatizing Space Programs

Administration insiders confirm discussions about transferring NASA responsibilities to private companies and the military. Officials describe it as a “dramatic shift” in U.S. space policy, though the agency’s total elimination remains unconfirmed.

• SNAP, WIC, and Food Bank Crisis

As the government shutdown enters its 21st day, food banks brace for a surge in demand. Federal workers go unpaid while SNAP and WIC funding runs dry, threatening millions of families and essential childcare services.

• Pardoned Capitol Rioter Arrested for Threatening Hakeem Jeffries

Christopher Moynihan, pardoned by Trump for his role in the January 6 attack, was arrested for threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Speaker Mike Johnson condemned violence but refused to criticize Trump’s pardons, falsely claiming left-wing violence is more prevalent.

• ICE Agent Accidental Shooting in Los Angeles

An ICE-led immigration stop turned chaotic when a suspect rammed a law enforcement vehicle, causing an agent’s gun to discharge accidentally. Both the suspect and a U.S. marshal were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

• JD Vance Urges Patience on Israel–Hamas Truce

Vice President J.D. Vance expressed optimism that the U.S.-brokered ceasefire will hold despite new violence. He said Hamas “will face destruction” if it violates the truce but gave no disarmament timeline.

• White House Denies Combs Clemency Reports

Officials called reports of President Trump considering commuting Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50-month sentence “fake news.” Combs’ lawyers continue to seek a pardon and appeal his prostitution-related conviction.

• Aviation Panic Caused by Faulty Intercom

An American Airlines flight from Omaha to Los Angeles made an emergency return after pilots mistook intercom static for an attempted cockpit breach. No threat was found.

• French Crown Jewels Stolen in Seven-Minute Louvre Heist

Four thieves stole Napoleonic-era crown jewels worth nearly €90 million in broad daylight, prompting a nationwide manhunt and a parliamentary inquiry into museum security.

• Warner Bros. Discovery Considers Sale

The company confirmed it is reviewing offers from potential buyers while continuing plans to split its studio and cable operations. Shares surged over 10% following the announcement.

• ICE Surveillance and Weapons Spending Spike

ICE is diverting billions from Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” toward expanding surveillance—biometric IDs, phone tracking, and electronic monitoring—while weapons spending has risen over 700%, totaling $71 million in arms and armor.

• Johnson Calls “No Kings” Protests Anti-American

House Speaker Mike Johnson continues labeling the peaceful nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations as “hate America rallies,” as Republicans attempt to discredit the movement’s focus on democracy and government overreach.

• CIA Targets Drug Boats in Covert Caribbean Operation

The CIA is providing satellite and signal intelligence for U.S. missile strikes on suspected Venezuela-linked drug boats in the Caribbean. Legal experts warn these operations may violate international law.

• NNSA Furloughs 1,400 Workers

The National Nuclear Security Administration furloughed 1,400 employees during the shutdown, leaving fewer than 400 to maintain the U.S. nuclear arsenal—its first such furlough in history.

• States Warn SNAP Benefits Will Stop

Pennsylvania, Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, and West Virginia officials warn that food stamp payments could halt by mid-October unless Congress restores funding. The USDA has ordered states not to load benefits onto EBT cards until further notice.

• Court Allows Trump to Deploy Oregon National Guard

A 2–1 appeals court decision permitted Trump to deploy Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. A Ninth Circuit judge has requested a full-court rehearing amid state claims that the move violates constitutional limits.

• Federal Judges Push Back on Trump’s Emergency Powers

Judges in Oregon and Illinois ruled that Trump’s use of emergency powers on immigration and crime was “untethered to the facts.” Their rulings mark rare judicial rebukes of the administration’s expanding authority.

• University of Arizona Rejects Federal Compact

The University of Arizona became the seventh school to reject Trump’s “Compact for Academic Excellence,” joining MIT and Brown. The policy tied federal funding to conservative cultural requirements.

• Trump Commutes George Santos’ Sentence

Veteran Richard Osthoff condemned Trump for commuting George Santos’ prison sentence, calling it “a knife to the gut.” Santos was convicted of fraud and served only three months before release.

• NASA May Sideline SpaceX for Artemis III

Acting Administrator Sean Duffy said the agency could reopen its lunar lander contract to new bidders, citing SpaceX delays and the need to “beat China back to the Moon.”

• Clade I Mpox Spreads in California

Health officials confirmed the first U.S. cases of Clade I mpox in Los Angeles and Long Beach. Patients were hospitalized but stable. Authorities urge vaccination with the two-dose Jynneos shot.

• AWS Outage Disrupts Nationwide Services

A massive Amazon Web Services failure halted banking, hospital systems, and mobile orders nationwide. Analysts estimate billions in economic impact, calling AWS a “single point of failure” for global infrastructure.

• Sarkozy Imprisoned, Slovak Shooter Sentenced

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy began a five-year prison term for criminal conspiracy. In Slovakia, 72-year-old Juraj Cintula received 21 years for the 2024 shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

• Daniel Naroditsky Death Hoax Circulates

Reports of American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky’s death have been confirmed false by official chess organizations and family members.

Thanks for reading!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

