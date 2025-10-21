Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
7d

The demolition of the White House is ILLEGAL! It violated three federal laws, there is no defending it.

Use my article, call out those enabling this action.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thefirebrandproject/p/trump-is-demolishing-the-white-house?r=56h0j4&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
7d

The privatization of NASA is an understatement, it is the wholesale slaughter of scientific research.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thefirebrandproject/p/trumps-proposed-nasa-budget-is-a?r=56h0j4&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture