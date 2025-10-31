Happy Halloween, everyone!

It feels like we’ve been living through Halloween every day since January. The White House looks like an evil costume party, and Stephen Miller’s been dressed as Voldemort all year.

Or maybe Voldemort has been dressed as Stephen Miller? That would seem more realistic. (

)

Someone please tell me J.D. Vance is making Donald Trump go as a couch this year.

Before diving into the news today, I just want to take a moment to say thank you. It’s not Thanksgiving yet (even though lately the days seem to blur together), but we’re so thankful for all of you.

If you're new here, welcome! Centered America is an organization dedicated to defending democracy and resisting authoritarianism.

Here’s the news for today:

Nuclear Testing Shock: President Trump stunned officials by announcing that the U.S. would resume nuclear weapons testing after more than three decades, citing China and Russia’s arsenals. The decision, made on social media during his flight to meet Xi Jinping, caught the Pentagon off guard and drew warnings it could reignite global nuclear tensions.

Newsom Condemns Move: California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the nuclear testing plan, accusing Trump of misunderstanding the agencies involved and embarrassing the U.S. during talks with China.

Ballroom Controversy: A new poll shows 56% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s decision to demolish part of the White House East Wing to build a $300 million private ballroom nearly twice the size of the original structure, despite his earlier promise not to alter it.

Senate Rebukes Trump Tariffs: In a rare bipartisan stand, the Senate voted 51–47 to reject Trump’s global “reciprocal” tariff plan, marking the third Republican break with the president’s trade policies in a single week.

Trump “Nuclear option” Filibuster: As the government shutdown stretches into its second month, Trump urged Senate Republicans to invoke the “nuclear option” and end the filibuster to pass funding bills without Democrats. Republicans remain divided, while unpaid federal workers and shuttered agencies strain national operations.

Air Travel Turmoil: Airports including Orlando International and Reagan National faced multi-hour ground delays as unpaid FAA staff worked without relief. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association warned of growing safety risks as workers take second jobs to survive.

Healthcare Stalemate: Expired Affordable Care Act subsidies have driven insurance premiums up by an average of 114%, with some states seeing increases of more than 175%. Democrats demand subsidy extensions before reopening the government, while Republicans insist on resolving funding first.

Troops Paid Through Redirected Funds: The administration confirmed it will pay U.S. military personnel using $5.3 billion diverted from Defense Department accounts. The move came as both parties remained locked in negotiations over government funding.

FBI Thwarts Michigan Terror Plot: FBI Director Kash Patel announced that agents prevented a planned terrorist attack in Michigan over Halloween weekend, arresting multiple suspects and crediting law enforcement’s vigilance.

Judge Defends Prosecutors in Jan. 6 Case: Trump-appointed Judge Carl Nichols praised two prosecutors who were suspended for calling the January 6th attack a “riot” during the sentencing of Taylor Taranto, a pardoned Capitol rioter later convicted on weapons charges.

FBI Agent Fired Amid Political Purge: Veteran agent Aaron Tapp, who worked on investigations tied to Trump, was dismissed from the bureau in what insiders describe as part of a broader purge of officials connected to past probes of the president.

Noem Rejects Chicago Plea: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem denied Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s request to suspend immigration enforcement in Chicago following public outrage over tear gas used during a Halloween parade.

Asylum Fee Halted: A Maryland judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a new $100 annual asylum application fee, citing inconsistent and harmful government guidance.

Deportation Sparks Outcry: DHS confirmed it deported Chanthila “Shawn” Souvannarath to Laos before receiving a federal court order blocking the action. The ACLU called the move unlawful and demanded his immediate return.

Stephen Miller Tightens Grip on Policy: White House adviser Stephen Miller has reportedly consolidated control over immigration and State Department operations, installing allies who prioritize deportations, visa restrictions, and refugee limits.

Refugee Cap Cut to Record Low: The Trump administration set the 2026 refugee ceiling at 7,500, prioritizing white South Africans for resettlement. Critics say the move abandons decades of humanitarian policy.

FBI–Gabbard Power Struggle: The FBI voiced strong opposition to a House proposal transferring counterintelligence authority to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, warning it would weaken national security and create bureaucratic chaos.

NASA Rebukes Kardashian: After Kim Kardashian publicly questioned whether the 1969 moon landing was real, NASA’s acting chief Sean Duffy reaffirmed that the U.S. landed six times and invited her to attend a future launch.

Harrison Ford Condemns Trump Climate Rollbacks: The actor called Trump’s fossil fuel expansion and attacks on science “criminal,” warning that the administration’s policies endanger the planet.

Military Shake-Up Deepens: Lt. Gen. Joe McGee, a senior Pentagon strategist, retired early after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Dan Caine. His exit adds to a wave of dismissals targeting officials seen as disloyal to Hegseth’s agenda.

Navy Research Chief Replaced by Political Appointee: Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus was removed and replaced by 33-year-old Rachel Riley, a former DOGE employee and McKinsey partner with no naval background, drawing criticism from within the ranks.

Secret Briefings Exclude Democrats: The administration briefed only Senate Republicans on recent lethal boat strikes against alleged narcoterrorists, excluding Democrats and sparking outrage from intelligence committee leaders.

Hochul Declares Emergency Over SNAP Crisis: New York Governor Kathy Hochul released $65 million to food banks as SNAP benefits face suspension due to the shutdown. Oregon and Virginia followed with similar emergency declarations.

Ohio Passes Bipartisan Redistricting Deal: Lawmakers approved a new congressional map that modestly strengthens Republican control but avoids an extreme gerrymander, preventing a drawn-out legal fight.

Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles: King Charles formally revoked Prince Andrew’s remaining royal honors and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge amid continued scrutiny of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Egypt Unveils Grand Museum: After years of delays, Egypt will open the $1 billion Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza pyramids, showcasing more than 50,000 artifacts from ancient civilization.

Trump Renews Attacks on Biden: Trump called Joe Biden a “criminal” and “lowlife” on social media, boasting that he “beat him badly” and enjoys watching him “squirm.”

DAILY ACTION:

The Boeing Company is under fire for refusing to offer a fair contract to the more than 3,200 workers striking in St. Louis, even as its leadership moves ahead with plans to hire replacements and accelerate operations. Missouri Independent

Here’s what you can do:

Call Boeing’s headquarters at (312) 544-2000 — say: “I’m calling because Boeing’s treatment of its workers is disgraceful. How can you justify thousands on strike while billions flow to executive pay?”

Send an email to corporate@boeing.com (subject line: “Worker rights matter”) — keep it short:

“Boeing: You rely on your workforce for national security, yet you’re refusing to give them a fair deal. What will you do to correct this?”

Use Boeing’s online “Contact Us” form and demand that the company publicly commit to: A contract that restores full 401(k) matching No hiring of permanent replacements while the strike is ongoing Transparency on executive compensation while workers are locked out



