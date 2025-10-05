Good evening.

As today comes to a close, I want to remind you all to keep staying strong. The U.S. is becoming more and more dark, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it for you. The White House wants obedience, not truth.

The U.S. military is being deployed into American cities against the will of governors. The President of the United States is calling for the military to arrest people who burn the flag in protest, directly defying the Constitution he swore to defend. Children were zip-tied and dragged into vans on the streets of Chicago.

It’s deeply heartbreaking and scary. Don’t let anyone tell you this is normal.

Here’s the news for this evening:

Portland: A federal judge (a Trump appointee) temporarily blocked the administration’s plan to deploy 200 federalized Guard troops to Portland, writing that the government’s rationale was “untethered to the facts.” The White House is appealing.

California–Oregon: Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will sue after the White House redeployed 300 California National Guard members to Oregon the day after the Portland ruling.

Chicago: Trump authorized 300 Illinois National Guard troops despite opposition from Gov. Pritzker; federal agents shot and wounded a woman during a separate confrontation in Brighton Park.

Shutdown, Day 5 (Oct. 5): Dueling blame continued. Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats aren’t serious; Democrats said the White House is spreading lies while refusing to negotiate core health-care issues. A top White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, warned layoffs could begin if talks “go nowhere,” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned a prolonged shutdown could hit troops’ pay.

Safety net shift: The administration is drafting a plan to make it harder for older Americans to qualify for Social Security disability benefits by reducing or removing age as a factor in the “grid” rules, which could cut benefits for hundreds of thousands over time, according to reporting and expert estimates.

Montgomery, Alabama: A mass shooting downtown Saturday night left two people dead and 12 injured, five critically; police say gunfire started with a targeted attack and escalated to crossfire.

South Carolina State University: Two separate campus shootings during homecoming left one woman dead and a man injured; officials say the incidents appear unrelated and remain under investigation.

Soros and donor probe: Trump escalated attacks on George Soros, suggesting investigations into Soros and other Democratic donors for allegedly funding “left-wing terrorism,” despite a lack of public evidence. Civil liberties groups warn this weaponizes antisemitic tropes and chills lawful political giving.

Sunrise Movement: The youth climate group announced it is broadening its mission to confront what it calls rising authoritarianism, adding democracy-defense campaigns alongside climate work.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America