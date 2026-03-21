by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Donald Trump announced Saturday he is ready to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to U.S. airports as soon as Monday if congressional Democrats do not agree to a plan for funding the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before.”

In a follow-up post, Trump escalated further, writing: “I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!”

In the first post, Trump also said ICE agents’ work in airports would include “the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country.”

Trump added that ICE agents would place “heavy emphasis” on arresting immigrants from Somalia, singling them out by name in his Truth Social post.

This comment about Somalia referenced fraud conspiracies initially uncovered by independent journalists in recent months, which prompted Operation Metro Surge, during which thousands of immigration officers were deployed to Minnesota.

Trump’s posts did not offer additional detail on how ICE would take a role in airport security or what it would mean for the Transportation Security Administration, which is responsible for screening passengers and luggage for hazardous items.

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The DHS Shutdown Behind the Crisis

Trump’s warnings came on the five-week mark of a partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security. Congress missed a February 14 deadline to fund the department, which includes agencies responsible for border security, anti-terrorism operations, immigration services, and emergency management.

TSA personnel are set to miss a second full paycheck on March 27, now 36 days into the shutdown, as lawmakers remain deadlocked over DHS funding.

Democrats have been pushing for stand-alone funding for TSA, while Republicans have rejected a piecemeal approach to funding DHS. Democrats are also demanding reforms that would curb Trump’s immigration policies, following two deaths during an immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis earlier this year.

ICE is still largely funded through Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” from last year, which partially insulated immigration enforcement funding despite these agencies being the most contested in the ongoing budget battle.

TSA officers also worked without pay through a 43-day full government shutdown in the fall, which was the longest in U.S. history, after Senate Democrats withheld approval for funding while demanding extended Affordable Care Act subsidies, which expired at the end of 2025.

Airport Chaos Already Underway

The effects of the funding lapse are already being felt at airports across the country, with TSA agents quitting or calling out sick, causing extremely long lines at security checkpoints, including in Atlanta and Houston, where spring break travel is in full swing.

Many TSA employees have had to dip into emergency funds and savings to make ends meet while working without compensation, and many have taken on other jobs, forcing them to call out of their airport shifts.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Friday on CNN: “If a deal isn’t cut, you’re going to see what’s happening today look like child’s play.” Earlier in the week, Duffy also warned that smaller airports could shut down entirely soon due to staffing shortages.

Elon Musk Offers to Pay TSA Workers

Separately, Elon Musk posted that he would like to cover the paychecks of TSA officers during the shutdown, writing: “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country.”

It is unclear how this offer would be executed, as government employees are generally prohibited from receiving outside compensation for their official duties.

Congressional Reaction, Bipartisan Talks

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said sending ICE to airports “could help” but acknowledged it is not a definitive solution, telling CNN: “If they’re planning on using some of the ICE folks to help with crowd control to free up TSA people to do the screening, I could see a scenario where that might help. Unless those ICE folks can be trained really quickly to become TSA agents...”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut pushed back sharply, saying: “If the president is serious about providing TSA salaries, he ought to agree with us that ICE should be forced to obey the law, not deployed helter-skelter around the United States as an all-purpose police force.”

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia argued that Trump’s word is “worthless,” calling the threat “one more reason why we’ve got to get TSA funded.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he hopes a deal can be reached on DHS funding so that “ideally” deploying ICE to airports “wouldn’t be necessary.”

A bipartisan group of senators met with DHS border czar Tom Homan to discuss additional immigration enforcement concessions made by the White House on Friday in an attempt to end the shutdown. The Senate is in session Saturday and Sunday, but it is unclear whether further talks or a vote will take place.

Context: ICE’s Track Record and DHS Leadership Shakeup

ICE’s most recent major operation, in Minnesota, resulted in agents fatally shooting American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Their deaths sparked widespread backlash and led the Trump administration to adopt a more targeted approach in the state.

Trump this month fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid growing criticism of the administration’s immigration tactics. The Senate is now considering the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as the next DHS secretary.

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Sources: CNN | CNBC | NBC News | AP / Boston Globe | Al Jazeera | Reuters | Bloomberg