Centered America

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MadgeInDat's avatar
MadgeInDat
12h

They are not going to enjoy working in a place full of cameras I can tell you that much

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peter dohan's avatar
peter dohan
12h

A tragic comedy as ICE learns not to beat up those in line. Will they take off masks, have visible ID and continue to arrest those with too many vowels in their last name? Law suits for sure.

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