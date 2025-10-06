Good afternoon, everyone.

Today marks one of the tensest days of Trump’s second term yet. The fight continues over military power, federal overreach, and the politicization of justice. From Chicago to Portland, federal judges, governors, and prosecutors are clashing with the White House, while Trump begins to talk of clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associates.

National Guard & federal enforcement fights

Illinois sues over Guard plan for Chicago. Illinois (AG Kwame Raoul) and Chicago filed suit to stop the administration from federalizing and deploying Guard troops to the city; a federal judge declined an immediate block while the case proceeds. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called the move an “invasion.” According to the Associated Press and the Guardian.

Oregon: judge blocks federalized Guard again. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut (a Trump appointee) again barred use of the Oregon Guard for Portland ICE operations, saying DOJ hadn’t shown a lawful basis. According to Reuters and the New York Times.

Leavitt reacts. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the ruling as “untethered in reality,” and rejected media framing that Trump is “trying to take over American cities with the military.” According to the Guardian and Newsweek.

Escalations in Chicago raids. Federal immigration agents have used helicopters, chemical agents, and mass detentions that swept up children and some U.S. citizens, drawing sharp condemnation from state and city leaders. According to AP and Time Magazine.

Broadview incidents under criminal probe. Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills says ICE agents are under investigation for multiple incidents at the Broadview detention center, including an agent firing a pepper ball/chemical munition at a CBS Chicago reporter’s truck and allegedly making false 911 calls. According to CBS Chicago, NBC Chicago, and People Magazine.

DOJ pressure & Letitia James

Top Eastern District of Virginia prosecutor won’t bring charges. A senior federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia has told colleagues there is no probable cause to charge New York AG Letitia James with mortgage fraud despite White House pressure. Reports identify the official as Elizabeth Yusi. According to Political Wire (citing MSNBC), Newsweek, and Politico’s broader reporting on the pressure campaign.

Shutdown impacts

Day 6 of the shutdown; paychecks and aviation warnings. The government closure reached a sixth day as talks stalled. The White House warned that if a deal isn’t reached quickly, federal workers could miss the next paycheck; Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned air traffic control safety could be affected if the shutdown drags on. According to AP and ABC7NY.

WIC at risk. Nearly 7 million women, infants, and children could lose WIC nutrition benefits within weeks if the shutdown persists, state agencies warn. According to NPR.

Courts, policing, and political rhetoric

SC judge’s home fire: investigation ongoing. Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein’s beachfront home was destroyed in a blaze that injured family members. According to AP and ABC News.

Miller vs. Goldman. After Rep. Dan Goldman tagged him to condemn violence, Stephen Miller fired back online, calling Goldman “vile” and defending the administration’s posture. According to Fox News.

Maxwell appeal denied. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal, leaving her 20-year sentence intact. According to Reuters.

Trump Says He’ll “Take a Look” at Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. After the Supreme Court rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s final appeal, leaving intact her 20-year prison sentence for trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump was asked in the Oval Office whether he would consider a pardon.

“I haven’t heard her name in a while,” Trump said, “but I’ll take a look at it.” His comment, confirmed by NBC News and The Washington Post, marks his first direct acknowledgment of reviewing Maxwell’s case, sparking immediate outrage from victims’ advocates and legal experts who warn it signals potential political interference in a high-profile sex trafficking conviction.

Media industry shake-up

Paramount/Skydance buys The Free Press; Bari Weiss to lead CBS News. Paramount announced acquisition of Bari Weiss’s outlet The Free Press and installed Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief. Weiss said she aims to make CBS “the most trusted news organization in America.” According to AP, Reuters, the Washington Post, and CBS.

Technology & business

AMD–OpenAI deal. AMD announced a multi-year AI chip supply pact with OpenAI worth tens of billions annually, with expansive options starting in 2026. According to AMD’s release and Reuters/AP coverage.

Personal bankruptcies. Individual Chapter 7 filings rose 15% in the first nine months of 2025 vs. 2024. According to the American Bankruptcy Institute and Epiq data.

Culture & sports

Mattel’s Ilona Maher Barbie. Mattel unveiled a one-off Barbie modeled after U.S. rugby Olympian Ilona Maher featuring a new muscular body sculpt as part of Team Barbie for the Oct. 11 International Day of the Girl. According to AP.

Trump’s UFC party at the White House. Trump said a UFC event on the White House grounds will be held June 14, 2026—his 80th birthday—during America250 festivities. According to Reuters and ESPN.

Crime, courts & civil rights

Valdosta tragedy. A 2-year-old boy was killed by two Rottweilers at an unlicensed daycare; owner Stacy Wheeler Cobb was charged with second-degree murder and child cruelty. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Conversion-therapy case dispute. Scholars accused Alliance Defending Freedom of “profoundly misrepresenting” research in a Supreme Court case seeking to overturn Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy. According to the Washington Post.

Mark Sanchez charged. The former NFL QB and Fox analyst was charged with felony battery after a violent altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver in Indianapolis; the driver suffered severe injuries and also stabbed Sanchez during the dispute, prosecutors said. According to IndyStar and WRTV.

Wildlife & environment

Marineland ultimatum. Marineland in Niagara Falls threatened to euthanize 30 beluga whales unless Canada funds their care or reverses its block on export to a Chinese park; Ottawa halted the transfer to prevent further captivity. According to CBC News.

Everest storm. An early-season snowstorm during China’s Golden Week stranded ~200 hikers on the Tibetan side of Everest; at least 350 trekkers were rescued, with deadly floods and landslides in nearby Nepal. According to Reuters.

Israel–Gaza flotilla detentions

Greta Thunberg and flotilla activists deported. Israel deported 171 activists—including Greta Thunberg—after intercepting the Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza. Activists alleged degrading detention conditions; Israel denies. According to BBC and RNZ.

International & Europe

France: PM resigns. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned two weeks into the job and a day after naming his cabinet, rattling markets and the euro amid political deadlock. According to Reuters.

Indonesia school collapse. At least 49 students were killed and 14 remain missing after a prayer hall collapsed at Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school; prosecutors cited illegal extra floors and safety violations. According to AP.

Deportations to Eswatini

New U.S.–Eswatini removal route. Rights groups condemned a secretive Trump-era deal under which deported migrants—including some non-Africans—were sent to Eswatini and held in harsh conditions without due process. According to the Guardian.

Prices, Bin Laden comments

White House touts prices. Trump and allies celebrated what they described as falling prices ahead of the holidays; conservative outlets amplified the message. According to the Washington Times and Truth Social reposts captured by state/local outlets.

Bin Laden remarks. Trump reiterated that he had warned about Osama bin Laden before 9/11 and said you should “take a little credit” if others won’t. He also referenced bin Laden’s body disposal. According to Newsweek and NDTV; see also prior AP fact-check of similar claims.

Science

2025 Nobel in Medicine. The prize went to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for discoveries explaining peripheral immune tolerance, foundational to autoimmune and cancer therapies. According to the Karolinska/ISB announcement and major outlets.

